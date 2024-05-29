Kensington Palace is ‘increasingly concerned’ about Princess Eugenie & Beatrice

At the most recent Buckingham Palace garden party, Prince William played host and he somehow forced his cousins to show up to “support” him. I wasn’t surprised to see Princess Beatrice out in the rain, supporting Huevo like a good royal soldier, but I was surprised to see Princess Eugenie do the same. Eugenie has had one foot out the door for a while now, although she still shows up at some big royal events (the coronation, Christmas at Sandringham). Eugenie is the royal cousin closest to Prince Harry and Meghan, and she is likely the only member of the Windsor clan to visit the Sussexes in Montecito. Eugenie’s closeness to the Sussexes has been happening for a while, but royal expert Tom Quinn has a new spin (not really) on how Kensington Palace worries that the York princesses are basically Sussex spies.
According to a royal author, Kensington Palace has a “serious concern that Beatrice and Eugenie are becoming increasingly close to Harry and Meghan”.
Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal author and expert Tom Quinn said: “There is serious concern at Kensington Palace that Prince Andrew‘s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are becoming increasingly close to Harry and Meghan. Beatrice and Eugenie are moving across to what one Kensington Palace official described as ‘the dark side’.”
Kensington Palace is the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Princess Catherine. It has long been rumoured and speculated that the Sussexes are estranged from the Waleses following their departure from the Royal Family.
Mr Quinn went on to add: “Still furious that their disgraced father Prince Andrew has not been rehabilitated, Beatrice and Eugenie feel like outcasts, their sense of abandonment made worse by King Charles’ refusal to allow them to be part of the inner group of working royals.”
And with Harry feeling as though the relations with his father and brother have “broken down completely”, he feels that his two cousins, the Princesses, are “sympathetic” to his position. Mr Quinn said: “With the complete breakdown of relations with his father and brother, Harry feels that Beatrice and Eugenie are among the very few members of the family who are sympathetic to the position he finds himself in. He has always been fond of his cousins, but they are now more important to him than they have ever been.”
The only part of this I don’t buy is that this has just occurred to Prince William or his courtiers. Please, they’ve been worried about the Yorks’ allegiances for years. For what it’s worth, I don’t think Bea and Eugenie are “disloyal” to the Windsors, they’ve just maintained their relationships with Harry and Meghan. Which is SEEN as “disloyalty” by William, who seems to believe he can force everyone to “pick a side,” because he’s a childish monster. I remember, I think it was Omid Scobie who said that Eugenie and Beatrice have always defended Harry to the family, in general. And clearly, Harry adores his cousins, while William sees his cousins as props to be used at his convenience.
Yes Peg is worried about the cousins being friendly with Harry. They best be careful or else they will lose their royal housing. That’s what this tells me.
Yeah that was my thought. It’s messaging to them – basically we control the purse strings for the bigger pieces of the pie, we also control the messaging about you and your wayward sex offender dad so pick a side. Reads as a veiled bribe at best or threat at worst.
All this talk of B and E reminds me that they notoriously do not like Kate! So, despite William also not liking Kate, I’m sure this hasn’t done much for Williams relationship with them over the years. You’d have expected as women in that family of similar ages, now with kids etc, that they would hang out or have some sort of friendship with Kate, but clearly they managed in a short few years with meghan a better bond than with Kate in 15 years. Gosh I wonder why.
Kate should have been nicer to them when they were young.
Making your future husband’s family members cry is never going to work for you…
So. One cousin is happy to spend time with you, and doesn’t begrudge you doing things with the rest of your extended family even though they aren’t because they don’t expect you to stop talking to your family because of their issues. The other cousin is worried that you are going to the ” dark side” because you maintain contact with someone that isn’t speaking to them but doesn’t care that you do. I honestly don’t understand how or why anyone still speaks to William especially if they don’t live on Palace grounds year round. There’s no way I could maintain a cordial relationship with someone who literally makes everything about them, even my relationship with other people. He doesn’t seem like he’s fun to be around, he seems like he’s probably always saying ignorant things, and it’s probably a jerk if he doesn’t think you’re deferential enough. Just not getting it.
I think, both Beatrice and Eugenie have to do what William asks because he is gonna be in charge of Andrew situation soon. Their mother has always played both side games too and she survived all those years of bullying by the palace and media.
Honestly, and it may be easy to say because Andrew isn’t my father but he’d have to figure out it on his own. They bought that place in London for Fergie, and Beatrice, Edo, Jack, and Eugenie all are working adults who I presume by their job titles make over six figures a year. They can afford their own places and it’s not like Ivy Cottage or wherever they stay in London is huge. Andrew would have to swallow his pride and downgrade if William takes Royal Lodge or move in with Anne. Doesn’t she own her place outright?
@Dee(2), it isn’t just a place to live, but the protection from the press. The media is either ignoring or trying to defend Andrew. They tried to go after him a few minutes (the teddy bears story), then they got ordered from the palace to stay away and focus on H&M. If Andrew gets out of the palace protection, the media will destroy him. They all know it.
But dee(2), having no rent or very cheap rent in London means that they can afford a second place in the cotswolds. I’m quite sure that’s all part of the financial equation.
Ooo, that’s a good point. My initial thought was about Eugenie, and how she might be playing nice to help out her sister since Bea clearly wants an official role, but the whole situation with their father is probably very much a factor too.
You’re so right. Sussexit is about William. Kate’s cancer is about William. Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding is about William. The death of Thomas Kingston is about William. Africa is “his,” the environment is “his,” Frogmore Cottage is probably “his.” Etc etc etc.
I am the Harry in my family. They have only met my ten year old twice. At 6 months and 18 months.
I do not envy the grilling that my friends in the family get at family events. They have learned to set boundaries on the topic of me so that they don’t spend each event totally stressed out. And they always have my full permission to lie and say they haven’t heard from me.
That said though – I also have boundaries with in members of the family. If they want to tell me something about family, they have to tell me that they want to tell me something. And then we see if it meets my criteria. Is someone very ill? Is someone dead or dying? Then I don’t care and don’t want to know. I sometimes make exceptions for births or weddings. Sometimes. And that’s it. I don’t want these toxic people who hate me to have any real estate in my mind. It took me long enough to heal. Why retraumatize myself?
I don’t think either Bea or Eug speak with William, or connect with him in any manner, unless they happen to be in vicinity of each other at these big royal events.
“The cousins are mine!!!1! (and also Africa)” – incandescent William
What a pathetic little petulant toddler of a man. He and his father are too greedy. QEII knew that you needed to adequately family members to get their loyalty and support. Charles wants to ignore them and William expects everything to be given to him because he’s the heir. They do not understand at all the responsibility that comes with being the head of the firm and that’s why they will be the downfall of the monarchy.
This is KP asking TQ to throw H&M and associates under a bus so noone pays attention to how W is handling “where’s Kate.”
Wills the bully is trying to force his cousins to choose a side by using the press against them. This isn’t going to end well for him. His cousins aren’t married in royals. They are royal by blood and Andrew (horrible as he is) loves his daughters and will be willing to fight dirty for them. I can see him threatening to leak alot of Wills secrets in retaliation.
Seems KP is letting B&E know that if they want to do more Royal work (lol “work”) they need to stay away from M&H. So childish.
The parts of it that are the most work is exactly what William wants to outsource to his cousins. All the engagements that don’t involve rhinos, elephants, Tom Cruise and velvet airplane slippers. Love how they have to jump through his stupid hoops for the “privilege”. He couldn’t figure out how to sell this if his life depended on it.
So Kate can copy Meghan, but she can’t copy Harry’s tailoring for William? Smh
I don’t think that Willnot would heed Kate’s advice about anything, much less the cut of his suits.
I said it before but I will say it again.
We need to acknowledge the extreme leverage that the BRF has over the York princesses and how well they have been able to thread the needle of keeping the legitimately power mad and exceptionally cruel BRF appeased and also protect their ties to their family in CA.
Fergie was diagnosed with cancer again around Christmas. Her second bout in three years! The royals don’t use the NHS – which is also underwater and besieged on all sides. Her care must be extremely costly. And I can see Charles using his ability to pay for it and pull strings to get her help as a manipulation tactic. Well. Not Charles. He’s reactive and can’t plan past his nose. But Camilla? She’s got 1 year, 3 year, 5 year, 10 year revenge plots going against every one. She’s more than capable.
Plus the constant threats in the media to evict their parents from the home they have spent the vast majority of their lives in.
B has remained close to the whole thing and does seem to want to enter into a working relationship there. Whether that’s real or just a way to kiss Windsor butt- I don’t know.
But they seem to be making decent moves to keep the vipers from attacking to destroy.
As the child of a truly shit father- it’s so hard to truly cut ties even when you know how awful they are. My way out was once I had kids and realized the role of parent and child was not remotely what I had grown up being taught it was. But even then I went low contact for years.
Patently obvious distraction tactic.
Bea and Eug, you’re already being thrown under the bus. And you’re not even working royals! Eugenie’s sad attempt to champion anti-human-tracking charities shows that she isn’t “furious” on her father’s behalf; she’s ashamed of him.
The alienation between the Sussexes and the Waleses is not “rumoured;” William shoves it into the world’s face at every opportunity, and the tabloids gleefully amplify his message. The call is coming from inside the palace.
‘Dark Side’? How ridiculous and racist is that?
Any chance to be racist, Pegs will take it. KP is all about white supremacy. That’s why Meghan has always been a problem for the royals. A woman of Black heritage who is more remarkable than the whole lot of them?!? Oh hell no! Perish the thought!
No surprise there. No matter how they deny racism, they just can’t stop the compulsion to show their racist asses to the world. They’re fooling nobody.
Okay, funniest bit from this article. “It has long been rumored and speculated that the Sussexes are estranged from the Wales.” Ummmm. That’s not even a rumor. That’s been pretty well-stated by Harry.
I found that curious. Then right after that, he is telling us all about how how Harry feels about various and sundry. He is not a serious man, this Tom Quinn.
Yeah, this part is weird, too: “And with Harry feeling as though the relations with his father and brother have “broken down completely””. So it’s all Harry’s imagination??? When they’re publishing several articles A DAY about how much William hates Harry (& Meghan, natch)?
Yeah, I think William’s constant screeching about how much he hates Harry should give Quinn a clue.
“Still furious that their disgraced father Prince Andrew has not been rehabilitated…” Furious at whom? Actually rehabilitated? That would be on him to do the work, and *talk*, and no, he’s done no such thing. Furious that he hasn’t just been allowed back in with everything ignored? Makes them as bad as the rest of them. Good Lord these people.
In their defense, I feel like royal reporters just make this stuff up. This article seems pretty likely to be a William plant designed to E & B to look bad / keep them in line. Why not throw in some extra creative writing to make them look worse?
They sound more like a nest of vipers than a family. I wouldn’t trust any of them. The 4 nice ones are in Montecito.
I’d call that the light side, what with living in the Golden State and all.
This article is strange. Talking about “rumors” about an estrangement (um Harry told us 3 years ago that his relationship with his brother was “space”), calling her Princess Catherine which is something that the British press usually doesn’t do, etc. just strange.
I’ve never got the impression that William is particularly close to Eugenie and Beatrice but he knows he can call on them to attend events when they’re needed, hence they were at the Christmas carol concert and the garden party.
All these syncophants aren’t helping William. He sounds ridiculous not strong. He sounds petulant. Forcing the cousins to choose between him & Harry is so very childish and shows how very insecure he is.
As for Bea & Eug, their relationship with Harry has grown organically. William has, since childhood, been dismissive of them. He allowed Kate & Pippa to abuse them. He had no loyalty to them but expects everyone to have loyalty to him because of his status. I don’t know why the sisters showed up for the garden party other than loyalty to the crown/grandparents’ memory. No idea. I doubt it has to do with Andrew as I’m sure he has enough dirt on Willie to keep him at bay.
Peggington looks like a doofus at the garden party. That’s all I got.
I’ve always read that Harry and Eugenie were always close, but Beatrice wasn’t usually mentioned. It seems Beatrice and Edo are very keen to remain in and to move in royal and celebrity circles. I’ve always had the impression that Eugenie is more relatable than her sister, but they always seem to be loyal and supportive of each other. And Sarah and Andrew have remained a close family unit with their daughters. Andrew and Sarah always appear proud of their daughters and supportive, unlike Charles.
It’s a disgrace that Charles and William have an “you’re either for me or against me” mentality and they have the purse strings and power to enforce it. It seems Beatrice and Eugenie are doing what they have always done in the past to support The Queen, their grandmother and the monarchy. They were born into the royal family. I think they both have to tow a careful line because of their father. They themselves can survive without support from Charles or William (although they might have to adjust their life-styles without the subsidized housing), but it seems their father Andrew cannot. As long as their father is alive, I think they would maintain familial and cordial relationship with the Charles and William.
Baldimort really doesn’t know how to play the long game. He is going to keep attacking until several family members write books more scathing than Spare to cash out of the Windsor mess and move on. There is a limit to how much any member can be attacked without said member being a reflection on the family as a whole. The cousins witnessed loads of bad behavior and would sell him out for a few million quid without a second thought.
This is what always hits me. Where were Will and Kate in history class? We know Prince Phillip lectured them all on the threats of a monarchy that seems out of touch.
Yet William and Kate lord their power over people, their PR mouthpieces reminding the public that they will humiliate their own family, forcing them to bow to them, making their family members vulnerable to them because they’re so sure they’re never going to need any support.
Give people power and they will show you who they are.
And why wouldn’t B&E remain close to Harry? Unlike the rest of the senior royals, he is actually nice to them and doesn’t just use them when needed.
This is all so stupid and junior high-ish. ‘You can’t be friends with them! I hate them!”🙄
You can’t come to my birthday party and I won’t let my friends invite you to theirs either, so there.
They both look shockingly put together in those pics. Love the pink dress. That’s all I got. The UK press should stop trying to make their two a thing – it’s not happening.
The British media can control Zara and her gormless husband as they love to tap dance for clicks; but they can’t do the same with Beatrice and Eugenie, who are much more media savvy after being exposed to it since they were children.
I think that Eugenie and Harry are especially in contact because of their kids, as I don’t see her kid(s) on playdates with George, Charl, and the 3th one. Eugenie at least understands the importance of maintaining a family bond.