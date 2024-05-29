Kensington Palace is ‘increasingly concerned’ about Princess Eugenie & Beatrice

At the most recent Buckingham Palace garden party, Prince William played host and he somehow forced his cousins to show up to “support” him. I wasn’t surprised to see Princess Beatrice out in the rain, supporting Huevo like a good royal soldier, but I was surprised to see Princess Eugenie do the same. Eugenie has had one foot out the door for a while now, although she still shows up at some big royal events (the coronation, Christmas at Sandringham). Eugenie is the royal cousin closest to Prince Harry and Meghan, and she is likely the only member of the Windsor clan to visit the Sussexes in Montecito. Eugenie’s closeness to the Sussexes has been happening for a while, but royal expert Tom Quinn has a new spin (not really) on how Kensington Palace worries that the York princesses are basically Sussex spies.

According to a royal author, Kensington Palace has a “serious concern that Beatrice and Eugenie are becoming increasingly close to Harry and Meghan”. Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal author and expert Tom Quinn said: “There is serious concern at Kensington Palace that Prince Andrew‘s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are becoming increasingly close to Harry and Meghan. Beatrice and Eugenie are moving across to what one Kensington Palace official described as ‘the dark side’.” Kensington Palace is the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Princess Catherine. It has long been rumoured and speculated that the Sussexes are estranged from the Waleses following their departure from the Royal Family. Mr Quinn went on to add: “Still furious that their disgraced father Prince Andrew has not been rehabilitated, Beatrice and Eugenie feel like outcasts, their sense of abandonment made worse by King Charles’ refusal to allow them to be part of the inner group of working royals.” And with Harry feeling as though the relations with his father and brother have “broken down completely”, he feels that his two cousins, the Princesses, are “sympathetic” to his position. Mr Quinn said: “With the complete breakdown of relations with his father and brother, Harry feels that Beatrice and Eugenie are among the very few members of the family who are sympathetic to the position he finds himself in. He has always been fond of his cousins, but they are now more important to him than they have ever been.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

The only part of this I don’t buy is that this has just occurred to Prince William or his courtiers. Please, they’ve been worried about the Yorks’ allegiances for years. For what it’s worth, I don’t think Bea and Eugenie are “disloyal” to the Windsors, they’ve just maintained their relationships with Harry and Meghan. Which is SEEN as “disloyalty” by William, who seems to believe he can force everyone to “pick a side,” because he’s a childish monster. I remember, I think it was Omid Scobie who said that Eugenie and Beatrice have always defended Harry to the family, in general. And clearly, Harry adores his cousins, while William sees his cousins as props to be used at his convenience.