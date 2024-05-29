People: Prince William ‘is stepping up as an international statesman’ on D-Day

Last week, Buckingham Palace briefed royal reporters about their D-Day anniversary plans. The D-Day 80th anniversary events in Normandy have been a particularly fraught date on King Charles’s calendar, and for a while, it sounded like he was going to skip traveling to France. Last week, the palace confirmed that Charles, Camilla and Prince William will all travel to Normandy, with Charles and Camilla attending the main memorial event on Omaha Beach plus the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer. The palace is sending William to the Canadian commemorative ceremony at Juno Beach, although he’ll reportedly travel to Omaha Beach and join his father too. As I said, this was all announced two weekends ago in a straight-forward manner. Guess who’s trying to make it All About Huevo? People Magazine published this suspicious piece: “Prince William to Step in for King Charles at Special D-Day Commemorations in France.” Trying to make it sound like William is going in his father’s place? Oh, Charles will not like that at all.

Prince William is stepping up as an international statesman. The Prince of Wales will represent his father King Charles at a key D-Day commemoration in Normandy, north-east France next week. William, 41, is set to be the senior U.K. figure at a gathering of 25 world leaders at Omaha beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, on the 80th anniversary of the landings on June 6. The ceremony will honor the estimated 160,000 American, British and Canadian troops who landed at the beach on D-Day. As well as being alongside international heads of state, William will join D-Day veterans and attend the the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, hosted by the Canadian government, Buckingham Palace has announced. William expected to travel to France solo, as his wife Kate Middleton, 42, is still not undertaking public duties as she undergoes her cancer treatment. Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 76, will be in Normandy for the celebrations but will be at a separate event marking the British memorial. The event is the latest step for William in his burgeoning international role. As heir to the throne, he has to navigate the difficult terrain of appealing to politicians and decision-makers while not overstepping the mark and becoming party-political on the world stage. In the past, he has urged President Xi Jinping in China to join the ban on the illegal trade in endangered wildlife and deftly taken part in diplomatic visits to Israel and Pakistan.

[From People]

“William, 41, is set to be the senior U.K. figure at a gathering of 25 world leaders at Omaha beach” – no he’s not. Charles and Camilla are going to Omaha Beach AND the British memorial, at least that’s what the palace announced. I find it hard to believe that Charles would make his first “international” trip since being diagnosed with cancer and NOT want face-time with world leaders (who will be gathered at Omaha Beach). Plus, Charles does not trust William in these kinds of situations. It sounds like Kensington Palace is doing their own embiggening campaign around William’s trip to Normandy and Huevo is playing fast and loose with his own international statesman credentials. William really is a very sad figure. Nearly 42 years old and he still makes his staff call up reporters and make wild claims about how he’s a big-boy international statesman!