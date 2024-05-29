Dennis Quaid on Trump: ‘People might call him an a-hole but he’s my a-hole’

Truly, I had to go back into our archives to figure out if we already knew that Dennis Quaid is MAGA. We did know – in 2020, Quaid went on the record about how he thought Donald Trump was doing a “good job” during the pandemic. Then in September 2020, Quaid was part of a Trump administration scheme to create a $300 million, taxpayer-funded HHS ad campaign telling the American public that the pandemic wasn’t Trump’s fault and that he was doing a great job! So, yeah, Quaid has likely been a Republican all along and he’s still a Trump supporter. He didn’t change his mind when Trump incited his supporters to commit violent insurrection at the Capitol in January 2021. Quaid was just interviewed by Piers Morgan and he says he’s still ride-or-die for a rapist white supremacist insurrectionist.

Actor Dennis Quaid who voted for Trump in the past, says he’ll vote for him again: “I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our constitution… People might call him an a$$hole but he's my a$$hole.” This is a reminder that Trump literally called for the… pic.twitter.com/hv6TVo3GAw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 28, 2024

Apparently, Trump supporters are buying Trump’s faux-martyrdom with all of the indictments. They never stop and think “wait, I wonder if Trump has been indicted for a reason?” The man stole an airport-hanger full of highly classified documents, which he then stored in Mar-a-Lago bathrooms and sold off to the highest bidder. He literally committed domestic terrorism and tried to overthrow the elected government to install himself Emperor Bigly.

Also: Quaid is promoting his right-wing fantasy bio-pic about Ronald Reagan, that’s why he was being interviewed by Piers Morgan.