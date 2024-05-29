Dennis Quaid on Trump: ‘People might call him an a-hole but he’s my a-hole’

Truly, I had to go back into our archives to figure out if we already knew that Dennis Quaid is MAGA. We did know – in 2020, Quaid went on the record about how he thought Donald Trump was doing a “good job” during the pandemic. Then in September 2020, Quaid was part of a Trump administration scheme to create a $300 million, taxpayer-funded HHS ad campaign telling the American public that the pandemic wasn’t Trump’s fault and that he was doing a great job! So, yeah, Quaid has likely been a Republican all along and he’s still a Trump supporter. He didn’t change his mind when Trump incited his supporters to commit violent insurrection at the Capitol in January 2021. Quaid was just interviewed by Piers Morgan and he says he’s still ride-or-die for a rapist white supremacist insurrectionist.

Apparently, Trump supporters are buying Trump’s faux-martyrdom with all of the indictments. They never stop and think “wait, I wonder if Trump has been indicted for a reason?” The man stole an airport-hanger full of highly classified documents, which he then stored in Mar-a-Lago bathrooms and sold off to the highest bidder. He literally committed domestic terrorism and tried to overthrow the elected government to install himself Emperor Bigly.

Also: Quaid is promoting his right-wing fantasy bio-pic about Ronald Reagan, that’s why he was being interviewed by Piers Morgan.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

50 Responses to “Dennis Quaid on Trump: ‘People might call him an a-hole but he’s my a-hole’”

  1. Nubia says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:22 am

    I’m not surprised,he always felt like a poor man’s Kevin Costner to me.

    • Chaine says:
      May 29, 2024 at 8:36 am

      😂

    • AlpineWitch says:
      May 29, 2024 at 9:23 am

      I always thought he was a batsh!t Republican so this doesn’t surprise me in the least.

      • Barbie1 says:
        May 29, 2024 at 10:43 am

        I am so disgusted. So many morons in our poor country. Infuriating.

      • Milas says:
        May 29, 2024 at 12:28 pm

        Had no idea… But, we have DeNiro and Springsteen. Mike drop.

      • Traveller says:
        May 29, 2024 at 12:57 pm

        An a$$hole supporting an even more dangerous a$$hole.

        This is just another guy who will not suffer any of the consequences – so why should he care – unless, of course, he has to move into his rich-man bunker to avoid the global chaos inflicted upon the world by the rise of strong man dictators.

        I’m out of words. If you don’t know what’s supremely wrong with voting for this thug than I don’t know what more can be said at this point.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:25 am

    He is as big a fool as his brother Randy. Both are right wing nuts.

  3. mia girl says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Clearly Dennis, you’re the a**hole

  4. Kokiri says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Gosh what a Freudian slip.

    He’s your a@@hole, is he now.

    What an idiot.

  5. WithTheAmerican says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:30 am

    It’s always the has been, bitter loser men and the men who’ve assaulted women and stand for no accountability who worship Trump. Not sure which of these apply to Quaid, but maybe both.

  6. MichaelaCat says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:31 am

    I only know this guy’s name, but no idea who he is.

    Edit: wait, is he the guy Meg Ryan cheated on with Russel Crowe? If so, that’s allI know him for.

  7. Sydneygirl says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:32 am

    Why are all these actors I used to have mild crushes on as a tween, coming out as the biggest MAGA a$$hats?

    Gawd, it’s disappointing.

  8. Jais says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Some “might” call trump an asshole? No, many people absolutely do call trump an asshole.

  9. Flamingo says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:44 am

    I loathe this man. I remember when Meg Ryan got with Russell Crowe and it basically destroyed her career. To find out that Dennis had cheated on Meg through their whole marriage. But sat back and let her get trashed for being with Russell. Like he was some victim in this.

    He’s awful.

  10. BeyondTheFringe says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Well if he’s your asshole, Dennis, then go ahead and crawl right up in there because you clearly have a penchant for taking up residence in rectums.

  11. Sasha says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:57 am

    I hate when people use phrasing like this to downplay and ‘loveable-rogue-ify’ terrorising and terrifying men.

  12. Cheshire Sass says:
    May 29, 2024 at 8:59 am

    No one with any sense wants to see, hear or smell your “A-HOLE” Dennis Quaid.

    Reply
    May 29, 2024 at 9:11 am

    What Dennis Quaid is saying is that he shares his asshole with millions of other people…

  14. Lindsay Barrilleaux says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:11 am

    Successful White men within the entertainment sector like him just completely distress me with their out loud support of a monster predator who called for the lowest denominator of citizens to storm and damage the Capital of the US.
    Then I contemplate how the public supports these men.
    He’s just like his brother without the unfortunate unhinged mental illness.
    His ‘get off my lawn’ is my ‘get me off this planet’

  15. Ameerah M says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:12 am

    He needs to lay off the cheek fillers – he looks like a chipmunk now.

    • Melangie says:
      May 29, 2024 at 2:57 pm

      He’s got to lay off the Just For Men hair color too. There’s dye transfer near his sideburns

  16. CC says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:14 am

    Slightly off topic, but Jack Quaid seems like a quality nepo baby.

    Reply
      May 29, 2024 at 9:28 am

      Jack is far better than him on screen, hopefully his personal ideas are less hideous than his father’s.

    • lucy2 says:
      May 29, 2024 at 9:35 am

      I really like Jack Quaid on screen, he’s an interesting actor. I NEVER would have guessed he was Meg and Dennis’ kid though, to me he looks like Rainn Wilson X Joshua Jackson.

      • AlpineWitch says:
        May 29, 2024 at 9:54 am

        I googled him after the first episode of The Boys so I knew immediately who his parents were. But yes, he doesn’t look like his parents.

  17. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:18 am

    Then you’re an a-hole too, Quaid!

  18. Lucy says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:30 am

    I am so tired of these people. “Sure, he’s a convicted sexual predator who is going to end American democracy and make life in this country even harder than it already is, but he’s kind of a loveable rogue, amirite?”

  19. what says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:40 am

    He’s a fascist and a would-be dictator. The asshole part is secondary. If he’s elected, this country will not recover for 50 years if ever from our reality TV version of Putin. All women, people of color, and LGBTQIA (even white men) are in significant peril if he’s elected.

  20. Ilsa says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Vom.

  21. Rachel says:
    May 29, 2024 at 9:44 am

    Frequency is one of my favourite movies.
    DQ and Jim Caviezel are both nutjobs. Fantastic. “eyeroll”

  22. Dora says:
    May 29, 2024 at 10:04 am

    I understand Meg Ryan so much better now.

  23. Emily says:
    May 29, 2024 at 10:57 am

    Dennis Quaid: who cares if Trump is a racist, a rapist and insurrectionist. I’m a white man and none of it affects me. In fact it benefits me. My president.

  24. NikkiK says:
    May 29, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    I’ve been telling people for years that a lot of these Hollywood stars vote Republican. They are liberal publicly but at the end of day are more worried about $$$$ than anything else.

  25. kelleybelle says:
    May 29, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    I used to like Dennis Quaid …

  26. Kathalea says:
    May 29, 2024 at 1:39 pm

    And instantly he became ugly, and it’s not because he got older.

    The ugly always comes out, eventually

  27. Monc says:
    May 29, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    I wrote it before .. like attracts like…

