Dennis Quaid on Trump: ‘People might call him an a-hole but he’s my a-hole’

Truly, I had to go back into our archives to figure out if we already knew that Dennis Quaid is MAGA. We did know – in 2020, Quaid went on the record about how he thought Donald Trump was doing a “good job” during the pandemic. Then in September 2020, Quaid was part of a Trump administration scheme to create a $300 million, taxpayer-funded HHS ad campaign telling the American public that the pandemic wasn’t Trump’s fault and that he was doing a great job! So, yeah, Quaid has likely been a Republican all along and he’s still a Trump supporter. He didn’t change his mind when Trump incited his supporters to commit violent insurrection at the Capitol in January 2021. Quaid was just interviewed by Piers Morgan and he says he’s still ride-or-die for a rapist white supremacist insurrectionist.
Actor Dennis Quaid who voted for Trump in the past, says he’ll vote for him again:
“I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our constitution… People might call him an a$$hole but he's my a$$hole.”
This is a reminder that Trump literally called for the… pic.twitter.com/hv6TVo3GAw
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 28, 2024
Apparently, Trump supporters are buying Trump’s faux-martyrdom with all of the indictments. They never stop and think “wait, I wonder if Trump has been indicted for a reason?” The man stole an airport-hanger full of highly classified documents, which he then stored in Mar-a-Lago bathrooms and sold off to the highest bidder. He literally committed domestic terrorism and tried to overthrow the elected government to install himself Emperor Bigly.
Also: Quaid is promoting his right-wing fantasy bio-pic about Ronald Reagan, that’s why he was being interviewed by Piers Morgan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m not surprised,he always felt like a poor man’s Kevin Costner to me.
😂
I always thought he was a batsh!t Republican so this doesn’t surprise me in the least.
I am so disgusted. So many morons in our poor country. Infuriating.
Had no idea… But, we have DeNiro and Springsteen. Mike drop.
An a$$hole supporting an even more dangerous a$$hole.
This is just another guy who will not suffer any of the consequences – so why should he care – unless, of course, he has to move into his rich-man bunker to avoid the global chaos inflicted upon the world by the rise of strong man dictators.
I’m out of words. If you don’t know what’s supremely wrong with voting for this thug than I don’t know what more can be said at this point.
He is as big a fool as his brother Randy. Both are right wing nuts.
That’s right! I forgot they were related!
Yikes family dinner must be just awful.
Clearly Dennis, you’re the a**hole
One with too much filler!
Ha! I had to Google his old face to remember what he looked like because his current one has reached the uncanny valley.
Gosh what a Freudian slip.
He’s your a@@hole, is he now.
What an idiot.
It’s always the has been, bitter loser men and the men who’ve assaulted women and stand for no accountability who worship Trump. Not sure which of these apply to Quaid, but maybe both.
I only know this guy’s name, but no idea who he is.
Edit: wait, is he the guy Meg Ryan cheated on with Russel Crowe? If so, that’s allI know him for.
Yep, one and the same.
Yep, and can I say he’s one of the handful of cases he deserved it? I’d have cheated on him too, particularly with 2000s-era Russell Crowe.
Why are all these actors I used to have mild crushes on as a tween, coming out as the biggest MAGA a$$hats?
Gawd, it’s disappointing.
Some “might” call trump an asshole? No, many people absolutely do call trump an asshole.
I loathe this man. I remember when Meg Ryan got with Russell Crowe and it basically destroyed her career. To find out that Dennis had cheated on Meg through their whole marriage. But sat back and let her get trashed for being with Russell. Like he was some victim in this.
He’s awful.
This!
YUP!
Yep, he’s always been trash.
Hopefully his son (Jack) fell far from the tree….
Jack Quaid is so good in The Boys. He’s another nepo baby. But damn he got acting skills!
That’s the first ting I think about him now, that Meg got destroyed and he had been awful their whole marriage.
He was also a drug addict when they got married. She had to stand a lot.
Well if he’s your asshole, Dennis, then go ahead and crawl right up in there because you clearly have a penchant for taking up residence in rectums.
I hate when people use phrasing like this to downplay and ‘loveable-rogue-ify’ terrorising and terrifying men.
100% agree. So infuriating!!!
No one with any sense wants to see, hear or smell your “A-HOLE” Dennis Quaid.
What Dennis Quaid is saying is that he shares his asshole with millions of other people…
Successful White men within the entertainment sector like him just completely distress me with their out loud support of a monster predator who called for the lowest denominator of citizens to storm and damage the Capital of the US.
Then I contemplate how the public supports these men.
He’s just like his brother without the unfortunate unhinged mental illness.
His ‘get off my lawn’ is my ‘get me off this planet’
He needs to lay off the cheek fillers – he looks like a chipmunk now.
He’s got to lay off the Just For Men hair color too. There’s dye transfer near his sideburns
Slightly off topic, but Jack Quaid seems like a quality nepo baby.
Jack is far better than him on screen, hopefully his personal ideas are less hideous than his father’s.
I really like Jack Quaid on screen, he’s an interesting actor. I NEVER would have guessed he was Meg and Dennis’ kid though, to me he looks like Rainn Wilson X Joshua Jackson.
I googled him after the first episode of The Boys so I knew immediately who his parents were. But yes, he doesn’t look like his parents.
Then you’re an a-hole too, Quaid!
I am so tired of these people. “Sure, he’s a convicted sexual predator who is going to end American democracy and make life in this country even harder than it already is, but he’s kind of a loveable rogue, amirite?”
He’s a fascist and a would-be dictator. The asshole part is secondary. If he’s elected, this country will not recover for 50 years if ever from our reality TV version of Putin. All women, people of color, and LGBTQIA (even white men) are in significant peril if he’s elected.
Vom.
Frequency is one of my favourite movies.
DQ and Jim Caviezel are both nutjobs. Fantastic. “eyeroll”
I understand Meg Ryan so much better now.
EXACTLY!!!
Dennis Quaid: who cares if Trump is a racist, a rapist and insurrectionist. I’m a white man and none of it affects me. In fact it benefits me. My president.
He is such an idiotic piece of sh*t.
I’ve been telling people for years that a lot of these Hollywood stars vote Republican. They are liberal publicly but at the end of day are more worried about $$$$ than anything else.
I used to like Dennis Quaid …
And instantly he became ugly, and it’s not because he got older.
The ugly always comes out, eventually
I wrote it before .. like attracts like…