Spanish gossip: Queen Letizia’s alleged infidelity left her husband ‘crushed’

One of the reasons why I’m glad the Spanish gossips are getting involved in the Windsor drama is because the Spanish gossips do not give a f–k. Spanish gossips are not part of some symbiotic or parasitic relationship with any royal house, especially not their own. On the other hand, I dislike how the Spanish gossip media treats Queen Letizia. There’s always so much misogyny baked into the reporting, and it’s been clear for years that a lot of people have a real hate-boner for Letizia. Speaking of, an ancient Spanish journalist has written a book about Letizia and how she reportedly had an affair with her former brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo. Some of those reports came from Jaime del Burgo himself – he claims that he had an torrid affair with Letizia while she was dating now-King Felipe and the affair continued early in Felipe and Letizia’s marriage.
The Spanish Royal Family has been rocked by claims King Felipe was left ‘crushed and destroyed’ by Queen Letizia’s alleged infidelity. Journalist Jaime Peñafiel, 91, has launched a fresh attack on the European Queen with his new book ‘Letizia’s Silences’, which was published in Spain today. In January, the veteran royal reporter was sacked by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo after 20 years following a series of damaging allegations made in his first book ‘Letizia & I’.
His best-selling book alleged that Queen Letizia had an affair with her ex-brother-in-law Jamie del Burgo. The Spanish Royal Household refused to comment on the claims at the time. In his latest work, Jamie claims that Felipe was ‘aware that Letizia was cheating on him in real time’ as her bodyguards have an obligation to report on her whereabouts. The author alleges that bodyguards joined Queen Letizia on a trip she took to New York in 2011 with her ‘lover’ Jaime del Burgo, whom she had dated before meeting Felipe.
The author wrote: ‘That day [in New York], she was accompanied by her faithful escorts, who, without a doubt, any, they would pass a report to the Ministry of the Interior or [the Palace of] Zarzuela.’
Following this, Jaime claims that Felipe has been left ‘crushed and destroyed’ by his wife’s alleged cheating. The royal reporter – who worked for Hola! magazine for 20 years – claims that Felipe has been ‘plunged into hell’ by his wife’s supposed ‘betrayal’ and ‘wants to get out’.
Elsewhere in the book, Jamie labels Queen Letizia ‘cold, emotionally immature and passive aggressive’ and claims she is ‘hated’ by King Felipe’s family.
Jaime Peñafiel, 91, was sacked by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo after 20 years earlier this year following the publication of first book on the Queen called ‘Letizia & I’. The book sent shockwaves through the Spanish Royal Family after the author alleged that the Queen had a romantic relationship with her ex-brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo. The Spanish Royal Household refused to comment on the claims at the time.
Yeah… it seems Jaime del Burgo is the source for a lot of this and it also seems like Jaime Peñafiel just despises Letizia. Incidentally, I believe the rumors about Felipe’s family hating Letizia and I absolutely believe that Felipe’s family is behind some of these rumors and attacks on Letizia’s character. Apparently, Felipe’s parents (the semi-exiled former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia) have loathed Letizia for years. Now, is it also possible that Letizia was getting her rocks off with her ex-brother-in-law? For sure. But at this point, do we think that Felipe really gives a sh-t?
Wow. That’s a lot of ick. How do you bang your in-law? What a betrayal, jc.
The way I remembered it, he wasn’t his in law at the time. She dated Jamie, then left him for Felipe and then Jaime dated (and I believe married) Letizia’s sister.
Thank you! That’s horrible slander!!
I believe he dated Letizia and then married her sister after Letizia married Felipe. He wasn’t related to her when they dated.
These people are disgusting.
Of all the “working” royals (and I’m anti-monarchy) I like Letizia the most.
She’s had a successful career, works hard and can make a difference with her work (compared to other royals). I really think that she and Felipe love each other, she looks great and has a great style (and business-like when appropriate and not as old-fashioned as all the other royals) and she has raised her daughters to be confident girls. The Spanish monarchy can be happy to have her, the rest of them are all losers and incompetent. They’re all just as jealous as the BM is of Meghan.
I also don’t think Letizia had an affair with her BIL. firstly, she could have someone much prettier and and well-mannered and besides, she’s still good with her sister. In recent years, her sister has been seen with Letizia at public appearances from time to time (as well as her mother).
Reminder: Letizia broke a toe and yet she carries on working and goes to big events and just wears sneakers.
I think that’s great, we’re not used to women wearing that kind of clothing without high heels and she rocks it. That’s some kind of feminist statement.
Imagine if that happened to Kate. She would refuse to work and we wouldn’t see her for months…
I agree with everything you have written.
I also really like how she has subtly stopped dying her hair and she looks fabulous as she slowly turns grey
Thanks for the back info, all!! It is much appreciated!!
Felipe doesn’t look crushed at all. Looks just fine to me. Anyway, all this allegedly happened years ago. Maybe a 91 year old guy taking dictation from Letizia’s in laws isn’t the best source in the world. All I know is if I was married to Felipe, I would never think of straying.
Btw, Letizia looks great in the plaid jacket and white slacks. Could give styling tips to certain British royals.
This exactly. Jeez, people: consider the source.
I just wish the DM would stay out of it, they’re just trying to distract attention away from their own messy RF.
💯 % this, Lau.
Concha just dropped more tea on how her sources believe Kate is faring and then the DF answers back with a nasty article about Letizia.
We see what they’re doing.
Exactly this! The Spanish king and queen clearly love each other. It’s obvious in the way they lean into each other with laughter, little smiles and affectionate light touching. They are clearly comfortable together and make such a happy unit with their girls. And, crucially, they are extremely hard working, unlike the UK shower!
100% agreed.
Ditto to all. DailyFail writes royal-relevant gossip while using a look-over-there tactic to distract from Brit skinny-monarchy missing its disappeared diva.
Is this Jaime character a spurned suitor who now is short of cash? Or a tool of Felipes ‘ family? Either way, he has a score to settle and iis going to get himself sued. Don’t believe a word of this.
I’ve always got ‘spurned suitor’ vibes from this lunatic – he’s obsessed with her, clearly always had been. I suspect he married her sister to stay close to her when she married Felipe and made up this affair to get back at her as she likely turned him down.
This kind of obsessive ‘love’ can very quickly turn to obsessive hate. These people seek to destroy what they can’t have.
The Spanish in-laws strongly dislike Letizia. Not really sure they like Felipe all that much since he distanced himself from his father & BIL’s legal troubles. Wouldn’t surprise me if they are sources along with the ex-BIL for the gossip surrounding Leti.
I do remember when ever Queen Sofia was around she was always pushing herself between Letizia and the princesses.
I lived in Spain during their wedding and I remember there was a lot of hate for her. She was a commoner, divorced, and had a job (journalist) hmmmm…. it reminds me of another woman we know. She didn’t fit with what some people thought she should be add to that there was a king trying to distract from his crimes and I have no doubt that she was treated unfairly. Whatever happened, it was 20+ years ago so either it was just a clout-chasing ex or they got past it.
Another thing: I LOVE seeing her in sneakers!! She has foot problems and it’s great to see her normalize wearing flats.
I give this the same credit I give info from Uncle Gary. None.
I don’t believe this gossip for a second because she1: she is a smart woman, 2: King Felipe is a million times hotter than this Jamie dude who seems to resent she moved on with a handsome royal, 3: his family are a bunch of awful, corrupt snooty royals so no love lost there. I am guessing they were betting the king and queen would stay silent on this matter. There are a group of Spanish who never warmed up to her, I for one am a fan and I think she is a great role model for a modern day Queen.
I don’t follow news about the Spanish royal family as closely as I do the British royals, but I’m aware of King Juan Carlos’ scandals, and the criminal son-in-law (who actually went to jail?), and that the aristocracy and press seem to really have it out for Letizia. I don’t know what to think of Letizia, so I really have no opinion. I think the heir is pretty impressive, and they seem to love and protect both their children. In fact, no one among the European royal families seems to have been as bad or unnatural a parent as Charles. He seems to lack any type of protective instinct at all for his children.
“Spanish gossips are not part of some symbiotic or parasitic relationship with any royal house, especially not their own.”
L – O – L
Nah, that’s not true. Certain people are just going after Felipe through Letizia. Spanish gossips have been perfectly happy hiding the Spanish royal family illegal practices and their suspicious economic deals for ever. But now there’s crazy extreme-right people angry that Felipe did his constitutional duties as King after the last election instead of unilaterally decide that the elected government wasn’t legitimate because it wasn’t a right wing one.
I have no idea if she cheated or not. And I couldn’t care less. But it’s obvious what’s going on.
Oh and Jaime Peñafiel is one of the worst of the worst Royal commentators. He worked for the Royals when Juan Carlos was King and when he left (retired or fired I don’t know) he became a royal commentator. I remember him around the time it was announced that Felipe and Letizia were dating and he was horrified. She was divorced (gasp!) and common (double gasp!). Felipe was clearly never going to marry her. He couldn’t! Peñafiel was a disgusting snob already back then and it was clear he thought she wasn’t good enough. So yeah, any supposed information he got is very suspect.
It pisses me off that I have to defend Letizia because I do dislike her, but not for the idiotic reasons Peñafiel and his ilk do. Anyway, abolish the monarchy!
I belong to a royal style/chat group that has a couple of very well informed Spanish members.
Before I had to unsub from the gossip subgroup because it turned into Harry-and-Meghan bashing after Kate disappeared, one of the Spanish experts in the group talked about this.
Her take is that this is 100% made up BS to try to smear Letizia. The guy who claims to have had the affair is non compos mentis to the point where his family has distanced themselves from him publicly. And the publisher Penafiel is a former close buddy of Juan Carlos who now has a well known (in Spain at least) hate-on for the Spanish royal house. The story I got was that his daughter was addicted to something-or-other and he asked Queen Sofia to pull strings and get the girl into a special program in a very-outside-the-rules sort of way. Sofia said no (my understanding was that it would have gotten her in trouble if discovered). The daughter, unfortunately, did die later.
Penafiel can’t go after Sofia who is extremely well beloved and pretty “clean” (unlike her wheeler dealer husband) so picked another target.
The hate-on the Spanish press has had for Letizia for years is real. I don’t believe any of this story. Letizia knows the tightrope she’s been walking and that she has to keep her nose soooooo clean.
(And if her husband has ever stepped out on her, he’s been amazingly discreet in doing so, to the point where the press-with-a-hate-on hasn’t sussed it out.)
I mean…. a whole book worth on an affair that happened *checks google* over twenty years ago? Spain, are you alright?
By the way there are very strong anti-press and anti-anti-monarchy laws in Spain, like you can go to jail for insulting the king. It’s scary.
Felipe was surgical when handling both his father and his BIL corruption cases. He’s furtherly kept the purse strings tighter than his sisters would wish. He’s still in good terms with his younger nieces and nephews, but he took no prisoners when trying to ensure
monarchy doesn’t go down in his time.
For all these reasons, I don’t think he’s particularly beloved within SRF, and most likely they blame Letizia’s advise for the steps he took and their current strangement.
By all accounts, Felipe has always been madly in love with Letizia, who seems to have had a big influence on him.
They can’t make him fall. He’s instrumental for all of them to keep their lifestyle and standing, so it’s no wonder they’d utilize Letizia as proxy to try to hurt him.
Didn’t he strip his sister Christina of her duchess title as a co-conspirator in her husband’s illegal activities? I’m pretty sure I read that sometime ago.
I have absolutely no opinion on Queen Letizia’s actions because I have no knowledge of them. That said, I have always thought that she has a cold look. Remember the spat with her mother-in-law over the children? Bad blood was there for all to see. Whose fault? No idea.
Look, I’m a staunch anti-monarchist. Monarchy is bad and all monarchies should be abolished globally. That said, the Spanish tabloids hate Letizia and it’s not just misogyny. It’s classism. They hate thst the king found himself a queen he loved and didn’t marry a cousin. It’s sad.