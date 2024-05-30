Spanish gossip: Queen Letizia’s alleged infidelity left her husband ‘crushed’

One of the reasons why I’m glad the Spanish gossips are getting involved in the Windsor drama is because the Spanish gossips do not give a f–k. Spanish gossips are not part of some symbiotic or parasitic relationship with any royal house, especially not their own. On the other hand, I dislike how the Spanish gossip media treats Queen Letizia. There’s always so much misogyny baked into the reporting, and it’s been clear for years that a lot of people have a real hate-boner for Letizia. Speaking of, an ancient Spanish journalist has written a book about Letizia and how she reportedly had an affair with her former brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo. Some of those reports came from Jaime del Burgo himself – he claims that he had an torrid affair with Letizia while she was dating now-King Felipe and the affair continued early in Felipe and Letizia’s marriage.

The Spanish Royal Family has been rocked by claims King Felipe was left ‘crushed and destroyed’ by Queen Letizia’s alleged infidelity. Journalist Jaime Peñafiel, 91, has launched a fresh attack on the European Queen with his new book ‘Letizia’s Silences’, which was published in Spain today. In January, the veteran royal reporter was sacked by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo after 20 years following a series of damaging allegations made in his first book ‘Letizia & I’. His best-selling book alleged that Queen Letizia had an affair with her ex-brother-in-law Jamie del Burgo. The Spanish Royal Household refused to comment on the claims at the time. In his latest work, Jamie claims that Felipe was ‘aware that Letizia was cheating on him in real time’ as her bodyguards have an obligation to report on her whereabouts. The author alleges that bodyguards joined Queen Letizia on a trip she took to New York in 2011 with her ‘lover’ Jaime del Burgo, whom she had dated before meeting Felipe. The author wrote: ‘That day [in New York], she was accompanied by her faithful escorts, who, without a doubt, any, they would pass a report to the Ministry of the Interior or [the Palace of] Zarzuela.’ Following this, Jaime claims that Felipe has been left ‘crushed and destroyed’ by his wife’s alleged cheating. The royal reporter – who worked for Hola! magazine for 20 years – claims that Felipe has been ‘plunged into hell’ by his wife’s supposed ‘betrayal’ and ‘wants to get out’. Elsewhere in the book, Jamie labels Queen Letizia ‘cold, emotionally immature and passive aggressive’ and claims she is ‘hated’ by King Felipe’s family. Jaime Peñafiel, 91, was sacked by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo after 20 years earlier this year following the publication of first book on the Queen called ‘Letizia & I’. The book sent shockwaves through the Spanish Royal Family after the author alleged that the Queen had a romantic relationship with her ex-brother-in-law Jaime del Burgo. The Spanish Royal Household refused to comment on the claims at the time.

Yeah… it seems Jaime del Burgo is the source for a lot of this and it also seems like Jaime Peñafiel just despises Letizia. Incidentally, I believe the rumors about Felipe’s family hating Letizia and I absolutely believe that Felipe’s family is behind some of these rumors and attacks on Letizia’s character. Apparently, Felipe’s parents (the semi-exiled former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia) have loathed Letizia for years. Now, is it also possible that Letizia was getting her rocks off with her ex-brother-in-law? For sure. But at this point, do we think that Felipe really gives a sh-t?