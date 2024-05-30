Noah Cyrus is trying to make peace with Tish Cyrus but things are still ‘very strained’

I’ll try to be as concise as possible with the Cyrus family’s hillbilly soap opera. Last year, Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell after a whirlwind courtship and engagement. Several Cyrus “kids” did not attend the wedding, including Noah Cyrus. Then this year, we learned why Noah has beef with her mother’s marriage to Dominic: Dominic and Noah were hooking up/dating for months before Tish “stole” her daughter’s man. Add Miley Cyrus into the mix – Miley apparently knew all about Dominic’s situationship with Noah AND Tish, and Miley took Tish’s side throughout. Noah is mad at Tish AND Miley. Tish is mad at Noah for going public with the hillbilly soap opera, and apparently Dominic hates that all of his sketchy business is out there. Meanwhile, the estrangement between mother and daughter is just… awful. Like, Tish is genuinely pissed at Noah for… hooking up with Dominic before Tish stole him? Well, here’s an update:

Despite recent efforts to mend fences, the relationship between Tish Cyrus and her daughter, Noah Cyrus, is still on the rocks following Tish’s marriage to actor Dominic Purcell. A source tells ET, “Noah and Tish’a relationship is still very strained, but things are improving. Noah texted Tish for her birthday on May 15 and Tish was happy to hear from her. This whole drama has been upsetting for Tish and she has reached out to close friends for advice on how to fix things.” Aside from the private text, Noah also publicly celebrated her mother earlier this month amid their ongoing rumored family rift. The “All Falls Down” singer posted multiple throwback pics with Tish to her Instagram Story. The first, which features Tish in a sunhat holding presumably a baby Noah, was posted on Mother’s Day. The second image features Tish holding up a cake covered in candles and smiling next to a wide-eyed Noah. “Happy birthday mom,” Noah wrote on the image. Tish turned 57 and didn’t repost Noah’s messages, though she did opt to repost other birthday wishes on her account.

[From ET]

I find it sort of heartbreaking that Noah is the one publicly reaching out to Tish. If I was in Noah’s situation, I would need a nice, long break from my entire family, especially my mother. I would not want to be around any family members, lest I run into my former-lover-turned-stepfather. It says a lot about Tish as a mother too, that she’s this… unresponsive when it comes to Noah trying to make peace. Of course, this whole thing has really exposed Tish as being pretty f–king awful.