Noah Cyrus is trying to make peace with Tish Cyrus but things are still ‘very strained’

I’ll try to be as concise as possible with the Cyrus family’s hillbilly soap opera. Last year, Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell after a whirlwind courtship and engagement. Several Cyrus “kids” did not attend the wedding, including Noah Cyrus. Then this year, we learned why Noah has beef with her mother’s marriage to Dominic: Dominic and Noah were hooking up/dating for months before Tish “stole” her daughter’s man. Add Miley Cyrus into the mix – Miley apparently knew all about Dominic’s situationship with Noah AND Tish, and Miley took Tish’s side throughout. Noah is mad at Tish AND Miley. Tish is mad at Noah for going public with the hillbilly soap opera, and apparently Dominic hates that all of his sketchy business is out there. Meanwhile, the estrangement between mother and daughter is just… awful. Like, Tish is genuinely pissed at Noah for… hooking up with Dominic before Tish stole him? Well, here’s an update:
Despite recent efforts to mend fences, the relationship between Tish Cyrus and her daughter, Noah Cyrus, is still on the rocks following Tish’s marriage to actor Dominic Purcell.
A source tells ET, “Noah and Tish’a relationship is still very strained, but things are improving. Noah texted Tish for her birthday on May 15 and Tish was happy to hear from her. This whole drama has been upsetting for Tish and she has reached out to close friends for advice on how to fix things.”
Aside from the private text, Noah also publicly celebrated her mother earlier this month amid their ongoing rumored family rift.
The “All Falls Down” singer posted multiple throwback pics with Tish to her Instagram Story. The first, which features Tish in a sunhat holding presumably a baby Noah, was posted on Mother’s Day. The second image features Tish holding up a cake covered in candles and smiling next to a wide-eyed Noah.
“Happy birthday mom,” Noah wrote on the image.
Tish turned 57 and didn’t repost Noah’s messages, though she did opt to repost other birthday wishes on her account.
I find it sort of heartbreaking that Noah is the one publicly reaching out to Tish. If I was in Noah’s situation, I would need a nice, long break from my entire family, especially my mother. I would not want to be around any family members, lest I run into my former-lover-turned-stepfather. It says a lot about Tish as a mother too, that she’s this… unresponsive when it comes to Noah trying to make peace. Of course, this whole thing has really exposed Tish as being pretty f–king awful.
You know, society really leans into “family first!” Mentality whether it’s healthy for you or not.
Like with Harry “it’s his father!”
So what?
Abuse is abuse no matter the direction. A parent makes it even worse. The person you are supposed to be able to trust.
Sometimes you just have to cut people off. Cut them out completely.
Forgive yourself for not forgiving them.
I wish Noah peace.
So true @Kokiri, family relationships are a two way street and adult children don’t need to accept all the responsibility to “make things right” with the parents (which is just another way to say suck it up, ignore your instincts of what is healthy, and invest your life’s time and energy in people who give nothing in return).
For anyone considering estrangement there are a bunch of Reddit subs that I found so helpful, especially estranged adultkids emotionalneglect and raised by narcissists. I might have even learned of them here on CB! Shoutout to the most excellent moms and dads at momforaminute and dadforaminute.
Ugh no. THIS family. Except for Noah, I find all of them cringe. Noah’s making the effort to reconcile with a woman who chose a man over her own child. No, no, no. Noah, break away and be DONE. Tish showed her true narcissistic colors and I’m thinking the marriage with the equally creepy and cringy Dominic won’t last long.
What a mess. And who is revealing the private texts to ET? And why?
My question too @eurydice whose sources are these? If it’s Tish then if I was Noah I would definitely cease all reconciliation efforts (but I also wouldn’t have started, that’s just me).
I’m going to disagree. Why does Tish have to respond publicly to Noah? Who does that benefit? AFAIK, Tish hasn’t engaged Noah at all. Why would she start now? They need counseling. Not social media posts.
Sometimes relationships should not be repaired and are better off not continuing. Noah needs to get a good therapist/counseling and to remove herself from this narative permanently because this family dynamic will never be anything except demeaning, damaging and toxic. Leaking to ET is just beyond tacky.
Team Noah – I love her music and you can really tell how she has been treated her whole life in some of her songs.
I don’t know her music, but just in the world of celebrity gossip I have the sense that she was the spare in case meal ticket #1 didn’t pan out (like the other Lohan sister whose name I don’t even remember). And she’s had some bizarre cosmetic procedures. I suspect it hasn’t been easy for her.
I had never heard her sing until Orville Peck just featured her on his new EP. She kinda sounds like Miley but not as raspy. I was impressed. Poor girl does seem like she’s been through it. Having your white trash mom marry the creep who used you for sex is beyond the pale honestly.
I think Noah is the most talented in the family. She’s certainly a better writer.
What a terrible mother. That’s all I can say.
Totally OT, but she reminds me so much of Shannen Doherty that I have to remind myself that she’s a completely different person.