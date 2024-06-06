Chloe Sevigny & Kim Kardashian’s Actors-on-Actors chat was okay, actually

Kim Kardashian acted on American Horror Story: Delicate, which was the most recent season. I didn’t watch it, but I did see some clips and I saw people praising her performance. Like, she played a ballbuster publicist/witch/Satanist. Well, Kim was paired with Chloe Sevigny in Variety’s Actors on Actors series ahead of the Emmy nominations. While Chloe is a true artiste and a long-time indie girl, I sort of felt like she would be fine being paired with Kim. And it was fine – Kim is completely boring in these kinds of situations but she and Chloe had a decent conversation about acting, what kinds of films they gravitate towards, etc. I’m sure Chloe has never seen one episode of the Kardashians’ reality shows, but she has a general idea of who Kim is and they’re not that far apart in ages.

I find it interesting that Kim admits that when she watched old movies, she was more focused on the style, hair and makeup more than the performances of the actresses. Of course, it comes across as incredibly superficial, but hey, she found a way to monetize those interests and then some. It IS difficult to watch certain older films and not focus on the fashion and style of it all, like old Hitchcock movies or anything with Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly.

As some who enjoyed Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, I enjoyed what Chloe had to say about her character, CZ Guest, and the research she did. Kim was more interested in the costumes, of course, but in Kim’s defense – the costumes of that series were AMAZING.

What else? Kim confesses that she’s a big fan of buying historical fashion/jewelry in auctions. She told Chloe that she “actually bought a watch of Lee Radziwill — or Jackie’s, but Lee had it. I would always probably just take a moment and be like, ‘This is so f–king cool to have her pieces!’” Chloe asks her about the American Crime Story series about OJ Simpson and Kim praised the authenticity of the scripts and the costumes and sets. Chloe and Kim also talked about he Menendez bros (Chloe is playing Kitty Menendez) and Kim sort of knew the Menendez family.

Oh, Kim got Chloe to talk about the 1990s and being a style icon. When Chloe talked about Boys Don’t Cry, Kim’s question was: what did you wear to the Oscars? LOL. Chloe talked about that year, saying: “I wore Alber Elbaz for Yves Saint Laurent. And I went with my boyfriend at the time, Harmony Korine, and I lost. Angelina Jolie won for ‘Girl, Interrupted,’ which was not a supporting part, I would say. Not that I’m bitter! But it was a very competitive category that year. Catherine Keener, Samantha Morton, Toni Collette and me — it was just great actresses. My desire was to be more of a character actress, which I’m hoping people recognize in me more now than maybe they had in the past. But maybe a leading lady; I wouldn’t refuse.” Oh, Chloe is still mad about Angelina winning that year!