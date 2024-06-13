Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie ‘targeted Shiloh… because she was the closest to Brad’

Over the weekend, Page Six had a sympathetic story about Brad Pitt. It came after Shiloh Jolie filed the paperwork to change her legal name and drop “Pitt” from her surname. Shiloh did that on her 18th birthday in May. We’ve also heard that Vivienne and Zahara no longer use “Pitt” in their surnames, and the two older boys (Maddox and Pax) cannot stand Brad at all, and I believe they’ve both probably stopped using “Pitt” in their names too. Basically, Knox is the only question mark, name-wise, of the six kids. You would think that with four of the kids now reaching legal adulthood, Pitt would keep his mouth shut, lest they all clapback on him publicly. The problem is that Brad is an idiot who only cares about his own image, so now he’s running around, telling Page Six and Us Weekly that Angelina “alienated” the children from him… after he terrorized and assaulted his wife and children on a plane in 2016. This Us Weekly cover story is textbook family-abuser, but I appreciate that Us Weekly also made a point of including some pro-Angelina quotes and fact-checks in here. Some highlights:
Shiloh’s name change: “Brad was devastated by this choice,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.”
Brad doesn’t have a relationship with the kids now: “Sadly, Brad doesn’t have much of a relationship with his kids,” says a second source. “He’s not ready to give up on them, but knowing they are dropping his name is upsetting.” Adds a third source: “Brad’s putting on a brave face, but behind closed doors, he’s finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with [what’s happening].”
The children are fiercely loyal to their mother: “They’ve struggled to forgive and connect with Brad since the divorce,” the source explains. “Their mom is the head of the household, and she’s raised them with love and selflessness their whole lives. Once Brad left, it was very hard for them to see him go to war with her.”
The older kids don’t want to have anything to do with him: “Sadly, their rift has only widened over time. The boys found it difficult to reconcile with Brad despite his repeated apologies and efforts to rebuild trust.” Adds the third source: “Brad’s relationship with Maddox and Pax is nonexistent at this point, and he barely, if ever, hears from Zahara.”
Brad wasn’t charged for assaulting his wife & children on the plane: A fifth source notes that there “was a reason” there were no charges against Brad. “Angelina is the one who is going after him through Miraval and won’t let up, Brad is just trying to see his children, not tear her or her businesses down,” the insider adds. Pitt has denied in the past that he was abusive.
Maddox is done: “Maddox was very affected by that incident, and he’s taken it upon himself to be Angelina’s protector,” says the third source, who adds that the older boys’ opinions of Brad “rubbed off on” the younger kids. The insider tells Us Shiloh’s name change is “connected” to the alleged “abuse history,” noting, “That’s part of it.”
Shiloh wanted to testify in the child custody hearing: According to the insider, Shiloh was one of the kids who wanted to testify on her custody arrangement preferences in a 2021 hearing, but Brad objected. The judge sided with him and awarded him joint custody. However, a court later agreed with Angelina’s appeal to remove the judge, as he hadn’t disclosed his business relationships with Brad’s lawyers. The second source says Brad’s once-solid connection with Shiloh weakened over time. “She [used to be] very close with Brad and his family, but that relationship [changed] in recent years,” the insider adds.
The twins have moved on: A fourth source says it’s a similar situation with Vivienne and Knox. “They used to have Facetime calls when they were apart and he was much more involved in their lives, but the dynamic has shifted,” the insider notes. The third source says Brad still sporadically sees Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh at his Los Feliz mansion, located just a few blocks away from Angelina’s home. “Brad makes a big effort to spoil the kids when they hang out,” says the source. “He orders their favorite foods and makes the most of those few hours.”
Brad doesn’t make his dealings with the kids public. “He’s very private, and does everything he can not to be photographed,” says the second source, claiming that Angelina “is the opposite.” The Eternals star is “very aware of when she’s being watched and is cognizant of her image [as a doting mom].”
Brad blames Angelina for all of it: Multiple sources say Brad blames Angelina for the tense family dynamics. “He feels that the negative narrative Angelina presents to the kids is a major obstacle in his efforts to reconnect,” explains the first source. “With Angelina having daily influence over the children, Brad finds it nearly impossible to change their perceptions.” The fifth source says, “This is textbook parental alienation,” and claims Angelina “targeted Shiloh from the start because she was the closest to Brad.”
Angelina’s side: “They know what they saw. For anyone to suggest she’s controlled them is off base,” says the third source. According to the insider, Brad blaming Angelina for the fallout with his children is off base. “You don’t get to physically assault your wife and kids, then sue her and say, ‘But she turned my kids against me.’ That’s not OK. He’s still trying to punish her for standing up against his abuse,” explains the insider. “He really just needs to let her go and, most importantly, finally let their children heal and find peace. This has been [Angelina’s] priority all along.”
“He barely, if ever, hears from Zahara” – he expects the child he (most likely) abused to do the emotional labor of maintaining their relationship. That’s true across the board as well – he expects his kids to do the labor of maintaining ties to him, to forgive him and give him more opportunities to be an abusive deadbeat loser. The idea that “Angelina targeted Shiloh” is especially disgusting too – Shiloh witnessed what Brad did to her siblings and mother. Shiloh was apparently ready to testify against Brad in the child custody case and he got a compromised judge to keep her off the stand (which is new information, sort of). Shiloh is the one who went out and hired her own lawyer and filed for the name change of her own volition. Shiloh has been completely done with Brad for years and good for her. The last quote is the best one – “He’s still trying to punish her for standing up against his abuse.” That’s exactly what’s happening.
He’s acting like Angelina dragged him to court over Miraval, but that was all his doing. She was already done with that and moved on. What a bastard.
Right? He dragged her to court and is suing her. Not the other way around as he’s trying to make it seem. He needs to stop talking about Shiloh to the press. She made her choice. He needs to stop talking about any of them. FAFO but he’s gonna push these kids too far one day. And they’re gonna talk.
In his mind he probably really thinks that way. He’s incapable of seeing his faults. “Angelina made me sue her because she refused to sell me her shares after I ignored her request for two years.” or he’s absolutely spiraling because she rejected his attempt at his abuse coverup NDA. I see it both ways. Although he’s been abusive towards her for a decade, going on two. He’s a big narcissist.
Yup, spotted that gem of twisting the truth as well!
Also, how does he think he looks like a good, worthy father who is just a victim of their mother turning them against him when this article makes clear:
1) he actively silenced Shiloh’s voice when she wanted a say in her custody hearing; and
2) as a father of six children, three of whom are adopted and three are biological, he/his camp make it clear he has only even attempted (and half-assed at that) to maintain a relationship with his biological (and white) kids? Like what kind of dogsh1t racist father doesn’t even bother with half of his children (all children of color at that), and then he wonders why the kids he does want a relationship with side with their siblings?!
I wonder how much the children are aware of the financial abuse by him?
They have to know at least as much as is being reported by the media, if not more. My mom went out of her way to not speak ill of my father after their divorce. It was only 15 years on that I discovered how crappy his actions were, and how much he used threats of not paying for my college to bully her.
He only paid for a fraction of my tuition anyway. I had a large academic scholarship, and also took out loans. I wish I had known in college what he had promised my mom as opposed to what he ended up following through on. He always made me feel like a spoiled brat for expecting to hold up his end of the agreement.
Same. A parent who is controlling and manipulating as a spouse doesn’t magically stop being a controlling and manipulative person in other familial relationships. I’m sure the kids are aware of some of it because they’ve likely seen and experienced it first and second hand. Even someone treated as a “golden child” will be impacted by noxious and abusive family dynamics.
And, as @JP pointed out, anything we know — the kids know. And they likely know and have experienced quite a lot that hasn’t been publicly reported.
My mother dated her divorce lawyer off and on for like 35 years, and when I was heading off to college, he sat me down and walked through the last of the divorce/custody agreements with me to make sure I understood that the bargain my mother made when we went to live with my dad, that she’d give up all support claims, was predicated on him paying for college in full. He paid for most of mine, screwed over my (ADD/dyslexic) brother, and has waged a decades-long campaign of grievance and gaslighting over the whole thing. And my stepmother, who we kept when dad left, is great except on this topic. Basically, they both think of me as a spoiled brat for a) going to college, b) holding them to the agreement and c) not being more grateful.
I really think there’s some key differences in how Brad and Angelina each handled their own fame. Brad’s fame was so OTT and he largely retreated from the public. But he had the kind of fame that gave him a lot of access in Hollywood.
Whereas Angelina — she always presented herself as an open book. And she used her fame to find purpose (humanitarian work) outside of Hollywood.
I think their celebrity affected them in different ways and for Brad, it affected him more classically — the classic Hollywood narcissist. Whereas Angelina saw that play out with her father and went a different direction.
Yes this is a very astute observation, particularly the part about her relationship with Voight. I also think that Angelina pulled back once she had her own family and began prioritizing privacy and protection of her kids above all. I do kinda miss her Billy Bob oversharing days though lol.
Angelina actually engages with her kids and goes out of her way to support their interests. Brad expects the kids to come to him, and places the onus of the parent/child relationship on them. I’ve seen this dynamic over and over again with children of divorced parents, and the estranged parent doesn’t understand why the kids grow ever distant.
Yes. This is so true. Someone I am close to described her relationship with her father (her parents divorced when she was a toddler). She said, “I was always the one to call him. He did not call me once throughout my childhood, even on my birthday. I phoned him, lonely, as a tween and he said, ‘Honey, lovely to hear from you. Feel free to call anytime.'”
JP, good point. The article says he only sees them at his house. It also says he doesn’t want to get photographed. But let’s be real, he cares way too much about his image to not set up a pap walk if he could.
Dumb in two ways, apart from his obvious untrustworthiness.
1. What kind of parent singles out one kid as the one you’re closest to like that? Bad to play favorites.
2. She isn’t the only one that doesn’t like him and wants nothing to do with him, so “targeted” makes no sense, as they all don’t seem to want a relationship with him.
What if all six kids write a tell-all book some time about him? I would buy.
Yes, he is making himself look bad by whining so much about Shiloh like the others aren’t that important.
Brad is a terrible person.
And he seems to want to keep reminding everyone of that. I have a feeling these kids are all pretty united and it’s all due to the trauma they lived through because of him.
.” The third source says Brad still sporadically sees Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh at his Los Feliz mansion, located just a few blocks away from Angelina’s home.” Didn’t he sell this house?
Yes he sold that house almost two years ago .
That’s a big give away that the story is B.S.
Yes, he sold it some time ago. This is not the first time that a tabloid article mentions this property as the place of their alleged meetings that took place in recent years, even after the sale of this property. Someone should inform themselves first if they want to be a source of any information. I recommend using the Internet.
He did! Last year. It took me two seconds to find that on Google (want to pay me Page Six? I wouldn’t mind a side gig.)
What a f**king liar!
Wondering the same thing.
LOL so basically they’re admitting that the last time he saw his kids was 2022? Because he listed that house for sale in January 2023.
Ah, the telling on himself with just this article is crazy. This angle is not the own his team thinks it is. Or, rather, it IS, but the only person he’s owning is himself.
My grandmother called me yesterday to tell me about a text my mother sent her. She’d heard that my grandmother was in the hospital a few weeks ago and, ostensibly, was texting about that, but in reality, six of the twenty-six lines of text were about my grandmother and the remaining twenty were about my mother herself.
There is a reason neither of us has seen my mother since before the pandemic and I’d venture so far as to say that reason and the reason Brad hasn’t seen his youngest kids in what is likely over a year are one and the same: raging narcissism and an inability to tell when you’re actively making yourself the butt of the joke.
Much as i hate Pitt… he did sell the big family compound, but last year he bought a smaller property in los feliz. Angie has proven time and again there is no alienation from her side. She moved five mins from him in a town she’s hated for years so he could have contact with them. She’s put her wants and needs on hold so her kids try to heal from his never ending abuse.
I just found the same info, he bought a smaller house and it’s maybe a few blocks to Angelina’s. But it’s definitely not a mansion, it’s 3 bedrooms, 2100 sq.ft. which is not the size house you get if you have shared custody of a couple of kids.
Yes, that jumped out at me, too.
“ The third source says Brad still sporadically sees Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh at his Los Feliz mansion, located just a few blocks away from Angelina’s home.”
I guess sporadically means “a few years ago” in this instance.
What a jerk
Again, why doesn’t this worthless POS take the L and just shut the f@ck up? These constant tabloid sob stories are just more abuse directed towards Angelina and the kids. He’s playing a dangerous game cause at some point one (or more) of the kids is gonna say enough and unload on his sorry ass. Brad’s FAFO moment is coming.
He sees this as a contest between himself and Angelina. He doesn’t even see the kids.
I am sooo sick of this asshole. One of the original mumblers of all time, too.
Perhaps not allowing the children to testify at the child custody hearing was one of the last straws. In order to gain forgiveness and move forward, people who are hurt need to be able to voice their hurt, and they need to feel truly heard by the person who did the harm. Ironically, if the children had been allowed to speak, that would have increased the chances of any form of a future relationship. But Brad’s reputation was more important to him.
@Ocho says:
” In order to gain forgiveness and move forward, people who are hurt need to be able to voice their hurt, and they need to feel truly heard by the person who did the harm.”
I was just about to say something similar about forgiveness: that the person asking for forgiveness often becomes impatient or even angry with the person theyre asking for forgiveness if said person doesnt immediately go back to things & relationships the way they were.
People on the receiving end of abuse and other atrocities need as much time as they need for their grieving to be processed. And no one, including the one who is being asked to forgive, knows how long the process will take.
As we all know by now, theres no rhyme or reason to grieving. If folks are at a point where forgiveness is being asked for, its because something happened to change the way things were. So the perpetrator needs to just shut up and stop explaining/justifying himself and wait for those grieving to heal.
Brad Pitt is very lucky that his adult children don’t push back against his constant bullying. That fact also kind of negate his “alienation” argument because if Angelina Jolie was actually doing that she would be letting her children talk to the press.
That guy and his team have no shame throwing Maddox under the bus, saying that his “opinions of Brad “rubbed off on” the younger kids”, he’s disgusting.
If he keeps this up, the kids will have no alternative but to push back. He’s not smart enough to see that.
I keep wondering if when the youngest turn 18, they all make some sort of joint statement. If they all are close and on the same page, I could see them doing that, especially after Shiloh just used her 18th birthday to make legal moves.
It’s a very good theory as the older siblings probably don’t want to make the situation worse for their younger siblings.
Every time he opens his stupid, selfish mouth, I am reminded that he trapped, terrorized and verbally and physically abused his family (including his children) for HOURS.
It is worth adding that it took place on board a private jet during the flight. Small space high up, no way to escape. The guy is sick and I honestly despise him. For many reasons, because this one is not the only one.
Yeah, he was so close to Shiloh and loved her so much that when she wanted to testify in the custody case, he objected and got the judge onboard. Gas lighter.
He is contradicting himself in this BS story. Jolie stops the kids from seeing him, yet he is having dinner with Knox, Vivian, and Shiloh and orders their favorite takeout. He and Shiloh have a close relationship yet silence her when she want to speak.
Let’s not talk about facts like hoe Jolie moved 5 minutes away from him so he could rebuild his relationship with the kids or that he sold that house and moved 3 hours away. Not to mention, Pitt has had supervised visitation for years, and the kids still don’t want a relationship with him. His relationship with Shiloh is so close, yet he didn’t know she had gotten into dancing years ago until a reporter told him.
What is with the weird obsession with Shiloh?! I completely believe he’s being those moving in stories now. I also think it’s disgusting to pass blame to Maddox and Pax. They did the right thing as the older siblings and watched out for their younger against THEIR DRUNKEN FATHER! Does he not understand that?
It’s like Kanye and his obsession with North.
Brad Pitt is the worst.
Does he think that continuing to use his kids as pawns is going to make them like him more? This is some seriously sick sh*t.
Every time he has his team run some BS story accusing Angelina of doing something to hurt him I die a little inside for Angelina and her kids. This kind of toxicity constantly being forced upon them is probably exactly why the kids wanted to drop Pitt from their name. It’s one of a few ways they can take back some control from an abusive father who seems hellbent on controlling the divorce, his image, how people perceive Angie etc. It’s all so pathetically transparent and gross.
He could have divorced quietly and amicably. He could have STFU about his kids and not planted any cruel, misleading stories. He could have made things so easy on all of them and he would come out looking so much better than this toxic mess that he has created.
Pitt and his PR team should really stop talking because right now they are spiraling. They are not only contradicting themselves, but also pointing out how toxic he really is and it’s going to wake up a lot of his fans and may cause the kids to start talking. ( see the other post today)
He said in one part of the article it’s Jolie’s fault why Shiloh changed her last name. Then, in another part it says , it’s Maddox and Pax’s fault. It seems to be everybody’s fault, but his own.
He is so private, yeah he does Photo ops with his “girlfriend” he’s so private yet for 12 years he was perfectly happy being out in public with his kids and even having them at his movie premieres and going to them with the kids.
Even if Brad Pitt weren’t the dirtiest dirtbag who ever dirtbagged, how many teenagers love facetiming with their parents?! He’s such an aggressive narcissist that he can’t imagine maybe his kids are just normal teens making a perfectly healthy and developmentally appropriate break from their parents, rather than victims of parental alienation.
When I read about his accusation that Angelina “targeted” Shiloh because she was his favorite, it reminds me of my ex telling me that my attorney was influencing me to continue the domestic violence restraining order and custody process. He is referring to Shiloh, an individual, like a thing that is controlled rather than as a person.
My ex communicated with me and our child the same way as Brad refers to Angelina and their children. Our kid also refuses to talk to him because of my ex’s a physical, emotional, and psychological abuse. My kid was prevented from testifying until they turned 16 years old; kid had a court-appointed attorney who advocated for our child’s right to testify. We have lived with a permanent domestic violence restraining order for years because the court understands the danger. Brad is very lucky that he is a movie star with tons of money. He needs to move on.
Watching this play out in real time in painful. When I discuss it with my adult child now, we agree that the Jolie kids are right to stay away from Pitt, and we believe the kids and Angelina, because Angelina puts their needs first.
Parents have favorites; they don’t say it out loud, Brad Pitt. He is an absolute narcissistic fool.
During COVID, Angelina said that the kids see what is being written about them and know their truth. I am sure they do and are as sick of it as we are; however, they were kids then, and he’s about to FAFO!
“To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years.” — Uh, yeah Brad. That’s the whole point. She wanted ro remove ties to *you*.
That part made me giggle. It’s a good look inside his deluded thinking.
I believe I read an article some years ago where Brad said he had not been sober since he was in college. So since he was about 18. Like not even one day. That’s a lotta drugs under the bridge. He is messed up, and it doesn’t sound like anyone has ever confronted him. I’m trying to remember if I commented on here about another article I read about an unnamed girlfriend he got hooked on heroine, messed her life completely up, and she refuses to this day to speak to him when.
“ You don’t get to physically assault your wife and kids, then sue her and say, ‘But she turned my kids against me.’ That’s not OK. He’s still trying to punish her for standing up against his abuse,…”
Someone needs to highlight this perspective to Brad.