Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck arrived separately for Samuel’s school graduation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were at the same place at the same time yesterday, but they were not photographed together, nor did they arrive together. They both attended Samuel Affleck’s elementary school graduation on Wednesday and both of them got dressed up for it too. Is that a thing? Elementary-school graduations are now events to which parents need to wear suits and dresses? Jennifer Garner was obviously there as well, as was Ben’s mother Chris Anne Boldt, who has seemingly been in town this week specifically for Samuel’s graduation. Ben drove himself, and J.Lo was driven to the graduation separately.

In the past month or so, Ben and J.Lo have been showing up pretty consistently for their stepchildren’s events. J.Lo went to Violet’s graduation stuff too, and she reportedly took Violet out for a special lunch. Ben turned out for some of Emme’s end-of-school events too, I think. So, no matter what’s going on with Ben and J.Lo’s marriage, they’re really prioritizing the kids and making sure they still show up for the kids’ big events. I keep thinking about J.Lo’s now canceled tour, and wondering if she would have had the time to do all of these family events if her tour was still on.

Reportedly, the Garner-Afflecks had a big lunch at Baltaire in Brentwood after the graduation. I don’t know if J.Lo was included, but she was seen entering Ben’s rented Brentwood home after the graduation ceremony, and after she did a costume change. Yeah… no one is saying divorce, and I hope Ben and J.Lo just spend the summer with their kids and with each other.