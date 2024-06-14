Ted Danson used to grab his crotch on Cheers to look like a real baseball player



Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson’s new podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name made its debut on Wednesday, June 12. According to their iTunes description, the podcast gives Woody and Ted the opportunity ”to reconnect, both with each other and the amazing friends they’ve each met over the decades”. Their inaugural guest is none other than Will Arnett.

During the episode, Woody reveals that he’s a huge fan of Arrested Development. He even recounts a story in which he and Will were at a dinner party at Bono’s house and Woody held up dinner because he had to reenact the Season 4 scene where GOB proposes to Egg Ann. Will responds by enthusiastically telling his hosts that he’s pretty sure he’s the biggest Cheers fan ever. Ted confesses that he wasn’t much of an athlete growing up so co-creator Jimmy Burrows gave him some advice on how to play former major-league pitch Sam Malone. He basically told him that players love touching their private-area, so Ted took his direction and decided Sam would also grab his crotch to look realistic. Things really get funny, though, when Woody decides to share with the class the new word he’d learned the night before: “BDE.”

The clip of the exchange, which you can watch below, is really funny. They were giving major Big Dad Energy during the exchange, lol. I cannot believe that Woody has never heard of BDE before! He’s not wrong though. Sam Malone had some major BDE, as does Ted IRL. As for Ted’s decision to method act as a real crotch-grabbin’ baseball player, good for him, I guess? I always assumed that male athletes touched their junk a lot because they were adjusting their cups. I haven’t watched Cheers in probably 10 years, and I honestly cannot remember him doing that! Whenever I do a rewatch or happen to catch it on TV somewhere, that’s literally going to be the first and only thing I look for. Thanks to Woody’s observation and vocabulary lesson, Ted’s BDE is coming full circle.

