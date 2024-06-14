Gisele Bundchen’s romance with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente has ‘fizzled’

From the best we could tell, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were basically separated and quietly going through a divorce mediation for much of 2022. As soon as Tom decided to play one more year, Gisele was done. She dealt with it all in a pretty straight-forward manner which I admired – she was simply ready to move on and she was tired of being married to such a selfish bonehead. Gisele and Tom finalized their divorce in October 2022. The next month, Gisele was seen out on a date with her jiu-jitsu instructor and friend Joaquim Valente. They’ve basically been together ever since then, although Gisele later claimed that they were just friends for a long time and then it turned into something more. Some people theorized that Gisele started up with Joaquim while she was still married. I honestly don’t know! But In Touch Weekly claims that Gisele and Joaquim are dunzo.

Gisele Bündchen’s romance with her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, seems to be fizzling. Joaquim, 36, was last seen at the Brazilian supermodel’s Bal Harbour, Florida, home on April 26, sparking speculation that the couple has put their relationship on pause. “The spotlight was too much for him,” says a source. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.” Tom Brady’s Netflix roast certainly didn’t help matters, either. “Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.” Gisele, 43, was really upset with her ex-husband, 46. “She blames the break on Tom,” says the source. “By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Ah, that’s another reason why Gisele was so mad about the roast – there were jokes about Joaquim and the divorce, etc. I get that and I think it probably was a factor. But the larger issue is surely that Joaquim is “a regular guy” who has no idea how to navigate a relationship with one of the most famous models/celebrities in the world? And if Joaquim is getting cold feet over a Netflix roast… he’s not a keeper. He’s not a ride-or-die. You could do better, Gisele!