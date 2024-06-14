Hair stylist Nicky Clarke: ‘Royals have not traditionally got good heads of hair’

Last year, before the coronation, Queen Camilla’s longtime hair colorist Jo Hansford gave a lengthy interview to the Telegraph. It was a palace-authorized interview, one of many with Charles and Camilla’s inner circle as they desperately tried to hype the new king and queen ahead of the coronation. What was amazing about Hansford’s interview was that she was rather blunt and honest about many of the royals – she said Kate’s hair was too long and she needed to dramatically cut her hair and get some layers. Hansford also said this about the Windsor men’s extreme baldness: “The problem with the ‘inner circle’ is that they really don’t get given the right advice… I really feel sorry for William because he had such a lovely head of hair and he should have done his ages ago. If he were a client of ours, we would have advised him to do that as soon as he started to lose it, but of course he can’t do anything now because it’s gone so far.” It’s true! Well, now the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle had this funny little piece:
As Princes William and Edward can attest, with the King and Harry wanly nodding in agreement, baldness is rife among male members of the Royal Family.
Now fashionable coiffeur Nicky Clarke wants William and his sparsely-furred relatives to tackle their hereditary male pattern baldness.
‘Royals have not traditionally got good heads of hair,’ he says. ‘More people in the public eye now are using the latest hair technologies like implants so why not?’
Might Nicky, nostalgically recalling his styling of Diana, yearn to weave his magic scissors over the restored luxuriant locks of William and Harry?
I like how all of these professional hair people keep chiming on how William is bald as hell and there’s little hope for him. Hansford’s comment was the truth though – “of course he can’t do anything now because it’s gone so far.” He can’t just show up one day with hairplugs or a toupee, please, the British media would eat him alive. It should have been a phased-in process which started years ago. Sidenote: I sort of think that Prince Harry has already started taking some steps to keep what’s left of his hair. Whatever he’s doing, it looks pretty natural (I think it’s good quality hairplugs). Harry really was “alarmed” by William’s baldness.
Note: CB loves baldies and she wanted me to put something in here about Not All Bald Men! Granted, some bald men are hot because they have swagger and innate sexiness which is not connected to hair. That is not William.
The Prince of Wales walks along a trail during a TreeTop Walk at Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Singapore, on day four of his visit to the island.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Singapore
When: 08 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales looks on as he visits the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 29 Feb 2024
Credit: Toby Melville/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales (right) cuts celery as he helps to make a bolognase sauce during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity's headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary's Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly, United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke Of Westminster and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Chester, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
I hope Harry is doing something to keep his hair because he and his littles are such glorious gingers, but he’s still gonna be a s3xy man without any hair at all. William’s lack of attractiveness is related to his demeanor (guffawing, glowering, pointing) and poor posture and not his shiny head.
There is plenty bald men can do to minimize the bald look. Nowadays there are amazing looking hairpieces that look so natural only very perceptive people would notice. There are hair transplants available too. Harry and William are choosing not to take advantage of modern treatments out there.
I think Harry is doing something about it. While his hair has seemed to thin out, it has not progressed.
Either way it’s his charisma that makes him appealing not just his looks.
His body, his choice. But. Some men can pull off being bald. Will-not cannot.
I think some men can look good with bald head because of the shape of their heads. Look at Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Ed Harris and others.
No Peg doesn’t look good with the Mr. Burns balding head.
Does William use sunscreen. Hopefully so
The problem with William is that he insists on not going completely bald which would look far better. Instead he prefers to let these sad little things grow on his head and on the side of it. There come a time when you just have to give up.
Maybe he thinks it makes him look like a proper statesman, who knows.
W is a jerk and that makes him unattractive, period.
I know (because I am now of an age where a lot of men are losing their hair), that balding is a sensitive issue. It’s kind of like body shape/ breast size/ youth or whatever for women. My Asian-background relatives go grey and bald later than my European-background relatives. I am not going to attack guys for losing their hair and not doing something about it, because I just don’t think it’s fair. My grandmother used to tell us to smile and laugh when we were kids so that the wrinkles would be in all the right places when we got to her age.
It’s W’s personality, not his hair per se. His character has been emerging as he’s aged.
William is awful in so many ways, but being critical of his losing hair is really not fair. There shouldn’t be pressure to get hair plugs just as much as people should not be expected to dye their hair if it goes grey. If someone wants to do those things that’s on them but society is very ageist overall. Just like how fillers and botox are being normalized.
That’s why I also don’t think it’s fair to comment on Camilla’s looks especially as how she hasn’t jacked her face and she’s aged fairly naturally. There is enough to say about her personality.
Trying to stop ageing is a rich person’s game anyway. Most people can’t afford the upkeep and just end up disappointed when it doesn’t stop them from getting older.
Unfortunately for many men losing their hair starts really early like mid twenties. There is nothing wrong with trying to keep your hair. And you’re right it is expensive to get hair transplants and stuff but Harry and William are public figures of the world and they should strive to look their best. They can afford it.
Ah, so you must also believe that women in the public eye with money need to be doing cosmetic medical procedures like filler and botox. After all, they should be striving to look their best and they can afford it!
Pierre Trudeau was balding by the time he was in his 40s and he was one of the smartest and most charismatic Prime Ministers Canada has ever had. And he managed to date people like Barbara Streisand. ( in the 70s).
William should do things like learn French and welsh. Getting hairplugs is not a necessity.
I agree – i don’t think William or Harry need hair plugs nor should there be such pressure to get them, and I don’t like the comments making fun of Camilla for just aging naturally.
That said, its clear William’s hair loss bothers him a great deal, which is why Harry’s comment about it being “alarming” was so funny. It takes confidence to just own it and he doesn’t have that.
Camilla probably could not have gone that route. Her skin was damaged by smoking and excessive sun exposure. Her photos are airbrushed to minimize looks of skin damaged. Some unretoiched photos of her have occasionally been seen
Camilla was outdoorsy and was said not to put on sunscreen to protect her.skin. that and the smoking took its toll.
William needs to up his sunscreen routine as well – he has more crows’ feet than me and I’ve nearly a decade on him.
Okay, I laughed aloud at the Harry really was alarmed at Prince William’s baldness. I can believe he is doing what he can to maintain the hair that he has.
I know at least five guys among our friends who got hair transplant done in Turkey with great success. For around 4000€, they went with their wives, got picked up at the airport in a limousine, five star hotel, excellent service, great food…. Now more and more friends are open to the idea because the transformation is incredible. It looks really natural they look ten years younger. Even my boyfriend is open to the idea now but he’s not bald enough. I’d totally love to go to Turkey with him should he decide to go for it in the future.
Clearly only talking about the men. And why would he say ‘royals’ don’t have good hair when he styled Diana??? The Queen, Margaret, Anne–all had nice hair. Why is this guy being quoted?
There’s nothing wrong with being bald.
It’s obviously not his fault, but William (and his level of baldness) bears an unfortunate resemblance to Stephen Miller, odious racist former advisor to Donald Trump.
OMG! You are right! And they are both extreme right wing losers.
Granted, some bald men are hot because they have swagger and innate sexiness which is not connected to hair. That is not William.
TRUTH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! On both statements!
Harry and Chuckles have the same hairline (just enough in the front/top to keep the big old patch in the back from being automatically seen; but Harry’s hair is curlier, so it’d be harder to grow it out the top and slick it back to cover the patch like Chuckles does. Be interesting if he got plugs to try and grow it back.
Peg got his granddaddy’s hairline (and dome) – poor sucker.