Prince William made a ‘private visit’ to Britain’s spy agency MI6 on Thursday

Ever since that situation last year, with the “paparazzi” swarming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in New York, I’ve wondered if British intelligence agencies are monitoring the Sussexes in America. There are still so many open questions about just what went down in NYC last year, that’s all I’ll say. Well, funny story. Prince William made a curious, unannounced visit to MI6 on Thursday. MI6 is Britain’s spy agency. William has made these kinds of visits before to MI5 and GCHQ (which is Britain’s version of the NSA), and they’re almost always unannounced and done somewhat quietly. I would assume that this was probably just an in-person briefing, not only for William’s safety, but a general rundown of what MI6 is working on at the moment, cough cough.
The Prince of Wales has made a private visit to MI6, with the details shrouded in secrecy. Prince William met with the Secret Intelligence Service, which deals with foreign intelligence and protects the UK from risks abroad, on Thursday afternoon.
The visit was not publicised in advance and only appeared afterwards in the Court Circular, the daily list of official royal engagements, which is published the next day.
It is not known whether the prince met MI6 boss Sir Richard Moore, codenamed “C”.
The entry in the Court Circular read simply “The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service” with no location or additional details given. Kensington Palace declined to provide further information on the visit.
William, as the Duke of Cambridge, made a similar visit in 2022, and went to the MI6 headquarters in London with the now-Princess of Wales in 2012. In 2019, he also spent three weeks working with MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to learn how the UK’s security and intelligence agencies work.
I doubt this briefing was even that highly classified, because I just don’t see the spies believing that an angry, compromised egg can keep a secret. But it is curious… a wife who hasn’t been credibly seen in public in six months, reports of the Princess of Wales being out of the country, the feeling that Britain’s intelligence community is monitoring the Sussexes in America, and William about to travel to Germany next week. I imagine there was a lot on the agenda for this briefing.
This year especially, there’s been a lot of talk – in a purely hypothetical way – about whether a hypothetical Prince of Wales could actually be charged with a crime. While the king or queen cannot be criminally charged in the UK, it seems like everyone else in the royal family could be. Like, on a technical level, there’s no mechanism or law preventing a senior royal from being charged and prosecuted and even imprisoned. That being said, British society’s upper classes have a culture of abuse cover-ups and lawlessness. It would be difficult to believe that in practice, a law-enforcement agency would actually investigate or charge anyone titled with a serious crime. My point is that William is not being treated like a target or persona non grata by high-level law enforcement or intelligence agencies. He’s being treated like an insider who is untouchable.
The Prince of Wales viewing military hardware with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak, during a visit to the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force base, in Rzeszow, Poland, that has been heavily involved in providing support to Ukraine.
The Prince of Wales viewing military hardware with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak, during a visit to the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force base, in Rzeszow, Poland, that has been heavily involved in providing support to Ukraine.
The Prince of Wales visits the Hala Koszyki food hall to meet young Ukrainian refugees who are now living and studying in Poland, and members of the Polish community hosting them, during his trip to Warsaw, Poland.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to The Rectory, Birmingham, to meet future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham’s creative industries sector.
Prince William The Prince of Wales attends the opening of Centrepoint’s Reuben House in London, a new development which forms a key part of the organisation’s Independent Living Programme to combat youth homelessness South London.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Tillydrone Community Campus, Aberdeen, to spotlight how co-located and joined up community support services can improve early intervention and prevent homelessness, as part of his tour of the UK to launch a project aimed at ending homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023.
The Prince of Wales meets the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during an audience at the Istana in Singapore, the official office of the President of the Republic of Singapore, on day two of his visit to the island ahead of the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Novemebr 7.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
The Prince of Wales speaks to veterans at the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
What is the point of the guy having a code name if it is reported in the media?
That is a logical question. My stupid reaction to his code name was “hearing” the words “you next Tuesday.” 🤦♀️
Wonder how Charles feels about these visits.
William seems to be “working” a bit more lately, after briefing his fierce defence of his diary and his refusal to be forced to take on more so-called duties while simultaneously briefing about being unable to work due to being KKKate’s Rock, Father of the Year, Dream Son-in-Law, Top Son, Future of the Monarchy and having the weight of the world on his shoulders.
It’s interesting to see that he appears to have grown tired of having to maintain the image of the dutiful husband and father staying at home all day to tend to his sick wife and young children, and is now filling his precious diary with as many football games and work outings further away from home (Cornwall, Wales, France, soon Germany, etc) as he can and is back to his “global statesman” cosplay.
The last time they ran these embiggening articles about William being “briefed” by MI6, I privately thought William was forced to do these meetings and trainings by the Queen’s men in gray because he was being targeted or compromised by foreign interests. William is a ridiculous combination of dumb and arrogant, and an easy honeypot target with his love of gardening. Would not be surprised if the “sexy single dad” has gotten himself entangled again and needs some retraining 🙄
I suppose this shows the real difference between the monarch and the heir. I’m sure QEII and KCIII had lots of talks with MI6 and MI5 but, we never heard about them. This smacks of William “showing off” and letting us know how “important” he is.
I don’t see why this is even a question. William is most definitely an insider who can’t be touched. No matter how ignorant and incandescent, he’s the next king and he knows he has unlimited support from the established institutions. Perhaps not from the people, but they don’t pay much attention anyway.
yeah – of course he’s an insider who can’t be touched. That’s been true of him his whole life. He’s been shielded from every consequence there is.
That picture where he grins at the child and her reaction is priceless.
That one and the one underneath with him making weird hands at the soldiers. Ugh, his face. It just makes me physically uncomfortable to look at his face. He’s the definition of cringe.
The grinning soldier has a full sleeve?
What does the little girl have to do with the military or MI6 visit? Different day & place, obv.
Giving that giant insectoid perv input into MI6 is like handing Blofeld all the intel. He’s like Putin only taller.
I’m glad that I do not have to go to these meetings!
They are grasping at straws. And I love that for them!’
I want to laugh when I think about these people having to pretend that William is not stupid during these meetings.
And you know William acts like he’s the smartest one in that room. How these people must roll their eyes when his back is turned…..
“Your RH, we need to meet with you regarding compromising material the Russians have on you. Peg? Yes, about your wife…”
Could he have gone to get a status report on the Sussex surveillance? Charles could have instructed him to find out if Montecito was planning any activity that would compete with Trooping on Saturday.