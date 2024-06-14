The Supreme Court maintained access to mifepristone in an unanimous decision

One of the biggest cases on the Supreme Court’s spring docket was a case challenging the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, the abortion drug. Right-wing groups are having a field day in recent years, with all of the Trump-appointed judges at the federal level, with those bonkers decisions being codified by the now hard-right-extremist Supreme Court (thanks to Trump-appointed SCOTUS justices). Banning mifepristone was on the far right’s wish list and they’ve been going through the motions at lower levels, getting temporary bans at the state level, all to get the cases kicked up to SCOTUS. Well, SCOTUS heard the case a few months ago and the decision was released on Thursday. Mifepristone is safe. For now. Surprisingly, it was a unanimous decision.
The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained access to a widely available abortion pill, rejecting a bid from a group of anti-abortion organizations and doctors to undo the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug. In a unanimous decision, written by Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, the court held that the anti-abortion groups lacked a direct stake in the dispute, a requirement to challenge the F.D.A.’s approval of the pill, mifepristone.
“The plaintiffs do not prescribe or use mifepristone,” Justice Kavanaugh wrote. “And F.D.A. is not requiring them to do or refrain from doing anything.”
He added, “A plaintiff ’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue.”
The case originally sought to erase the F.D.A.’s approval of mifepristone. But by the time it reached the Supreme Court, the question had been narrowed to whether the agency had acted legally in 2016 and 2021, when it broadened distribution of the pill, eventually including telemedicine and mail options.
The ruling handed a muted victory to abortion rights groups. Even as they praised the decision for averting severe restrictions on the availability of the pill, they warned that the outcome could be short-lived. Anti-abortion groups vowed to press ahead, promising that the fight was far from over and raising the possibility that other plaintiffs, states in particular, would mount challenges to the drug.
The ruling did not affect separate restrictions on the pill in more than a dozen states that have passed near-total bans on abortion since the court eliminated a constitutional right to the procedure in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. (The bans do not distinguish between medication and surgical abortion.)
[From The NY Times]
This is a technicality which even the most compromised boneheads of the Supreme Court could not overlook. They can’t just say “the FDA needs to stop distribution of an abortive drug based on vibes.” The right-wing group has zero standing and the FDA did their due diligence when they approved mifepristone years ago. Make no mistake though, abortion, reproductive rights, contraception and IVF are absolutely on the ballot this year, as they’ve been on the ballot for the past fifty years. Don’t get complacent about this sh-t like voters were in 2016. That complacency is the whole reason we’re still dealing with the long-term catastrophe of Trump-appointed judges and an empowered extremist right-wing.
A few more things about SCOTUS – the Senate just found that Republican megadonor Harlan Crow gave Clarence Thomas even more private flights and vacations than originally reported. And Samuel Alito thinks America needs to “return” to a “place of godliness.” Can these a–holes please be thrown off the court? Jesus Christ.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Washington, District of Columbia – 20210423-Supreme Court of the United States 2021 Group Photo
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021.
Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett
PHOTO by: Erin Schaff/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-042321_Supreme-Court-Pool_016
Startraks Photo
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017 in Washington, DC. Credit: Olivier Douliery / Avalon
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, February 4, 2020. Credit: Leah Millis / Avalon
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, October 26, 2020. Credit: Chris Kleponis / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman"
Featuring: Amber Heard
Where: Hollywood, California, United States
When: 12 Dec 2018
Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman"
Featuring: Amber Heard
Where: Hollywood, California, United States
When: 12 Dec 2018
Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman"
Featuring: Amber Heard
Where: Hollywood, California, United States
When: 12 Dec 2018
Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com
Justices of the United States Supreme Court during a formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Featuring: Clarence Thomas
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 07 Oct 2022
Credit: Eric Lee/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
Justices of the United States Supreme Court during a formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Featuring: Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 07 Oct 2022
Credit: Eric Lee/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
Kind of amusing on all sides because you know some of the justices were looking for any way possible to rule for banning the drug.
Interesting that they heard this case and then ruled,”Oh, these people don’t have standing to sue.” But they knew that when they agreed to hear the case. My cynical theory is that they totally intended to side with the plaintiffs, standing be damned, when they took the case. Since then, it’s become obvious that reproductive rights cases are cryptonite for Republicans. So, now they’re kicking the can down the road till after the election and hoping that Trump is elected and makes any objections mute and futile.
My theory is that they give an easy ruling that they know they can rule again on when the republicans find someone with standing and they do it right before they are going to announce a different ruling that is really bad, like trump does have immunity or some other bulls*t.
It’s not uncommon for the Supreme Court to decide cases on standing, because standing can be a very important issue for some of the cases that come before it. People just want to sue because they don’t like something but that’s not how the law works, as SCOTUS reminds the anti-abortion groups here.
But often in subsequent lawsuits the standing issue is fixed and then the court gets to the merits, which is what I think will happen here. Probably in a year or two we’ll get a ruling banning it.
In Alito’s comments he gave a road map (in hypotheticals) as to how they could hear the case with standing. This is how Roe v Wade was overturned. It’s only a very temporary stopgap. I predict within a week an action will be filed, following this road map, which will result in the banning of the drug.
They will not ban it before the election. That’s why they suddenly discovered that these plaintiffs lack standing.
Not this time they weren’t. They needed to have cover during an election year. If Trump wins all bets are off and all Project 2025 dreams of theirs are in.
They think this will help them win the election. They know they will then pass national bans and laws dealing with every reproductive issue on their hateful little wish list.
⬆️This. Those scum buckets have realized that it’s not a good idea to piss off (whichever demographic of) R women in an election year. They were shocked at how many women actually do want access to gynecological healthcare beyond pregnancy. This is a way of making those voters feel more comfortable voting for people who will remove that healthcare at a later date.
Yeah – they know that the majority of Americans from all political spectrums want access to reproductive healthcare that includes abortions. I hope people see this for what it is as once the election is over it the decision could be appealed and then they will ban it.
Am not American but there needs to be some impeaching done with this lot.
American here. There’s no way to impeach “this lot” as long as there are Republicans in power in any capacity. Couldn’t impeach Trump after two tries.
Exactly @mina
Vote, folks. That’s all. And sign petitions to investigate SCOTUS. The US deserves better. Democracy is slipping, so if you hear these are the most important elections so far, you better believe it.
They should never have been appointed for life. THAT needs to end. Thomas needs to go ASAP. PBS had a wonderful documentary on him and it paints a wonderful picture on how he should never been appoint and how corrupt this man. I have friends that are state level employees and need to disclose stocks and properties if they deal with proposals for business AND they most certainly would be fired if they received gifts. Why are these judges treated any differently. I would go into my “ethical standards” diatribe when it come to them and elected officials, but they have none nor do they know what they mean.
It feels like the USA is the early stages of becoming Gilead from the “The Handmaid’s tale”. If this country gets overtaken by the radical Evangelical nuts as it happens in the famous book by Margaret Atwood. I always ask myself what role every will every person take or be given? I am going to be hung on the wall for being a gender traitor. What about the rest of you? Are you going to become wives, Aunts, Marthas, Handmaids, or Jezebels? The worst fate by far is Handmaid, Martha, or to be sent to the colonies.
This is exactly why I cannot read the book. I have tried but it hits too close to home and I can’t unsee it.
Same. I have friends who can’t believe I refused to watch the show, but I prefer my entertainment to help me escape reality.
I read the book in high school and then for some foolish reason reread it in early 2016. I woke up the morning after the election frozen in fear. I’m grateful for the Hulu show (which I can’t watch) because everyone knows what Gilead is now. Not just the few who’ve read the book see what’s coming.
“The biggest threat to America today is not communism, it’s moving America toward a fascist theocracy, and everything that’s happened during the Regan administration is steering us right down that pipe.” — Frank Zappa, 1986
When Frank Zappa tells you who the Republicans are, believe him the first time.
Apparently congress voted last week to not protect contraceptive rights and this week to not protect IVF access? Didn’t even hear about it until a friend mentioned it today in passing. Well, there were votes to protect those things and they failed because of GOP. I think that should be more widespread knowledge!
The media in this country is useless.
The thing about IVF though is that while it rightfully should be linked to abortion is that wingnuts don’t necessarily oppose IVF. Some depend on it to grow their broods, so it’s possibly the issue that transcends the political chasm. Do right wing women really want to lose their access to IVF?
#ExpandTheCourt
Good but a big meh. This is only because pharma has huuuge lobbying power. They make so much money off these pills!
What we really need to look for is Republicans trying to make the practice illegal altogether (or place severe restrictions on women who want/need it, which has already started happening) not just the methodology.