Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence visited her in the hospital & brought lunch

While I grew up in a very horse-culture area, I really don’t f–k with horses. They’re pretty animals and all, but I’m actually terrified of pissing off horses in any way. If a horse gets mad or scared, they can do some real damage to whoever is around. Even an experienced horsewoman like Princess Anne wasn’t immune – the British media is now comfortable saying that Anne was “kicked in the head by a horse” and that’s what led to her hospitalization this week. Anne probably stables dozens of horses at her Gatcombe Park estate, and she’s ridden horses her entire life. Still, something happened and a 73-year-old woman got kicked in the head by one of her horses and she apparently has no memory of the incident. Ten bucks says that she lost consciousness too. Head wounds always bleed like crazy as well. You get the idea – the palace is minimizing Anne’s injuries and concussion. Well, on Tuesday, Anne’s husband Tim Laurence visited her in the hospital and he brought a little cooler-bag with lunch.
Sir Tim Laurence visited the Princess Royal at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Tuesday, after she was injured in an ‘impact with a horse’s head or legs’ while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.
Anne, 73, and Sir Tim, 69, ate lunch together during the two-hour visit, and he gave her “a few little treats from home”.
He told reporters afterwards that she was “fine”, adding as he left the main hospital entrance at 2pm that her recovery was “slow but sure”.
Anne suffered minor head wounds and is being kept at the hospital under observation for a few days. Asked if he brought anything for Anne, Sir Tim said: “Just a few little treats from home.”
The retired navy vice admiral waved to reporters outside the hospital and put a blue cool bag in the rear seat of the Range Rover he was driving, before leaving. Despite the injuries, she is said to be conscious and comfortable and is expected to make a ‘full and swift’ recovery.
Anne, 73, was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire when she was said to have been kicked by the horse, and suffered a concussion and minor injuries to her head.
Can I just say? It’s sort of nice to see a relatively normal married couple in the Windsor clan. They’re always making up stupid rules for why they can’t behave like normal people, and I’m glad no one is trying to enforce those stupid rules here. “You can’t visit your spouse in the hospital because that’s not what QEII would do!” Or “you can’t bring food from home, that’s too caring!” Anyway, if Anne is well enough to eat some food from home, that’s a good sign.
I will pet a horse or say that they’re cute, but I will NOT get on one, I’m terrified of them. You don’t think about it but when I did ride one once , the entire time I was thinking; that’s a long way down. Marvelous animals, but nah…
As for her Ann’s husband, actually GOING to the hospital and bringing food from home. Where are the articles shrieking at him for showing up Willy for being the sh** husband that he is?
I like this story. Warm and normal. After reading about the tiaras, I needed to be reminded that there are some grounded folk
In that family.
Maybe I’m mistaken but it seems that way.
Glad Anne is recovering!
Showing care for your wife by showing up and bringing food the the right and normal thing to do. Im not saying he’s a good husband, that’s just what youre SUPPOSED to do because that’s what loving family members do. But watch this become drama because future king willie wanker couldn’t even do this bare minimum for his wife. So this is the only time we’ll see tim going to see her at the hospital.
I don’t care how many times I hear the , “I love you”, bringing me lunch and treats and sitting with me while we eat says far more. Actions speak louder than words is so true.
And she seems grounded enough to want to finish that delicious tuna fish salad that she left in the fridge rather than waste it. Normal-ish people in the midst of so many people who are anything but normal.
Exactly. Or save that last big spoon of cheesy eggs for later.
Apparently KP asked the BM not to publish any photos of Anne’s visitors at the hospital but BP said nah, that’s ok, publish what you want 🤫
KP has no authority to speak on Anne’s behalf so it was BP who told they press to respect her privacy. The question that should be asked is why did BP change their minds regarding no press at the hospital?
If her head wounds are minor perhaps the horse kicked her and she fell, hitting her head on something ? I feel like getting kicked in the head by a horse would give you something so much worse than minor head wounds.
My grandmother’s sister died from this type of injury when she was a girl. It wasn’t the immediate injury, but the aneurism that developed afterwards.
Depends on how “kicked” she was. A lot of the time, if someone is riding and falls off, it’s not like the horse is viciously kicking out and trying to do the person harm. They’re actually trying not to step on a wiggling body underneath them so more likely the horse just accidentally clipped her head with a hoof. Still not pleasant and can still be incredibly dangerous especially at her age, but it’s not really as violent and purposeful as being kicked sounds. If she fell, the fall itself could have done just as much harm.
If it’s only a minor injury my bet is that she was walking by the horse leading it when it got spooked and it reared up on the hind legs. She probably was to slow to step away so the hoof made contact with her head on the way up or down. happened to my sister once she was concussed and had to rest for a week. Had it been a real kick her condition would be a lot worse.
She’s spent her whole life around horses so it probably isn’t the first time she’s taken a hit. Glad to see her husband stopping by and being normal.
I rode horses growing up and in my twenties, and they respond best to confident, kind, compassionate approaches. Also-they have better instincts about certain things than their riders (stable ground, etc) and if your horse is giving you a fit about an otherwise perfectly normal path? probably a reason. I’ve also been kicked, thrown, and shoved by horses and kicked, stomped, and trampled by cows. It’s part of farm life, and you don’t really think about it happening, just instinctively try to minimize the likelihood that you’re going to take a hoof or a head to a tender body part. I don’t farm anymore, but it’s not the physical fear that gets ya, it’s the bone-deep exhaustion from 24-7 work with less and less reward. Not an issue for the BRF.
I love how even Anne, the most DNGAF and JFDI of the family said ‘please bring me SOMETHING that’s not hospital food’
Yes, these two sound like a normal older married couple. Pretty refreshing for a change.
They may be keeping her “for observation”, not so much for the concussion as for the possibility of a blood clot or clots forming. That’s a possible serious side effect of a head injury, and this one doesn’t sound so minor, although they keep calling it that.
They would have done a cat scan by now so they know what they are observing. She might have some physical pain too seeing as how she was knocked hard enough to lose consciousness and forget the incident. She is 73 and while she looks to be in good shape, age still plays a factor.
Tim bringing her lunch though is probably the most relatable thing any royal has done for months. He didn’t show up in a sports car with all his aides nearby.
That’s one of the big risks for head injuries in older folks. The veins are less flexy as you age so the risk of torn blood vessels increases and they can leak very slowly. Subdural hematomas can develop weeks or even months after a head injury. A traumatic alteration in consciousness (aka being knocked out) = a mild-moderate brain injury. I hope she’s willing and able to take the time she needs to recover.
I worked in admin at an English naval base in the 90’s where TL sometimes visited. He was charming, polite and handsome. Very gentlemanly.
What a difference in height between them. First time I’ve noticed.
Get well Anne. And take a half year break after. Lazy Kate can do that too.
She may need 6 months. Head injuries in the elderly can take longer to recover. I’m still experiencing loss of balance and feeling unsteady at times and I’m 6 months out.
He forgot to add “made by my kitchen staff”. Didn’t the Becky English tell us that royals don’t visit relatives in the hospital? Or was she talking about those with titles?
You can definitely tell that Anne has her own people for dealing with the press. Smooth work.
It is BP who manages her communication and I think it shows. Charles’s cancer news was handled professionally too.
Yes, BP is calling the shots on this one. And Anne and Tim are both experienced enough to know How It Is Done.
Anne may have had more of an injury than they are letting on but seeing her husband visit and act “normally” ensures that this won’t get into the realm of Wild Conspiracy Theories.
Please help me understand: Sources say she was walking alone when kicked by a horse. Was she walking a horse, fell down and got stepped on? Did a horse come out of nowhere, kick her in the head and run away? Is there a gang of wild horses with a vendetta against the RF?
I came here to ask this very question. They keep saying she was out walking, not riding. Was she walking the horse? Or did one randomly gallop by and kick her in the head as she was walking along on her own? Do horses roam freely at Gatcombe Park? Very confused.
I don’t know why my comment earlier was deleted by admin but I’ll try again. It’s the BRITISH press saying she was kicked by a horse. But look at who’s saying that, the same press who continually write totally made up rubbish about Harry and Meghan! Who would ever believe a word they say?
The royals have only said the incident was horse related.
As an experienced rider I think Anne was out walking and stopped to stroke a horse who whipped its head around and knocked her out. I have had this happen to me, and trust me, it’s like being smashed by a sledge hammer!
Never turn your back on Camilla. She will kick you when you are down, Anne.
I like that. Mature and helpful, with a seeming continuing respect between the two of them.
sparrow1, they do seem to respect each other. I thought that of QE2 & PP. I think that’s what so very different about WanK.
Maybe William needs to look at Mr. Laurence’s supportive, loving actions regarding his wife Anne and copykeen them with Kate. Anne’s husband is a much better-looking man than William, despite his greater age. I hope that burns snowflake, rage-monster William.
I’d also like William to note that a man DECADES older than William STILL his all of his hair. That’s another fault of William’s–some men know how to keep their hair. Some don’t.
He was there yesterday and today with food, and Zara was there yesterday. I haven’t seen pics of Peter yet, but I’m sure he’s been. Anne and Andrew seem to have parented in a way that they have normal relationships with their adult children. It’s just the heirs that seem to have an issue.