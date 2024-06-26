Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence visited her in the hospital & brought lunch

While I grew up in a very horse-culture area, I really don’t f–k with horses. They’re pretty animals and all, but I’m actually terrified of pissing off horses in any way. If a horse gets mad or scared, they can do some real damage to whoever is around. Even an experienced horsewoman like Princess Anne wasn’t immune – the British media is now comfortable saying that Anne was “kicked in the head by a horse” and that’s what led to her hospitalization this week. Anne probably stables dozens of horses at her Gatcombe Park estate, and she’s ridden horses her entire life. Still, something happened and a 73-year-old woman got kicked in the head by one of her horses and she apparently has no memory of the incident. Ten bucks says that she lost consciousness too. Head wounds always bleed like crazy as well. You get the idea – the palace is minimizing Anne’s injuries and concussion. Well, on Tuesday, Anne’s husband Tim Laurence visited her in the hospital and he brought a little cooler-bag with lunch.

Sir Tim Laurence visited the Princess Royal at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Tuesday, after she was injured in an ‘impact with a horse’s head or legs’ while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. Anne, 73, and Sir Tim, 69, ate lunch together during the two-hour visit, and he gave her “a few little treats from home”. He told reporters afterwards that she was “fine”, adding as he left the main hospital entrance at 2pm that her recovery was “slow but sure”. Anne suffered minor head wounds and is being kept at the hospital under observation for a few days. Asked if he brought anything for Anne, Sir Tim said: “Just a few little treats from home.” The retired navy vice admiral waved to reporters outside the hospital and put a blue cool bag in the rear seat of the Range Rover he was driving, before leaving. Despite the injuries, she is said to be conscious and comfortable and is expected to make a ‘full and swift’ recovery. Anne, 73, was walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire when she was said to have been kicked by the horse, and suffered a concussion and minor injuries to her head.

[From LBC]

Can I just say? It’s sort of nice to see a relatively normal married couple in the Windsor clan. They’re always making up stupid rules for why they can’t behave like normal people, and I’m glad no one is trying to enforce those stupid rules here. “You can’t visit your spouse in the hospital because that’s not what QEII would do!” Or “you can’t bring food from home, that’s too caring!” Anyway, if Anne is well enough to eat some food from home, that’s a good sign.