Prince William and Kate have been slow to bring their two youngest children to public events in recent years. I think they got stung by what happened during the Jubbly in 2022, where the kids were front and center for days, and Prince Louis went viral for his tantrums at the Jubbly parade. After that, Will and Kate really limited Louis’s public appearances. But Charlotte can behave in public and she always seemed well-prepared for events. Which is why I find it weird that William and Kate are so reluctant to let her enjoy sporting events and “fun” stuff, activities where George is often the only Wales kid there. They did change that at Wimbledon last year, when Charlotte got to attend the men’s singles final, and it turned out she was a huge Carlos Alcaraz fan. Well, it also looks like Charlotte is the family Swiftie. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Charlotte had apparently been begging her parents to attend a Taylor Swift concert for months.

While Prince William enjoys a good dance session at a Taylor Swift concert, it’s his daughter, Princess Charlotte, who’s the real Swiftie in the family. The Prince of Wales, 42, accompanied his two older children — Prince George, 10, and Charlotte, 9 — to Swift’s Eras Tour show in London on Friday, which happened to be his 42nd birthday. A source tells ET, “Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family. She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa’s birthday like this.” Kate Middleton did not join William and their two kids for the night out. Instead, she stayed home with their youngest child, Prince Louis, 6, ET has learned. As the Princess of Wales, 42, recently confirmed on social media, she is currently going through chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and will be undergoing treatment “for a few more months.” “Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert],” the source adds. “They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift.” During the concert, William was spotted inside Wembley Stadium as he grooved to her signature hit, “Shake It Off.” Footage of the future king dancing to the beloved track quickly went viral on social media with fans pleasantly surprised by William’s enthusiasm. A source who knows William tells ET that he wouldn’t care that his “dad dancing” went viral. Williams “is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte,” the source says.

Re: William not caring about his electrocution-dancing going viral is funny, because that quote indicates to me that he cares a lot and he hates that his deeply uncool dancing keeps getting mocked online. As for Charlotte being a Swiftie… that’s cute and I’m sure she loved every second of the concert. In all of the post-concert royal propaganda, I’ve noticed something interesting though – an over-emphasis on the fact that William did this on HIS birthday. It’s like William wants bonus points for actually spending time with his children on HIS birthday, rather than tending to rosebushes, I guess.