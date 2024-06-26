Sabrina Carpenter claims Taylor Swift didn’t have an issue with her SKIMS campaign

Taylor Swift has so many low-key beefs, they sometimes go unnoticed because she has so many high-key beefs. Her high-key beef with Kim Kardashian tends to overshadow her pettiness and jealousy towards younger pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Last year, I found it incredibly funny and petty that Taylor made a point of publicly hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter on the day Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts came out. The backstory is that Olivia’s first album was basically about how she felt like a guy dumped her for Sabrina (that wasn’t what actually happened, but it still made for a hell of a first album). Given Taylor’s issues with Olivia, it seemed especially shady that she was out with Sabrina.

Still, what I thought was a one-off petty set-up turned into something deeper between Sabrina and Taylor. They’re now good friends and I would even say that Taylor is sort of mentoring Sabrina. Sabrina also opened for Taylor for a big chunk of the Eras Tour. Which is why it was crazy when Sabrina agreed to model for a Skims campaign. Skims is Kim Kardashian’s wildly successful clothing/shapewear line. How could Taylor’s pop star mentee cozy up to the Snake Enemy #1? Well, Sabrina was asked about it in a new interview with Rolling Stone, and she downplays it.

Sabrina Carpenter is addressing online speculation about her participation in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, two months after posing for the shapewear brand. The “Espresso” singer, 25, told Rolling Stone in a new interview published June 17 that Carpenter’s friend and tourmate Taylor Swift, 34, did not have an issue with her starring in the campaign, despite Swift’s complicated past with Kardashian, 34. “I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone of Swift. The singer also added of online conversation about the photo shoot that “as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working.” For the April campaign, the “Please Please Please” singer showcased several new SKIMS items in a nostalgic ’90s-inspired bedroom. In a press release statement, Carpenter said she “loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot]. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!”

“I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation” – sounds like Sabrina begged for Taylor’s forgiveness and Taylor gave her one pass, but if Sabrina f–ks up again, Sabrina will be added to the Snake Enemy list. This is cracking me up too – “as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working.” Girl, you didn’t know that being Taylor’s friend means that you can never, ever do anything with her biggest enemy?? LMAO.

