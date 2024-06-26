Sabrina Carpenter claims Taylor Swift didn’t have an issue with her SKIMS campaign

Taylor Swift has so many low-key beefs, they sometimes go unnoticed because she has so many high-key beefs. Her high-key beef with Kim Kardashian tends to overshadow her pettiness and jealousy towards younger pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Last year, I found it incredibly funny and petty that Taylor made a point of publicly hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter on the day Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts came out. The backstory is that Olivia’s first album was basically about how she felt like a guy dumped her for Sabrina (that wasn’t what actually happened, but it still made for a hell of a first album). Given Taylor’s issues with Olivia, it seemed especially shady that she was out with Sabrina.
Still, what I thought was a one-off petty set-up turned into something deeper between Sabrina and Taylor. They’re now good friends and I would even say that Taylor is sort of mentoring Sabrina. Sabrina also opened for Taylor for a big chunk of the Eras Tour. Which is why it was crazy when Sabrina agreed to model for a Skims campaign. Skims is Kim Kardashian’s wildly successful clothing/shapewear line. How could Taylor’s pop star mentee cozy up to the Snake Enemy #1? Well, Sabrina was asked about it in a new interview with Rolling Stone, and she downplays it.
Sabrina Carpenter is addressing online speculation about her participation in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, two months after posing for the shapewear brand.
The “Espresso” singer, 25, told Rolling Stone in a new interview published June 17 that Carpenter’s friend and tourmate Taylor Swift, 34, did not have an issue with her starring in the campaign, despite Swift’s complicated past with Kardashian, 34.
“I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone of Swift.
The singer also added of online conversation about the photo shoot that “as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working.”
For the April campaign, the “Please Please Please” singer showcased several new SKIMS items in a nostalgic ’90s-inspired bedroom. In a press release statement, Carpenter said she “loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot]. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!”
“I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation” – sounds like Sabrina begged for Taylor’s forgiveness and Taylor gave her one pass, but if Sabrina f–ks up again, Sabrina will be added to the Snake Enemy list. This is cracking me up too – “as much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working.” Girl, you didn’t know that being Taylor’s friend means that you can never, ever do anything with her biggest enemy?? LMAO.
‘being Taylor’s friend means that you can never, ever do anything with her biggest enemy’, I mean, I’d probably say this would be true for anyone who has girlfriends, right? It means that what you’re getting out of a professional/personal/whatever relationship with someone who has done/supposedly done something bad to your friend trumps your existing friendship. So to me that’s telling that they aren’t really 100% your friend.
That doesn’t really work for the business they are in.
It’s a SKIMS campaign too, not a girls’ trip or wedding party. Who knows if she even saw Kim during the process.
Maybe that’s the hint right there. They aren’t actually friends, this is a professional relationship. I can’t even a little bit imagine something like this mattering in most professional situations.
normally I’d say they’re probably handling it like adults, but Taylor (and Kim) are not the most mature people.in the room. On the other hand, Taylor gets business.
So does Kim, though. SKIMS alone is a massively successful endeavor.
I didnt mean to imply she doesn’t. I meant Taylor gets the hustle culture and might be understanding of her friend’s need to get endorsements.
The girlie just started hitting big while being in the industry since she was a child. She can’t afford to say no to the offers yet. Good for her, get your money!
Agreed. Taylor understands what you just pointed out and it’s giving girlie a pass.
I bet TayTay has “forgiven” but noted this infraction.
You’re right. Forgive but keep a mental note of the infractions. That’s what a reasonable person would do.
I think this is a lot of reaching that Taylor only befriended Sabrina because of Olivia, not because she’s a rising pop star whom she likes. especially because the stuff with Sabrina was like… three or four years ago? I really don’t think there’s this huge beef with Olivia, and the need to try to connect some of Olivia’s new songs to Taylor instead of the breakup she had was pretty weird.
also, Brittany Mahomes also did a SKIMS ad with Patrick recently, and Taylor seems to be good friends with them as well. she’s remained very close with Cara and Gigi, who are friends with the KarJenners. so I’m not seeing that a SKIMS ad would really get her that pissed?
Hmm, didn’t Brittany do the campaign before Taylor? They just announced it after Taylor started dating Travis, but the shoots were probably done sometime ago. I think, being a good colleague is different from a real life friend. I remember Selena Gomez once did a post about one of Kim’s brands (maybe Skims I don’t remember). After a few hours she deleted it and posted a pic with Taylor with a message how much she values her friendship with her. Obviously Taylor has been real life friends with Selena for a long time. She would see it different if she was that friendly with Sabrina too.
So, Sabrina has been blowing up and I’m sitting back wondering what it is about her that I’m missing…and I read she’s close with T Swift and now my instant dislike makes sense.
Her espresso song is really catchy. I don’t want to hear it because it’ll take so long to get it out of my head.
Same.
To me in that Instagram she looks like a little kid with short arms wearing lingerie- the effect is so bizarre.
Her look reminds me a bit of 80’s Stacey Q…but maybe that’s the look she’s going for?
Either way she annoys TF outta me.
Taylor collects friends,and it was even more evident when she was befriending anyone who agreed just to piss off Katy Perry and be the Queen Bee. Yes juvenile,I shake my head at some of these people who went along even appeared in her bad blood video.
Skims aside, I’m more curious about Taylor dealing with Sabrina becoming a breakout star this year.
The moment she wins awards over her, it might be a wrap for that relationship.
I agree. Since “Espresso” is pretty much Song of the Summer and TTPD didn’t have many standout hits (just because Swifties are streaming them doesn’t mean the average person knows how to hum one song off of it, unlike say, “Anti-Hero”) I think TS will be watching that space.
Yeah, it will be interesting to see how this all pans out. There’s a new crop of breakout pop stars this summer, and despite Taylor’s established position in the industry, I have a feeling she won’t be handling this well.
Okay I’m late to this party, but there’s that performance Olivia did of Vampire at some awards show (she’s in a red dress, idk what show it was) and I loved it so I’ve watched the video a few times. They flash to Taylor in the audience standing up, dancing to the song, and singing along and she knows all the words.
Was this beef with Olivia after that??
No, they are civil in public. Olivia made a point to say she is beefing with no one. Their relationship ended shortly after Olivia’s first album. She had to give 50% of royalties from one of her songs to Taylor’s team and added them as songwriter because she gave an interview about getting inspired to yell on the chorus by one of Taylor’s songs. After that, she had to give songwriter credit & royalties to Taylor’s team and their public relationship ended.
It’s true that Olivia gave royalties to Taylor and Jack, and that it was voluntary. She decided to proactively. I think after that (and all of the interviews where reporters only asked Olivia about Taylor and not her work), Olivia’s team told her to be quiet about her influences and distance herself from Taylor a bit. There’s no beef.
@Emily, you don’t give away millions of dollars voluntarily. Olivia gave them probably because she didn’t want a court case against Taylor while she was just starting her career. Taylor has a very good legal and PR team. They would bury her. Also, Olivia fired her team shortly after. Taylor has been one of her childhood idols. She is still talking about her influences (for example Lorde), she only stopped talking about Taylor. I think, she was disappointed, but I agree she isn’t beefing with her.
Olivia did the same thing for Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro. I get people want to think Taylor is cackling in a corner worshiping her money.
But from all accounts these were retroactive decisions made by Olivia and her team. She even spoke about using Taylor’s song. So you can’t really get around that.
@Flamingo, yes she gave credit to Paramore too for a different song. But, she didn’t have any relationship with them. Also, from what I read Joshua Farro went after it, so we know who started the process for that. For Taylor song, swifties are insisting Taylor didn’t start it, but as we all know, no one would give millions dollars away if no one was asking for it. Considering Olivia stopped any public mention of Taylor, it is safe to assume that Taylor’s team went after the credit. I don’t understand why it is so hard for swifties to accept that. The girlie stopped any mention of Taylor, who was one of her idols, overnight.
I think Olivia IS burnt by that; I think she and Stevie Nicks talked about how they found out the people that they admired in the industry were bullies. But she knows she can’t go up against the machine that is Taylor and the SwiftiesTM so she has kept quiet. She and Billie appear to be friends though.
How exactly did she ‘keep quiet’ when she spoke about using her song in interviews. I mean, really? So is Haley Williams a bully too? She got retroactive song writing credit also for one of Olivas songs that were too similar to a Paramore song.
@Flamingo, it was Joshua Farro who went after the credit, not Hayley. Also, there was no public relationship between Hayley and Olivia. Hayley didn’t call Olivia “one of her babies” even.
@Flamingo: Yes, I 100% think their “grievances” were egregious. Do you think Taylor and David Kushner should’ve given Hosier credit for “Don’t Blame Me” and “Daylight”? What about lovelytheband and Foster the People for “Pumped up Kicks” and “I like that You’re Broken”? There are songs that far more similar throughout the entire song and no one reached out to “complain.” Williams was likely following TS’s lead. Ed Sheeran said so himself that pop music repeatedly uses the same 3 chords. OR may have voluntarily gave them post-credits—I mean, who would want to go up against TS?—but it was ridiculous and I’m glad she subsequently fired her team.
And when I said “stay quiet” I meant about the falling out, not being inspired by “Cruel Summer.”
Sabrina is a grown a$$ woman. Get your money girl. She had nothing to apologize for. But Sabrina has been blowing up lately and we all know how Taylor feels about that so I think this “friendship’s” days are numbered.
Taylor reminds me a lot of Nicki Minaj with the way she behaves when it comes to newer & younger talent blowing up. It’s not as chronically online as Nicki, but mindset & habits are still very much the same.
@Shai, If I remember correctly, when she was starting, Nicki got a lot of mean girl behavior from her older peers. So, I think, she is just repeating the cycle. She is doing the same thing done to her. For Taylor? I don’t remember any older female acts going after her, being mean to her. On the contrary, everyone was supportive to her (except Kanye). Beyonce even gave her own speech moment to Taylor and attended Taylor’s events instead of Kanye’s. So, she has no excuse going after younger acts.
Given that Swift was shading Kardashian at one of her London shows it’s fair to assume that this particular beef is ongoing and that she does in fact mind.
On a side note, does anyone on here wear Skims? Worst pair of knickers I’ve ever bought and never again!
I window shopped on their website and couldn’t believe the nipple bra. Maybe I’m old, but whuuuut?
A friend of mine went on and on how comfortable the SKIMS lounge pants were. And I bought a very overpriced pair (even on sale).
The pants had a hole in them 2 months later.
Will never order from them again. Way too expensive and you can get as close or better quality from Amazon.
tealily – you made me smile! Yes, Flamingo. I found the product to be really basic and a waste of money.
@Flamingo, the SKIMS dupes that you’re talking about – is it worth looking into to spotlight for an Amazon post?
ugh, sorry clicked on the wrong reply 🙂
so again 🙂 @Rosie, I am not sure which brand would be a dupe. But if you have a dupe or a good lounge pants from Amazon. I would click that link in a heartbeat!
Taylor is a 34-year-old woman, this is peaked in high school behavior. Sabrina & Olivia are at least 10 years younger…what are you even doing?
Does anyone else find Sabrina marginally talented and hope she disappears soon? She just so…basic. can’t even sing very well, she sing-talks to songs she obviously didn’t write. Yawn. There are so many talented women out there that deserve a chance…
These high school beefs seem so unnecessary.
I enjoy “Espresso” and “Nonsense” and I feel she is this generation’s Ariana Grande without the pipes/vocal range. Both are Lolita-esque sex kittens and their music is equally fluffy and unserious.
There is an empty space of bubble gum pop music, she is filling that space. It is like Katy Perry when she was releasing good pop music. You need that in every generation.