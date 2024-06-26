Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie stepped out at the Serpentine Gallery party

Eight or nine years ago, these photos would have been our biggest story of the day! That was back in the heyday of our collective Benedict Cumberbatch obsession, as well as the heyday of Benedict wanting that kind of attention. He had fun with it, being an internet boyfriend and then promoting his relationship with Sophie Hunter. Bendy and Sophie married in 2015 when she was pregnant with their first child. They are now the parents to three sons: Christopher (Kit), Hal and Finn. Fatherhood really made Bendy chill out and the internet-boyfriend thing subsided hard. It helped that the Sherlock series went away – there hasn’t been anything since January 2017, more than seven years ago.

All of which to say, Bendy and Sophie Hunter(batch) were out and about this week. They attended the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party, which is sort of a famous event during London’s summer social scene. Sophie’s dress is very trendy, but I absolutely HATE those shoes. My God. I think those are probably back in style too, but they should not be. Benedict looks nice, although his look feels very American, right? He looks like he’s about to pull up to the VMAs.

Meanwhile, Benedict recently confirmed that his Doctor Strange will appear in Avengers 5: “It’s been a very lovely relationship with that company. I’m very much looking forward to Avengers [5] next year.” Apparently, “more than 60” MCU characters are supposed to be in the fifth Avengers film. Whenever I consider Benedict’s career, I’m like “he could have been a much bigger actor” and then I remember that he’s part of one of the biggest franchises in history. While he’s associated closely with Doctor Strange, it does feel like his career beyond the MCU has suffered from the “Marvel actor’s curse,” right?