Rechargeable wall sconces, a touch lamp with USB ports and Turkish delight candy



From Rosie: As a part of our big home organizational overhaul, we wanted to move away from plastic as much as possible. A few months ago, we switched from plastic plates to colorful ceramic plates and pasta bowls and then to stainless steel reusable water bottles. Last week, I picked up glass food storage containers to replace the plastic ones that I’ve slowly been weeding out. I picked up the 13 count but there are also four, five, and eight packs, as well as options for one, two, or three compartments for meal prep purposes. Reviewers love their sizes, quality, that they can be used in the oven and microwave, and are dishwasher safe. “I love these glass storage containers. They are a great size for leftovers or other foods. They seal tight and stack in the freezer or refrigerator.” “Great for meal prepping for the week. Also perfect for someone who doesn’t like their foods to touch. Nice quality, easy to clean, & leak proof.” “I looked forever for containers I could use for storage and heating in both an oven and a microwave. These are great and an excellent value.” Here are some sales and some other things CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Sales and deals

63% off Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor smart security cameras

15% off Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set – Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets

30% off Premium Hotel Quality Microfiber Softest 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set

11% off Simply Filters MPR 600, Air Filter (6 Pack)

57% off Abba Patio 9FT Lyon Outdoor Patio Umbrella

29% off Crown Shades Canopy Tent 10×10 Pop Up Canopy Outdoor Shade

50% off With Prime Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7

53% off With Prime Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, ages 6-12

28% off Canitoron Makeup Storage Organizer Cosmetics Display Case

31% off AIRPLUS 4,500 Sq.Ft 70 Pint Dehumidifier for Basements and Home

38% off AIRHOT Under Desk Treadmill, Walking Pad 2 in 1

10% off EUHOMY Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler

50% off Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper

A portable outdoor fan that doubles as a lantern



From Rosie: Summer has officially begun, and where I live, it’s been so dang hot outside that my kids’ school has had indoor recess all week. This portable outdoor fan is a great option for camping, the beach, or even just sitting outside in general. It even has an LED light for night-time use. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 4,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love the quality, air flow, and battery life. “It’s small, rechargeable, portable, quiet, sturdy, tilts, does everything a fan should do.” “Item is easy to charge and works for hours without any loud noise other than the whisper of a nice breeze through my hair. Best purchase to stay cool while camping during warm weather. also gave great circulation throughout our tent.” “Bought this to use outside during a party, but since then have found SO many other uses for it! Put it at the end of a picnic table to keep the bugs away, hang it on a drying rack to speed up the drying process, a guest likes to have a fan in the room while sleeping, to dry toes after a pedicure, help dry an under sink cabinet which got wet after a plumbing issue, or just because I’m having a hot flash, LOL! Holds a charge for a long time, doesn’t take long to charge. Great little gadget, going to purchase others as gifts!”

A fuse bead kit for hours of arts & crafts fun



From Rosie: I picked up that friendship bracelet making kit that CB recommended last week and both of my kids love it. They made ones for extended family members, and my older son has been wearing the one that my husband made for him all week. They were a big hit. Since school is out after this week, I also picked up a set of fuse beads to give us some other fun indoor activities to do this summer. This fuse bead kit comes with beads, pegboards, accessories, and a book of patterns. It has a 4.6 star rating, almost 650 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Parents say that their kids love playing with this kit. “The kit was Exactly as pictured. All the colors and accessories. The template/patterns are.so cool. My daughter loved the Disney princess ones and my son loved all the DC and Marvel ones, plus Super Mario!” “I have bought many different sets of fuse beads for my 7 & 11 year old and this is by far our favorite. It not only comes sorted which is a huge plus but it also comes with MANY patterns and boards.”

Doctor-recommended silicone sheets to treat old scars and prevent new ones



From Rosie: I had to have a small out-patient procedure a few weeks ago that left me with stitches in two different places on my arm. When I got them removed, my dermatologist had me pick up a pack of ScarAway silicone sheets to wear over my healing incisions to help prevent scarring. I’ve been wearing them for two weeks now (she recommended wearing them for six) and honestly, I forget that they’re there. Showering and exercise has been no issue at all. I’ve noticed that my marks look much better. You can use them for old scars and burns, too. These silicone scar sheets have a 4.4 star rating, more than 1,200 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users are thrilled with their results and say they helped a lot with diminishing the appearance of their scars. “I liked how this strip was clear. It stayed on through showers and sweat until I removed it. It helped heal my scar and take away the red skin that was healing.” “I have another sheet strip on another scar on my shoulder and that strip has stayed on for about a week now. It made a very noticeable difference in that scar, taking it from red to skin colored in just a few days.” “Used these for my c section scar and was pleased. Also protected from the scar rubbing on clothes. These were recommended… by my OBGYN.”

A soft cooler for groceries, picnics and day trips



From CB: In 2019 I bought a soft cooler that I still use every week to store frozen groceries and cold drinks for trips. It’s been one of my favorite purchases. That cooler is no longer available, but you can get a similar one starting at under $30. The one I have is a 24 can cooler and these versions come in 24, 30, 60 and 75 can sizes, all waterproof, lined and with multiple compartments. This listing has over 5,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these do not leak and that their stuff stays cool all day. Also, you may want a set of ice packs for these. “This lunch box is so roomy with so many compartments to keep everything organized. We take it on Disney world trips and with ice packs inside it stays cold all day even in the hot Florida heat!” “We packed an entire days worth of snacks, drinks and lunch for four adults and one child. We were on a boat in the Clearwater, Florida sunshine the entire day. And the ice packs were still frozen in the top and bottom compartments. It folded flat to pack in our suitcase as we flew back-and-forth between Ohio and Florida.” “Ice keeps very well even in 90-plus temperatures. Doesn’t leak either.”

Rechargeable wall sconces to upgrade your decor



From CB: I’ve been watching Youtube home decoration channels and several have mentioned these classy looking rechargeable wall sconces. They come in different finish options, black, gold or silver, and each has adjustable light options/color temperatures with a remote. This listing has over 1,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re easy to install, that the bulbs are easy to replace and that they make their home look so nice. “Love these… Packaged well, easy to install, made well enough, and aesthetically pleasing.” “Easy to install, they look fantastic. Love that the lights are rechargeable!” “I love these, they look expensive and I love that a single remote can control multiple lights.”

A Roku streaming stick for under $19



From CB: I have a Roku for my bedroom TV and I love how it just works without reloading or giving multiple popups (like my LG TV, I hate that TV so much). There are so many apps and it’s easy to connect to from my phone. In fact after writing this I bought another Roku so as not to have to deal with the horrible UI and multiple prompts on my LG TV. (Never buy an LG TV!) This Roku streaming stick is currently on sale for under $20. The 4G version is also on sale at under $40. This would be a great device to add to an older TV or an annoying TV with multiple pop-ups for a nice, easy experience. This listing has 4.7 stars and over 37,000 ratings. People love how easy it is to use and how many features it has. “Got mine on sale for an amazing discount. Extremely easy set up. Only took a few minutes to connect. Many streaming apps! They all work wonderfully with no lag, and the nice buttons on the remote are amazing, no annoying clicking sound just a smooth push, definitely recommend for people who dont wanna pay for cable and streaming services together.” “I have no complaints. It was simple to setup. What I think people would like to know is you need a USB block to plug the ROKU in. It comes with an adhesive strip so you can attach it to the top of your TV. The picture quality is amazing. The buttons are so easy to use. The Roku is fast,has amazing quality. There is always something to watch. I just wish I had gotten it alot sooner!”

A small touch lamp with multiple USB ports for easily charging your devices



This little touch lamp by Macally is on sale for 37% off and is under $32. It comes in wood and white versions, has three brightness levels and has four USB ports to charge all your devices. This listing has over 4,800 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say this lamp is really cute, that it works well for reading in bed and love that it charges their devices too. “I wanted a small lamp to go beside my bed so I could plug in my work phone and personal cell phone while I sleep. This little lamp is perfect for that. It’s small, and cute, and it’s nice to have a touch lamp next to the bed within easy reach, and the USB ports are nice too. “ “This lamp works for reading in bed and is a wonderful night light for when my grandchildren spend the night. The touch feature is so easy to use and with 3 levels of brightness they can pick the right brightness so they feel comfortable. It’s the perfect size. I recommend this lamp and would buy it again.”

Delicious candy that melts in your mouth



From CB: I got this Sultan mastic flavored Turkish Delight from a local specialty store. It melts in your mouth and was the most delectable thing I’ve ever eaten. This is one of those candies that you wish you didn’t know existed because it’s so delicious you’ll be thinking of it afterwards. This listing has 3.7 stars, over 200 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Some Turkish Delight afficionados say it’s too sugary, but it was perfect for me. I was eating the sugar/cornstarch powder afterwards. This also comes in Hazelnut coconut, pistachio and rose versions. “These candies are just as remembered. It has been decades since tasting the lightly sweet with a slight mastic flavor, and sipping tea. Wow.They were delivered fresh and perfect shape. Each little nibble melts in my mouth.I am happy!” “I’ve bought many forms of Turkish delight because my children were big fans of the Narnia series, and this candy is mentioned in the “Lion the witch and the wardrobe.” This is my favorite brand. I always send a box to each child at Christmas time but I’ll warn you they run out so order early. It may be that it’s an acquired taste, but my kids prefer the rose flavor.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.