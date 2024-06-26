Did someone at the bar alert the cops about Justin Timberlake’s drinking?

Here are some photos of Justin Timberlake performing on stage at Madison Square Garden last night. He was apparently appreciative of fans turning out, and there are several (sus) stories about how fans were shouting sh-t like “we forgive you.” Who is “WE”? Timberlake’s driving-while-intoxicated arrest last week was just another in a long line of terrible, sketchy and/or sleazy moments for Justin. His post-arrest comeuppance has been fun to watch and sure, there’s a fair amount of schadenfreude happening right now, made funnier because Justin refuses to acknowledge that he screwed up and that people are laughing at him. Also adding to hilarity is Justin’s crisis-management team pushing these absurd stories about how “rich Hamptonites hate Justin’s arresting officer” and “Justin only had one drink!” The latest is that Justin probably thinks his arrest was one big conspiracy:

Someone at the swanky Hamptons hotel where Justin Timberlake was downing cocktails before his DWI arrest called cops because they were concerned he would get behind the wheel, a local eatery owner says. “[They] said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive,” said the well-connected Southampton restaurateur, who did not want to be identified, to The Post on Sunday. The local businessman did not specify whether the caller was an employee or patron of Sag Harbor’s American Hotel, including whether they were from Timberlake’s own party, in order to shield their anonymity. The 43-year-old superstar singer ended up hopping in his gray 2025 BMW after the partying at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel — and was promptly stopped by a young cop who gave him a warning, thinking that would be enough to keep him off the road, a local law enforcement source previously told The Post. But a few minutes later, the same cop spotted Timberlake still in the BMW’s driver’s seat, only this time the singer had allegedly blown through a stop sign and was weaving out of his lane. He reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, miserably failed several roadside sobriety tests and was busted, cops said.

[From The NY Post]

Do you know how sloppy-drunk you have to be for random people to call the cops and say “please keep this man off the road?” Maybe it’s different in the Hamptons, but from where I’m from, that would only happen in the worst case scenario. If this is even true, it makes Justin look even worse.

Meanwhile, Jessica Biel has been photographed this week on the New York set of her limited series. In some photos, she’s wearing her wedding ring and in other photos, she’s ringless. I would suspect that the ring situation is less about her marriage and more about Jessica being at work and being in costume.