Prince William was a big-boy global statesman for the Japanese state visit

There was some chatter last week about the Princess of Wales possibly coming out for the first day of the state visit by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Kate did not come out. I wasn’t really expecting her to, although I wonder if she would have liked getting dolled up and wearing a tiara. Can’t be too eager about it though. So, Prince William was left to do the heavy lifting of global statesmanship all by himself. He’s a big-boy international statesman now, which is why his father sent him to the emperor and empress’s London hotel to greet them before the ceremonial greeting at Buckingham Palace. People Magazine referred to his hotel-greeting as “a major role” in the state visit. LOL.
For state visits, there’s often an offer of “riding around in a carriage,” I think part of the troop inspection?? I’ll admit, I’m bullsh-tting my way through some of these conversations about palace ceremonies and royal diplomacy and what have you. Suffice to say, William was also called on to ride around in a carriage, and he had to make small talk with Hirofumi Nakasone, who is Member of the House of Councillors of Japan. There are photos of William pointing at things and photos of William looking bored. Mr. Nakasone gives some excellent side-eye and I can sense how he really feels about being assigned Huevo.
Can someone tell the big-boy global statesman to work on his body language? I thought his “hands tightly clasped in front of his groin” pose was awkward, but check out the appearance of his other favorite pose, “shoulders slumped, pissy expression, with fists of rage at the ready.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Mall, London, UK. 25th June 2024.
The Mall, London, UK. 25th June 2024.

HRH, Prince William, Prince of Wales and His Excellency Mr Hirofumi Nakasone, Head of the Official Suite, ride in the Semi-State Landau for the carriage procession along The Mall following a formal welcome on Horse Guards Parade on the Japan State Visit to the UK.
(L-R) – Empress Masako of Japan, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Prince William – The Prince of Wales at a Ceremonial Welcome for the State Visit by The Emperor and Empress of Japan at Horse Guards Parade in London, England, UK on Tuesday 25 June, 2024.
His Excellency Mr Hirofumi Nakasone, Head of the Official Suite and Prince William – The Prince Of Wales depart the Ceremonial Welcome for the State Visit by The Emperor and Empress of Japan at Horse Guards Parade in London, England, UK on Tuesday 25 June, 2024.
His Excellency Mr Hirofumi Nakasone, Head of the Official Suite and Prince William – The Prince Of Wales depart the Ceremonial Welcome for the State Visit by The Emperor and Empress of Japan at Horse Guards Parade in London, England, UK on Tuesday 25 June, 2024.
State visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan to the United Kingdom
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
State visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan to the United Kingdom
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince of Wales greets Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan at their hotel in London, on behalf of the King, before the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, London, for their state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako of Japan
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales greets Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan at their hotel in London, on behalf of the King, before the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, London, for their state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako of Japan
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales greets Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan at their hotel in London, on behalf of the King, before the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, London, for their state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako of Japan
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, for the state visit to the UK of the Empress and her husband, Emperor Naruhito
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Queen Camilla with The Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, for the state visit to the UK of the Empress and her husband, Emperor Naruhito
Featuring: Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 25 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
So Peg was sent to do the Uber carriage ride to bring them to the palace. I guess that’s a step up from usher to now this. Peg is really some great sexy statesman (not).
Actually I was thinking usher to undertaker based on the top photo. I lived in Japan and love Empress Masako. She breaks my heart.
All I’m taking from those pictures is Lurch, the way he is hunched over and holding his hands in front of his crotch again. So unattractive and undignified. It’s like negative charisma, a rizz black hole, if you will.
Peg stands like an undertaker…
The clenched jaw muscles of rage have appeared again.
edited to add, I bet his tongue can touch his nose
Is this man chewing on bricks?
I think so.
I noticed his jaw clench also. I bet he grinds his teeth in his sleep because of his constant raging.
How has he not shattered his teeth with his jaw ALWAYS clenched?
I still think Kate is waiting for Wimbledon to make her next appearance. It’s another weird thing that she could do Trooping and couldn’t do any of this.
I agree and find it strange no one is talking about it. The vibrant, smiling C who appeared at Trooping less than two weeks ago would have loved to don a tiara and attend this dinner. But I guess we just should accept that, for the time being, Kate will most often be having bad days, and therefore not be present at most events. I hope she makes a full recovery and comes back soon. Wimbledon is a good call, but I don’t know…
I think her availability will certainly be impacted by whichever days she’s having infusions. And depending on how nauseated she is from chemo, I could see meals (esp. long ones like state dinners) being too hard to manage right now.
He looks like he’s been weened on a pickle as my gran would have said!
Perfect!
there are things that can help whatever sort of constipation this man suffers from.
Yes, he calls it “global statesman,” others would call it “concierge service.” But yikes, that large photo of him gritting his teeth so hard that his jaw muscles are popping out. What is there to be so pissy about? Poor Mr. Nakasone is thinking “Is this carriage going too fast for me to jump out?”
The look on Mr Nakasone’s face says it all…PLEASE COME AND SAVE ME FROM THIS IDIOT I CAN’T EVEN
I am imagining that William said things like “Look at our horses and tall buildings. Do you have those in Japan?” Global statesman, indeed. 😂
I am sorry that suit ain’t it. He is too tall for that pants design,he looks ridiculous and so unsexy. He doesnt even try to have any swag.
I’ll never understand the Windsor pants situation. KC wears pants with way too wide legs. Huevo here is wearing repurposed grandpa pants of a shorter and stockier grandpa.
He’s lost weight; you can see it in the way his waistcoat bags around his, well, waist. Morning trousers have never been a fave of mine because the fit is almost always odd, but for William they’re even baggier in the crotch than they used to be. Harry was always one to have his morning trousers well tailored in the front.
It’s a genuine mystery to me why he doesn’t have his clothing properly tailored.
He’s 6 foot four, in good shape, but clothes just hang wrong on him?
“Big-boy global statesman” has had me cackling for the last five minutes.
In fairness, anybody standing next to the emperor and empress is a big boy.
his posture is so bad
Yes! The way he throws his pelvis forward with his shoulders rounded makes him look so much older. Harry has excellent posture and a relaxed grace that the other brother can only dream of…
What a sour face huevo has. And of course pointing at things shows his statesmanship
Wow, he really doesn’t have a game face, huh?
Baldy has been piss-poor in the diplomatic realm for most of his adult life. He can’t even fake it for five minutes, whether Kitty is with him or not. It’s not like these state visits happen every week of the year, so what exactly does he have to be upset about? Foreign royals and dignitaries must be relieved when they get on the flight home.
Years ago a prominent actress (maybe Nicole Kidman, but I am not 100% sure) consistently posed with her hands in front of her vagina and was shamed in the media for posing in such a protective stance. Something is seriously wrong with Will-not based on his body language. Anxiety? Something is also seriously wrong behind the scenes because Will-not is neither getting counseling to deal with whatever the base cause of his appalling body language is AND no one related to/working for him confronts him for presenting such poor body language publically or has the pull to force him to change/improve.
The fig-leaf pose and the hunched shoulders are protective positions. The clenched fists and jaw are defensive. I pity William, although I don’t excuse him. He was born into a toxic environment and deeply wounded at a young age. He may have spoken to mental health professionals at some point but it’s clear that he could benefit further.
Harry talked about his own trauma and PTSD and how triggering camera clicks became. He wrote about how his heart would pound and he’d sweat when he’d return to London. The clenched fists might hide trembling.
William was made to walk behind his mother’s coffin when he really didn’t want to. It’s likely that he developed a powerful aversion to formal public appearances. He hates them but he’s trapped. We’re watching a miserable person and everyone around him can tell that he’s miserable. Those who can, avoid him. Those who can’t, share in the misery.
He absolutely hates doing this type of stuff. I LOLed at all of these pictures. Not an ounce of charisma in that man,
Yep, he’s miserable. He wants all the accolades of being a statesman, but he can’t hide his contempt when doing the basic duty of his job.
I wonder if part of William’s misery is that he can’t maintain his position and privilege over Harry anymore. I don’t think William will ever get over that Harry is free from this type of royal work and no longer bound by it.
Why doesn’t someone hand these people some moisturizer??
How is meeting the Emperor and Empress a sign of strength as a global statesman? He’s just doing the King’s bidding and besides the State Dinner he has no role in this visit.
There’s zero space between the bar and the floor at this point. How the British people are okay with forking up millions of pounds per year for this in return is really beyond me. Say what you want about Americans; some of us might be dumb enough to vote for a tiny brain ogre, but we at least know better than to give hundreds of millions of dollars to one family every year.
Someone has to someday explain to me the need for William to cover his crotch with his hands as a show of, “statesman”. It is so over done, like that pic of him with the King of Denmark and his young daughter. I mean, dude get over it — not many sane people are buying the idea that you’re perfect.
In that first picture with the Emperor and Empress, Willileaks looks like Lurch from the Addams Family.
On a side note, I’d love to peek inside Empress Masako’s head to see what she really thinks of the current BRF. She is a brilliant person and I can’t imagine she didn’t see some parallels between the way that this crew terrorized Meghan and the way the Imperial Household terrorized her.
How on earth did the Imperial Household think pressuring her into delivering a male heir would work? It’s up to the male sperm, right?
So the big boy global statesman was really just an Uber driver. Then he upgraded himself to tour guide when he decided to point things out on the ride. Yes, he played a major part in it and the emperor looked so impressed with his skills.
This man-child has so much anger and pent up hostility it just radiates from him even at events that should be joyful.. peaceful welcoming guests from another country should be a joyful occasion. Eventually Peggy is going to crack eventually, and I’m hoping it is a spectacular mess broadcast to the public🤷🏻♀️..
Can you imagine being greeted at your hotel by a giant egg and all of his teeth ? Quite scary to think about.
I can’t believe the British made the Empress ride in a horse drawn carriage KNOWING SHE IS ALLERGIC. So much for being a gracious and considerate host. They could have easily found a properly dignified car so she’s not sneezing with runny eyes and nose through a diplomatic visit.
I know William is never going to have a Black wife but he surely needs to hire a Black women to achieve the Black Wife Effect. William is in great need of a glow up. He is the absolute result of someone with no diversity in his life. A Black woman would definitely improve his wardrobe and moisturizing routine. He could also use a Black man in his circle to show him how to walk, stand, pose, and dance. If there is anyone that could benefit from a DEI hire, it’s William.
As a note, I offer this bit of advìse: If William wants to show off his junk he should only do it while wearing gray sweat pants but never when wearing anything formal.
I wonder what dreams William had for his life? What did he want to do with his life if he didn’t have to join the family business? This is a man who hates his job and can’t seems to come to terms that this is what he is meant to do and too proud to seek therapy
I think the small child once wanted to be a police officer to protect his mother.
Odd that someone with his vast military training and experience has such bad posture… /s
He looks almost rumpled. There’s something so off about him.
His shoes are scruffy and dirty… surely he has a man to do that for him?
You’d think!
I don’t see pictures of the dinner. Who did Billy Idle have as a dinner companion? They would have been one woman short.
With all of the body language experts on call for the Brit tabloids to rip into H and M, you’d think one of them would have taken William aside for some coaching.
My god, that first photo of the three of them. William looks like he’s stepped straight out of the Adams family.
I love Masako too. Always thought she ruined her life joining the imperial family.