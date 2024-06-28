Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes explain how their emotional affair started



By now, everyone knows all about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship. How could we not? They’re constantly talking about it. They have a whole ass podcast in which they tell their side of the story. According to T.J. and Amy’s own words, the two first started having feelings for each other sometime during the summer of 2022. They both claim that they were secretly separated from their then-spouses at the time and fell for one another organically by spending so much time together at work (and, according to rumors, drinking together every day after work). Yeah, sure, they were sneaking around in secret, but they swear that they never cheated.

On their first-ever episode, Amy and T.J. talked about their secret longing for one another prior to getting together. A couple of weeks ago, they did a live filming of their podcast where they talked about keeping their crumbling marriages a secret from everyone at GMA and how embarrassed they were at how it all played out. During that same taping, they reiterated that their affair began as an emotional one and that it was more of a “Guilty as Sin?” situation than a physical affair. In fact, T.J. claimed that he told Amy that he was in love with her before the two of them even “held hands.”

“I don’t [think] I ever, like, touched your hand,” she told Holmes during the episode, adding, “We never held hands. There was nothing physical. And I never in my life could have imagined feeling that kind of love for someone where it never started out as lust. … It was just this deep foundation of friendship, love, respect.” “We had been in the trenches together on television, in a very high-stress situation in the network newsroom, and we had been there for each other in our darkest moments,” she continued. “We started leaning on each other in so many emotional ways. And it was just there was such a depth to what we had. It was so different than anything I’ve ever experienced.” During the episode, Robach also explained how her cancer journey, which began when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013, played a “huge role” in her decision to pursue her feelings for Holmes. “I asked myself, if your cancer came back, and you knew you had one year to live, how would you spend it? And it wasn’t even close. I would spend it with T.J.,” she explained. “I have preached, and I’ve given speeches to breast cancer survivors … and anyone who’s gone through anything life-threatening or had anything where you thought you might die, whatever it is. You learn that tomorrow is not guaranteed. Despite the controversy around their relationship and the professional setbacks they’ve faced, Robach and Holmes told the audience at the June 10 event that the couple’s rocky journey has ultimately been worthwhile. “The journey that’s brought us here in front of you, we can be grateful for,” Holmes said. “When that rare thing happens in — maybe it’s love — but when it’s right there in front of you, life is too short, you have to go for it.”

So yes, that’s their story and they’re sticking to it. Falling in love with a close coworker is not even an original story. Tale as old as time or whatever. I’m still side-eyeing their timeline and the claim that they weren’t cheating. I do understand Amy’s feelings about seizing the day after having cancer, though. She handled her feelings for someone else poorly by acting on them. You can live your truth without hurting those around you and blowing up your career.

Anyway, do you think that at some point they’ll stop talking about themselves and their origin story? Surely, they have more interesting things to say. They may not work for GMA anymore, but they’re both still journalists, for goodness sake. I looked at a list of recent guests on the pod and they include Tiffany Haddish, The Bachelor’s Matt James, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz, Gavin Rossdale, RHOM’s Larsa Pippen, A.J. McLean, Cheryl Burke, and Below Deck’s Captain Lee. Episodes in between are basically “shoot the sh-t” type discussions about their personal lives or a topic in the news at the moment. I bet they could pivot into something more if they really wanted to. It only takes one good scoop to be relevant again.