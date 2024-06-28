Princess Anne has been released from the hospital five days after her concussion

Monday, we learned that Princess Anne had been kicked or injured by one of her horses and that she was being hospitalized. The details kept getting worse and worse over the course of the week, and I genuinely believe that a horse kicked Anne in the head and she had a significant concussion, and she was probably knocked unconscious. Anne apparently had no memory of what happened, so people were left to fill in the details, which was also a pretty bad sign. I thought Buckingham Palace was trying to minimize Anne’s injuries (they were) and that the palace was lying about Anne being released by the end of the week. But that just happened – Anne was released from the hospital this morning.

Princess Anne has been discharged from hospital five days after being admitted with minor head injuries and concussion believed to have been caused by a horse. The Princess Royal, 73, left Southmead hospital in Bristol early on Friday morning. There is no indication yet when she will have recovered enough to resume public engagements. She will remain at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire for a further period of rest and recuperation, it is understood, and will return to public duties only once her medical team recommend it is safe and comfortable to do so. Her husband, V Adm Sir Timothy Laurence, said in a statement: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.” Few details about the incident are known, and it is understood the princess was unable to remember precise details due to the concussion. There were said to be horses in the vicinity of where it occurred, within the protected perimeter of her estate, and her medical team have said her injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs. Sources indicated Anne will return to public duties when doctors recommend she may do so but at this stage it is not possible to know when that will be. She will receive rehabilitation support at home as she follows standard concussion protocols, it is understood.

[From The Guardian]

Throughout the week, Anne’s husband Tim Laurence visited her frequently and even brought her some food from home. Zara Tindall visited her mom as well, and I think Peter Phillips did too. King Charles did not visit his sister, but he did send some well wishes through his spokesperson. Anyway, I’m glad Anne was well enough to return to her home, although it doesn’t sound like she’s anywhere near recovered. It actually sounds like she’s still concussed and dealing with memory loss as well as what must have been some serious facial injuries. Poor Anne, honestly.