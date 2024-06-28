Capri pants are back in style for summer, were they ever out?

I sometimes watch those “fashion for women over 50” videos on YouTube. They’re very clickbaity with titles like “Avoid these styles that are instantly aging you.” A few weeks ago, I watched a video (below) where an influencer around my age called Angela Masson said to avoid capri pants. She conceded that they’re great for hot weather, but pointed out that it’s more fashionable to wear something like a t-shirt dress or sundress. She made a great point that dresses are both easier to wear and style than capris. After watching that I stopped wearing capris, especially my jean capris because they’re kind of dippy and I wasn’t sold on them anyway. They cut your leg off in a weird way and they can look too “cutesy.” Maybe I can break out my capris again though, because they’re said to be back in for summer. Emma Stone and Reese Witherspoon have been wearing them recently. The timeless fashion icon of our hearts, Princess Diana, wore capris and that’s all the convincing I need. I read this article on Today and am quoting them, but multiple fashion blogs like Refinery and Who What Wear have articles on the great capri comeback.
The last time I wore capri pants, it was the early 2000s and I was a gawky teenager (shamelessly) strutting down the halls of my high school. Fast forward to summer 2024: what’s old is new again. From the streets of New York City to high fashion runways, capri pants have made a bold resurgence this season, but what’s the reasoning behind this new (and improved) fad?
According to celebrity stylist and bestselling author of Dressing Up: Pip’s Truly Fashionable Tale Samantha Brown, “many models and influencers have been sporting capri pants for the last few months which has trickled down to mainstream shoppers,” she explains. “Predictably, capri pants are flattering on models with long and lean body types. They are difficult to style as the cropped length and tight fit tends to cut off the line of your legs,” she shares.
Liz Teich, who is the fashion stylist behind The New York Stylist, says it’s no surprise capris are back as more and more nostalgic trends are at the forefront of fashion. “While capris felt dated for a bit, we’re seeing a lot of the styles from the late ’90s to early 2000s pop up again, so it’s only natural that they’re making a comeback as well,” Teich suggests.
Unlike this author, as I’ve admitted I wore capri pants up until recently. They’re easy and less hot than full length jeans (and I sometimes still wear skinnies, but I’ve cut way back I swear). There’s definitely a difference between capri jeans and linen capris or legging capris. Jeans are less forgiving, style-wise, and clam digger jeans can look goofy. Everyone should wear what they want, but I want to look in style somewhat and not seem clueless. Also there’s a difference between what a celebrity can get away with and how the rest of us can dress. One hill I will die on, though, is that cargo pant capris are very rarely flattering.
I’m linking these cargo capris to their Amazon listing but I don’t cosign them!
These are a little nicer looking in that they’re more athleisure.
I also dig these wide-legged capris, but I’m not rushing out to buy any of these, you know? If I want to wear capris I’ll make due with what’s already in my wardrobe.
Photos credit: Ulices Ramales / Backgrid, PA Images/INSTARimages, Getty, Amazon, As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Nope, never liked capri pants on anybody. Strangely, I’m OK with ankle pants. Go figure. But I still prefer a perfect, hits right at my heel pant.
Same and same.
In that photo of Emma it looks like she’s wearing pants that shrunk in the dryer. Or maybe the manufacturer ran out of fabric. Either way, it looks silly.
To me, capri pants are super casual so using trouser fabric is an odd choice.
“that photo of Emma it looks like she’s wearing pants that shrunk in the dryer. Or maybe the manufacturer ran out of fabric.”. @blunails, these don’t look like either pedal pushers or capri pants to me. It looks like the designer ran out of enough fabric to make them into gauchos 🤮
I like capri pants because im so short they come to my ankle and for once I get regular pants without paying a tailor but I dont like them at the intended length
Never liked capris and never will. Huge pass forever 😂
I like Capri pants but not these loose/wide ones that seem to be popular now and hit mid-shin. Slim-fit Capris that come just below the knee (1950s / Audrey Hepburn style) work well for me. (And I wouldn’t wear them with heels! LOL)
Yes to all of this! Slim and just below the knee – it’s a classic look regardless of trends. And I don’t think wide leg capris or ankle length pants with heels look good on anyone.
I don’t like them that short. I think like 7/8ths length is good for hot weather. But I haven’t worn “capris” (at whatever length they’re supposed to be) in over ten years. Some of the shorter pants only look good with heels, IMO, and those are done for me too. Dresses are easier, but uggh tee shirt dresses look terrible on me
I love capri pants. I don’t care what is in style, I will wear them all summer to work because we can’t wear shorts.
I’m 100% with you, (i’m pretty sure I have one of those posted cargo capris) but I also LIVE in pajama bottoms, so not really a top fashionista.
Oh good I’m so glad someone else likes capris because I wear them all the time and had no idea they were not fashionable!
Same here. I’ve always worn them, wearing them now! I can’t wear shorts to work, long pants get too warm in the summer, and I can’t wear a dress in case I have to go to a construction site. I honestly don’t give a rats what some influencer says is in or out, I’m wearing what I want to.
I love them too, always have.
Yay Team Capri!
I have two young kids I chase around all summer. As much as I would like to wear a dress, it just doesn’t work with my activities/lifestyle these days. I have a bunch of athleisure ones that pack great and wash quick if needed.
IMO, capris really only look great if you have slim legs/calves. Anyone will “developed” calf muscles will look stumpy, especially if the length isn’t just right for your height. That said, I’m a flag-waving adherent to wearing what *YOU* feel good in, and if you feel good in capris, God Bless, wear ’em loud and proud 😊
The trick for thicker legs is to wear the hem at your narrowest part of the leg, so just covering the knee (or ankle for longer pants). Same goes for skirts.
Always LOVED capris, but some come much longer on me because I am only 5’2″
I must not follow along because I never stopped wearing them. I mean, I can go years, but they wind up back in my spring and summer wardrobe again and again. I like them. 🤷🏾♀️
I will die in my capris. And let me say to the people making, ‘what can you wear after 50 videos’…F You. I’m done with fashion rules and all the other society rules that women are required to follow. Just be nice to other people, wear white whenever you want, and do you.
Just commented similar above, but this says it much better! Wear what you want.
My mom wore capris a lot when I was very young (in California, 1960s). The length of the pants shown here, though, are what we called ‘pedal pushers’, not capris. Capris hit above the ankle, and were body-con, for lack of a better term.
I totally agree, the pants shown in the images here are more like pedal pushers. Here is the link showing the original Capri style:
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=897593569042988&id=100063770605128&set=a.606133681522313
The only pants I like in the above photos are those on the model with the Blazer wearing flats. The pedal pushers shown, especially those on Emma, are wider and look horrible with heels. And, the original Capri pant styling is more flattering on a variety of body types.
I am very short, so Capris are not my friend. Some people can pull them off. The most iconic wearer of Capri pants was Jackie Kennedy IMO.
(Not sure if any of you are old enough to remember, but there used to be a blog called I Hate Capri Pants. It was in the aughts and it was hilarious.)
I didn’t wear capris for years, but have started to again recently. I think its most flattering to wear them with longer tunic-length tops, or a long gauzy layer to soften the silhouette. Always with flats.
It’s not about age it’s about body type. My perimenopause fat-in-the- middle body looks ridiculous in tapered pants of any length. I’m rocking T-shirt dresses and Kaftans all summer.
💯
I actually love capris on other people, but I’m 4’10 and have no idea how to wear them with my body type. I’m open to suggestions if anyone knows how to make it work! I’m happy with shorts, because I’m quite proud of my legs and my ass. 🤣 But obviously they’re not as versatile as a capri or cropped pant, even with the option of a shorts suit (which I do love and thank Meghan for making it acceptable!).
I am more of a cropped pant girl than a capri pant girl. Cropped pants tend to be just a tad longer than a traditional capri – hitting just above the ankles, which I prefer.
Yay capri pants are back!! JC Penney will be so happy, lol! Anyway, I pretty much switched to shorts since working from home started during the pandemic so i got rid of most of my capris except for the denim ones. Now I think I look weird in them, especially the ones that are not denim. I think I have one pair of white capris left and that’s enough for me.
As a short girlie, I look like a hobbit in capri pants. Never bought one. 😭😭
I love capris and have never given them up. I do have to wear heels, usually casual sandal platform types, because I’m built like Kate Middleton and my legs look too short if I don’t. The curse of being long waisted, throws my proportions off.
So what’s the difference between capris and culottes then? Is the capri just a more tapered fit? I still think of that movie Barb and Star go to vista Del Mar when the culottes saved then at the end. That was fun. Anything fitted in super hot weather is a no but a cute capri at just three right weather moment always works .
I never liked capri pants. They’re not flattering. They’re the equivalent of a man wearing just-passed–the-knee, baggy gym shorts. They cut him in half, visually, and make him look bulkier.
Long pants pull the eye down. Capris focus the eye to the hips/butt area, an area I don’t want to highlight.
Nope nope nope. To each their own…but nope.