Prince William was out and about on Thursday, but not with the Emperor of Japan. No, William had enough of being a big-boy international statesman – he did the greeting at a hotel and then gave off Lurch energy at the parade and he was done. Over. He took a break on Wednesday and then reappeared in London on Thursday for the Breakthrough Energy Summit, also known as more Keenshot embiggening. He made Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates fly in for photo-ops and then he did a panel discussion. One big headline is that he wore a tie from the Italian brand Wilmok, which is made from recycled plastic. That’s cool and all but the tie is actually ugly. There was a photo of Huevo picking up his tie and telling people about it, much like the time he kept pointing to his plane slippers at the Top Gun Maverick premiere.

Prince William is taking the stage at London Climate Action Week. On June 27, the Prince of Wales spoke at the Breakthrough Energy Summit, an event that brought together leaders in technology, policy, science, academia and business to collaborate on innovative climate solutions. Prince William, 42, has highlighted environmental innovations through his Earthshot Prize. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot mission to land a man on the moon, the royal launched the Earthshot Prize in October 2020 to incentivize environmental change and help repair the planet over the next decade. Each year until 2030, winners across the five categories receive $1.2 million each to help scale their innovations, in addition to opportunities to network within the Earthshot community. The heir to the British throne also met with former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates to tour the Innovation Showcase displaying some of the leading climate solutions in development around the world. Earthshot Prize finalist Circ, a U.S.-based company that’s created a groundbreaking solution to enable the recycling of polycotton fabrics, was part of the showcase. Gates, 68, previously attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in September 2023 and also saw Prince William speak at the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow.

Remember how Melinda Gates basically indicated that Bill Gates is extremely gullible when it comes to con artists, frauds and nonces like Jeffrey Epstein? I think about that a lot. Anyway, it was just a coincidence that William had this “summit” organized on the same day that ESPN announced that Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs. William had no idea, and the British media still don’t really understand that it’s a big f–king deal. I imagine William will try to book some events all around July 11th in an attempt to upstage Harry.