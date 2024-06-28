King Charles is ‘in denial’ about his October trip to Samoa & Australia

Several days ago, the Mirror exclusively reported that King Charles’s trip to the South Pacific this fall was being changed. Originally, Charles and Camilla were planning to attend the Commonwealth meeting in Samoa, and then they would tack on trips to Australia and New Zealand, because C&C still haven’t visited any/all of their “realm” since becoming king and queen. Then Charles was diagnosed with cancer and he’s apparently still being treated. The planning for the trip was put on pause but not canceled, and now there’s saying that the trip will be shortened and they’re skipping New Zealand. Interestingly, very few outlets have picked up that news. But the Daily Beast has picked it up and they’re basically saying that Charles is going to try very hard to go to Samoa and Australia and nothing else.
Clive Alderton, King Charles’s private secretary who was memorably nicknamed “the wasp” in Prince Harry’s memoir, has been in Australia in recent days, preparing the ground for his master’s forthcoming visit to that country, expected to take place in mid-October this year. The absence of an Alderton sighting in New Zealand, however, has served as yet more evidence that Charles has now all but cancelled his tour of that country, which was to be bolted on to the Australia trip. A proposed trip to Fiji has also, reportedly, been shelved.
The Palace’s unwillingness to rush out an announcement is entirely understandable, given that they still hope Charles will be able to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) conference in Samoa despite his ongoing cancer fight. Courtiers will want to have a definitive schedule approved and signed off by the king and his doctors before they start rocking the boat.
As to why his office has appeared so intent on maintaining what many now believe is the fiction that he is still going to New Zealand and Fiji, another royal source told The Daily Beast: “They are in denial by continuing to say that planning for the overseas trip is full steam ahead, but the orders come from the top. Charles is optimistic and desperately wants to keep going with everything. Missing New Zealand is a great loss, and it will be a source of great regret for him, because to be honest he probably won’t be doing it again. But it’s frankly incredible that he is still doing Australia and that should be celebrated.”
“Australia is such an important part of the Commonwealth that Charles feels it is absolutely non-negotiable. There is considerable popular antipathy to the entire concept of the British monarch being head of state there, and of course he doesn’t want to go down as the man who lost Australia. To go there when he is being treated for cancer wasn’t what he planned—but you could hardly think of a better way of letting Australians know how important they are to the crown.”
The Mirror also reported that the Australian tour is being reduced to six days—including a two-day break. But Charles’ entirely unsurprising decision to cancel the New Zealand leg of the tour has raised questions about running a packed schedule while being treated for cancer. A friend of the king told The Daily Beast: “Charles is keenly aware of the importance of a visit by the monarch, not just to a foreign country but to domestic charities and organizations. That is why he has been determined to do as much as he can, meet as many people as he can and support as many causes as he can. Sitting in splendid isolation in Balmoral with his feet up would not be good for his morale. But at the same time, if the doctors—and his wife—say no to something, he has to listen to them. I think that is what we are seeing now.”
“There is considerable popular antipathy to the entire concept of the British monarch being head of state there, and of course he doesn’t want to go down as the man who lost Australia.” LOL. I mean, I’m actually surprised that Australia hasn’t made more significant moves to free themselves from the British crown, but it’s a long process and maybe they’ll get there eventually. What’s the over/under on Charles actually making this trip? I’d say it’s pretty good – I think he’ll absolutely go to Samoa and he’ll probably spend some time in Australia, although his public schedule will probably be pretty curtailed for both. If you notice, there’s been a shift in how almost everyone talks about Charles’s “plans” across the board. Source after source, insider after insider, unnamed friend after unnamed friend, they’re all basically telling us that Charles is not doing well. Not only that, there’s no talk of handing off anything to Charles’s worthless heir.
Well, the man -looks- seriously unwell, so if anyone says that he’ll be shortening or even canceling this trip, everyone will understand that. He’s old and is visibly fighting cancer (and presumably other health issues).
Considering that Anne (concussion after effects), Kate (unclear, but serious), Camzilla (travel aversion), William (work shy), Andrew (paedophilia), etc, can’t fill in, it will be interesting to see what happens.
The Gloucester’s, Kent’s and Edinburgh’s can fill in – LOL
Royal Brand Britannia is taking such a bash right now – eek
The Gloucesters might not be a bad pick. OTOH, if, as a family, they’re deliberately keeping their daughter and their grandchildren out of the spotlight, that’s definitely healthier for the kids.
The whatever-sters are like, a thousand years old. And who cares what the Sophyesters do? I really love this for him. This is what all that jealousy of your own family members’ popularity got you Chuckles — the slim down monarchy of your dreams.
So the Wasp is preparing for “his master’s forthcoming visit”? What an awful way to word this. And he doesn’t go if Cam says ‘no’? Thought it was terrible to listen to your wife.
I know! I laughed so hard at that line. It’s definitely giving off Dracula and Renfield vibes.
I know, those words stood out to me right away. And they have to bring up Harry’s name right in the first sentence, like they’re “reminding” people that it’s somehow Harry’s fault that Charles has to make this trip. Of course, no mention of William.
Those words practically jumped off the page and slapped me! How can anyone say that with a straight face? It’s hilariously out of touch.
I would have thought he was Alderton’s boss. But maybe the UK is bringing back slavery. His master? Indeed.
The heir wont go because then his and Kate’s visit would be compared endlessly and unfavorably to Harry and Meghan’s glorious Australia tour and the heir is unable to stomach such comparisons
*smirks gleefully* at your comment.
“Missing New Zealand is a great loss, and it will be a source of great regret for him, because to be honest he probably won’t be doing it again”
So this seems to be a pretty honest admission that this trip is his last hurrah in terms of long haul Commonwealth visits. Not looking very promising on the health front.
I think even if Charles didn’t have cancer, this trip would still be his last visit. He’s approaching 80 and even without chemo, he never really looked like the picture of good health. If I’m not mistaken QEII stopped doing those long haul visits around the same age and just sent Charles. Too bad his heir is useless.
This. It’s a death notice, he’s not getting better and never will. He still can’t stop the endless moaning about Harry, his one successful son.
So stupid. Why doesn’t he just send a representative? He has cancer and he is an old man. Everyone can understand that. QE2 stopped personal overseas visits at some point too, nobody said if she can’t do it, she can’t be the monarch. I hope, his doctors stop him. Also, Charles was POW for a long time, he did a lot of diplomatic visits for his mother. He needs to hold Will’s feet to the fire and make him do the work that he did before.
Good question. He does not have to go. I thinks it’s a pride thing. He wants to do all the kingly things he imagined himself doing as king. Going on tours as not the POW but as the king. And clearly he thinks traveling while having cancer will ingratiate himself to Australians. It’s kind of crass actually.
Jais
He has to go. It is a power thing. If he is seen as giving up on the colonies (*cough *cough Commonwealth) independence will come faster. It’s a bit like a dog marking it’s tree. And you don’t send your son or anybody else to do the marking.
Who is he going to send? S&E? So they can hand out pix of themselves and look embarrassing like their last tour? W&K, who were fired on camera and photographed in colonial cosplay on their last tour? Anne who will get no attention and may have her own medical excuse now?
@equality, since Kate isn’t around, currently his only option is S&E. I am sure, he wouldn’t mind them not being very good as long as they don’t cause a diplomatic crisis.
Especially because when they’re out here arguing “he’ll probably skip New Zealand and Fiji, but Australia is too important to lose…”
I hope NZ and F are listening! Get yourselves out of a Commonwealth relationship that definitely does not see you as important. (Same goes for all the rest of the CW countries!)
This is not good PR for maintaining a CW at all, if the monarch can’t be bothered and the rest of the monarchy…is too slimmed down to care as well.
“The Mirror also reported that the Australian tour is being reduced to six days—including a two-day break.”
Ugh, this makes me sad for Charles. C’mon, if you have to schedule a two-day break after two days of work/tour, this trip obviously should not be happening. Just that alone should signal that he is quite unwell and that there’s serious concerns of how this trip will affect him. I really wish they would cancel this or make Will go with him. Why can’t Will go do two days of activities while his father rests?
I’m no fan of the monarchy, but on a personal, human level I find this quite upsetting. He’s an old man undergoing cancer treatment and air travel to Australia is exhausting no matter what kind of comfort you have on the flight. My parents are Charles’ age and we’ve stopped going to the neighboring state to see relatives and they come to us because it is just too hard on my parents now.
Tour or no tour really doesn’t matter except if he stays home the host country can save some money. I firmly believe this man was given a time frame and his prognosis isnt good at all.
As an Aussie, he can do us a favour by staying home.
Also as an Aussie, cosigned.
Also as an Aussie, agree with above two.
@ Lady E: re on a personal human level. It is true what you say, but on that same note this man gave his son a 30 minute audience the first time and nil the second time. He hasn’t bothered about his bi-racial grandchildren. He might be very poorly and time may be running out for him, but he appears to still have all the time in the world to be petty and vindictive.
So, as Head of the Commonwealth has he sorted out which country will be hosting the Commonwealth Games? Just askin’ for a friend. 😉
Harry can come do the NZ leg, we don’t mind. 😉
Australian here, and I want to congratulate the Kiwis for ‘missing out ‘ on having to fund a tour for these dipsticks to grace their shores.
Thanks for chiming in. I always wonder why you all are still okay with your head of state being on a completely different continent.
Well somebody is panicking because they’ve realized their heir is crap.