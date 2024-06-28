Wimbledon will give Princess Kate ‘flexibility’ when it comes to trophy presentations

One of my favorite conspiracies of the month is that Wimbledon smoked out the Princess of Wales and that’s why Kate suddenly appeared at Trooping the Colour. Just days before Trooping, Wimbledon’s tournament director was asked about their royal patron and what would happen if Kate isn’t around to hand out the men’s singles trophy or the women’s Venus Rosewater Dish. Wimbledon’s director was basically like: we wish Kate well and her priority should be her recovery, so we’re making contingency plans. Two seconds after Kate made her grand return to the public stage, Katie Nicholl was like: the next time we see Kate will probably be Wimbledon. It would have looked bad if Kate disappeared for six-plus months and her first event back was “watching tennis.” That’s why the Trooping appearance had to happen. So, yes, I do think we’ll see Kate at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday. As it turns out though, there are still contingency plans in place:
Wimbledon are hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present trophies to the men’s and women’s singles champions after making a return to public life by attending the Trooping of the Colour earlier this month.
All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport that they will give her “as much flexibility as possible” as she continues her treatment for cancer, which could involve delaying a decision on who will present the trophies until the morning of the finals next month.
The Princess made her first public appearance this year at the Trooping of the Colour earlier this month following her emotional revelation in March that she is being treated for cancer. While her recovery remains ongoing, Royal sources have indicated that she would like to attend Wimbledon if possible. Although the All England Club have not formalised alternative plans for the trophy presentation, their options would include another member of the Royal Household or Jevans herself, as chair of the club and former player at Wimbledon.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Jevans said. “We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible. I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”
Jevans is expecting to extend an invitation to the finals to a new Prime Minister, given the state of the polls, following next week’s general election, but insists she remains open-minded regarding her own voting intentions. With the mens’ final clashing with the final of the European Championship on July 14, however, whether Keir Starmer would attend is likely to depend on England’s progress in Germany given his love of football. “The Prime Minister always has an invitation so if he wanted to come of course we’d welcome him,” Jevans said. “They’re both big football fans so it may depend on how England are doing.”
Re: prime ministers going to Wimbledon, there was an infamous moment at Wimbledon 2016, just after the Brexit vote, where David Cameron attended the men’s final, where Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title. Andy gave Cameron a shout-out in his victory speech – Andy was actually quite apolitical and just thanked Cameron for coming out and said that being prime minister must be a tough job – and the entire Wimbledon crowd booed David Cameron. It was spectacular. As for Waity, my prediction is that she skips the first week of the fortnight but makes a few appearances in the second week. Then she’ll skip the women’s final, but she’ll be magically healed for the men’s final. All of this is dependent on if and when Roger Federer is there. That being said… it will likely be Andy Murray’s last Wimbledon. Will Kate show up for Muzz? Hm.
If Roger is there to flirt with then she will be there.
Wimbledon’s scheduled Jun 24–Jul 14, 2024.
“Flexiblity” my a**. That cosplay clothes wearing, middle-aged woman will make her grand entrance, on July 11th. In hopes, of overshadowing Harry’s ESPY award press.
Of course she is going to be there. The Daily Fail is the PR arm for Kensington Palace, they have known all along about this, saying that her appearance will give the nation a boost…LMAO. She attended Trooping so she could get to go to Wimby, otherwise she would have been criticised for just going to Wimby. Ma and Pa Middleton will be there too.
There was talk of someone else handing out the trophies but Kate isn’t going to allow anyone else to steal the limelight at her fav and most glamourous engagement.
So Kate will be seen at Wimby on one of her ‘good days’. It seems Charles doesn’t get to choose ‘good days’ to venture out.
After Wimby she will disappear for the ‘school holidays’.
The BRF aka the welfare queens and kings are unserious.
The “Will Kate be at Wimbledon” story was on the DM last night. I went to the comments, expecting “we can’t wait to see her” . It was a real surprise to find approx 95 per cent were critical: Of course she’ll be there, it’s a freebie; who cares; she won’t boost the country’s morale; she didn’t boost the country’s happiness at the parade; wimbledon won’t care and people won’t notice whether she’s there or not. Basically, who cares about whether she’s there, and, if she is, it proves they’re in it for the freeloading. Really surprising. It makes you wonder how moderated comments usually are. I sometimes think the DM opens the floodgates to commenters to gauge the public mood in a more accurate way, and whether they do it on the BRF’s behalf. It may have reached W&K that most of the tabloid public aren’t missing her.
if DM failed to moderate the comments in a manner favorable to KittKat, it’s only because KP wanted it that way. The questions is why?
I’m beginning to think they’re playing the long game. If the public aren’t missing their golden girl, they can really scale back.
Wasn’t there a teaser article somewhere a few weeks back about the monarchy/will being stringer without K?
The Daily Fail is the PR arm for Kensington Palace.
KP is William not Kate. That’s why these comments are flowing freely.
To me this reads that she’s going to be there, with her family, to watch the tournament but they don’t yet know if she will be bothered to present the trophies. I’m calling she will only go to the men’s final and present that trophy – someone else will do the womens.
So the UK is totally fine with their “sickly” Princess of Wales skipping out on all of her official duties next week in Scotland (carried out by cancer patient Charles, Camilla and William) in favor of a couple of Wimbledon sightings with the rest of the Middletons? Where everything will be super “flexible” for her poor delicate self?
Ok, then…
Wimbledon will magically coincide with one of her “good” days. Her minions will act like she’s serving her nation and performing her duties inspite of her chemotherapy.
Sheesh! The infantalization.
IKR? We can all count on this non-mere mortal, to find a feeling-well day, when she wants to make an appearance for one of her divorce settlements events.
So Kate has duties in Scotland she’ll miss but will probably roll up during Wimbledon. Yeah that’s a good look for Kate; showing up only for the fun events. KP is gauging this to see if Kate will be really missed.
Come on @aquarius64, it’s not “only for the fun events”, it’s that she’ll only do events from now on that “bring her joy.” Huge difference! /s
As I said to my boss today, I’m simply not going to do my job this week because it doesn’t bring me joy. Something something health! And he was toooootally OK with it, because the Princess of Wales does it, and we all have the same privileges.
Oh wait….
Both W & K do/carry out “fun” events specifically. Anything that has to do with dressing up, celebrities, VIPs, any pet projects that embiggen them and not the cause. Both of them are lazy and always have been…to the extent of using their kids as a reason and diversion from their own behavior. Years ago, Kate was late to an engagement and cited the reason as “kids”. Does anyone believe that nonsense? Like, where the f was nanny maria? even if she were missing, you mean to tell me nobody in the palace could look after her kids for a few hours?
I’d be shocked if Kate doesn’t show up at Wimbledon.
I’ll be shocked if she does. Having read the DM comments last night, they were hostile – there was an almost consensus that she’ll only go because she’s a freeloader and damn being ill. Quite a shock. But, Amy Bee, you may prove me wrong. Who knows with that lot.
I noticed a turnaround in comments there too Sparrow.
There seems to be more cynicism now about this whole drama
ps Amy Bee and Liz. Some comments were also kind towards Meghan, saying she wouldn’t turn up in similar circs because of the bad optics and generally having more respect for the public. There were a fair number of upticks, and equal downticks to the usual comments about how jealous Meghan is of Kate blah blah. I really do wonder what gets moderated off that site. If the tabloids had been fairer, who knows. I wish they were still here.
@Liz, there should be turnaround given how badly KP has done this. I think the general public thought Khate was seriously ill given all the things that happened leading up to trooping. Just given the lack of sightings or updates combined with the Frankenphoto mess and the bench video, people likely thought it was all because she was much worse off than they’d let on. So when she appears at Trooping looking the best she has in ages, people were (rightly IMO) a bit put out at it all.
And when that’s followed up by K not thanking her medical team, not Zooming with some of her charities, not attending other work functions like the Japanese state dinner BUT she’s probably going to watch tennis? Yeah, I would not be surprised if the “freeloading grifter” sentiment takes hold.
As she is their patron going there will be considered as work.
Girlfriend wants a jolly at the tennis, holidays, time at home with parents so had to show up for 0.5 days of work (trooping).
They goofed up at hiding Kate’s scar at Trooping so I predict she will be getting bangs to appear in the bright sun at Wimbledon. The bangs will be explained away as her wanting a new look to lift her spirits. But she’s coming, for sure.
Andy Murray still has to confirm if he’ll be fit enough to be there.
Really hope he is. 🎾
Well, Wimbledon will go on either way. It’s really about her and her pr as to whether she goes. What I mean is Wimbledon is about tennis and the unbelievable athletes who inspire people. That doesn’t change regardless of who gives the finals cup. It just means the DM will get some new photos and a chance to write some stories about Kate that will be forgotten within a week.
People only want her to show up so they can dissect her physically because no one believes the 💩 they are feeding to the public anymore.