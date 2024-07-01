Eva Amurri wore a strapless dress for her second wedding, to chef Ian Hock

In 2019, Eva Amurri left her husband Kyle Martino. She filed for divorce while she was pregnant with their third child. While Eva tried to make their divorce very glossy and inspo – she is a full-time mommy influencer after all – it was clear that there was no love lost. Eva wouldn’t even allow Kyle to be present for the birth of their third child! Well, I don’t know if Kyle is still present and coparenting their children, but Eva moved on with Ian Hock at some point. He’s a chef. They got engaged last year and they just had the wedding over the weekend in the Hudson Valley (where Eva lives). Eva gave/sold the photos exclusively to People Magazine. Her mom Susan Sarandon was there, as was Sarandon’s former partner Tim Robbins, who largely raised Eva. Here are some wedding details from People:
French-garden party theme: The couple exchanged personal vows in front of 40 guests — including Sarandon, 77, and her former partner, actor Tim Robbins — during their “French garden party”-inspired ceremony, which featured “lots of natural colors that mimic the environment at the estate, with little pops of whimsy with the chamomile flowers and hints of pale green and pale blue.”
No bridal party: “We wanted to write our own love letters to each other to read as vows, which was so special for us,” says Eva. “We also didn’t have any bridal party besides the kids, and it was perfect. Major (Eva’s son) walked me down the aisle, which was an experience I’ll never forget.”
The wedding gown: The bride walked down the aisle to a live acoustic rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” wearing a Kim Kassas strapless, corseted dress with a column shape and attached billowing skirt which she purchased at Bridal Reflections in New York City. “I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly pouffy,” Eva says. “I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.”
The food: During the reception, foodies Eva and Ian wanted to showcase the incredible food bounty of the Hudson Valley. They chose Grounded catering, who prepared a meal cooked over an open fire, featuring Hudson Valley duck, cedar plank salmon and variety of vegetables and salads. Everything was served family style, alongside grazing tables of charcuterie and cheeses from local purveyors and farms. The couple’s bar featured local beers and small-vineyard wines, as well as two craft cocktails: a non-alcoholic berry shrub, and a fresh fruit margarita, plus champagne for toasting. The couple’s cake was vanilla flavored with macerated fresh raspberries and an Italian meringue buttercream and decorated with fresh chamomile flowers, which were also featured in Eva’s bouquet.
The first dance: For the couple’s first dance, they swayed to “Lover” by Taylor Swift. “It’s always meant a lot to us in our relationship,” Eva notes of the song. “Then we danced a family dance to ‘Joy’ by Andy Grammer, which is our special family song.”
Eva also talked a lot about her new husband and how he’s the best stepfather already to her three kids. There’s no mention of Kyle Martino attending the wedding or being an active coparent anymore. I wonder. As for the wedding… it’s nice that they went very local with everything and I imagine Ian (as a chef) has a lot of connections within the restaurant/food/catering community. As for Eva’s dress… it’s very sexy! It’s fine to me – this was her second wedding, and I would have judged her if she went overboard with this wedding, you know? She even said that she felt more comfortable planning this wedding and more confident in what she wanted and didn’t want.
The kids seem to really like him so good luck and a wonderful life to them all.
I am still thoroughly convinced that he cheated on her while she was pregnant and that’s why there was such a freeze out. I always think about the post she wrote about having to fire their nanny because she came on to Kyle…which I always gave side eye.
I think you’re right. No one pulls the plug on a marriage while pregnant without a really good reason.
years before the whole nanny debacle my friend talked about KM being like dude let’s go hang in Italy with Becks and modelssssss!
my friend went but a cheater he is not. ahem.
Lol, well I guess her husband is not worried about how covered up she is. She looks lovely. 2 vastly different wedding dresses today. To each their own as long as the bride gets to pick what she wants. The wedding food sounds delicious.
I’m going to be a hater and say that the top of her dress is ridiculous. It looks like she’s serving her breasts. Good for her for wearing what she wants but, honey, No! It’s giving hardcore look at me, pick me.
it looks like it needs a good yoink
I’m with you Pix! Her girls are going to pop out any minute.
Wear what you want, do what you want – it’s your wedding but YES, I had the exact same thought @Pix. The cleavage of that corset top could not present her breasts any better than if they were on a platter.
@HellNah! Yes, this is the perfect way to describe them. I felt like they were pushed up and out as if they were being presented at a buffet. You are the centerpiece, Eva, not the twins!
I think I actually would have liked her dress if that situation were properly handled.
I think she looks awesome and if I had a rack that looked that astounding I would show it off too!
Same! No judgment from me! Let women be sexy if they want.
As I recall Susan Sarandon was known for her boobs, so something apparently mother and daughter have in common.
Yeah I think that dress is hideous. It’s not flattering to her shape at all…
Yeah I would definitely not have chosen that dress, your eyes go straight to the boobs. Hopefully she was happy with how it turned out though.
” . . . she’s serving her breasts . . .”
Well, ya know, he is a chef.
not a susan sarandan fan by any means, but i love her suit in these pics
She looks lovely but I can’t imagine spending my wedding day worrying about my breasts popping out.
The ex-husband is often in her Instagram photos, along with the current husband. The kids are in his social media as well. He’s definitely still a big part of their lives.
Kyle is in their lives and I think they’re good co parents and friendly. I get him not being at the wedding, that’s weird no matter how friendly you are with your ex. And he was at the birth of their 3rd child, just not in the room.
Very booby for a wedding, but I guess who cares.
She walked down the aisle to the same music as the bridge in “Crazy Rich Asians”. With her breasts practically on a platter!
Joking aside, I hope they are happy.
I love that scene and the rendition. If I were getting married today I’d probably pick it! It’s so beautiful.
It is sweet that Tim Robbins was there and photographed with the family. Sometimes I sideeye when the mother raves about their partner’s stepparenting skills because it’s like Duh, you are completely biased because presumably you wouldn’t rave about picking a dud as a stepparent. But Clearly she had an excellent stepfather and hopefully means she has a good picker when it comes to the man who will be the stepfather to her own children.
Tim Robbins is a silver fox! Would love to see him in more films or tv.
And I agree with Tursitops about the dress.
I don’t have an issue with the amount of cleavage, but rather its lack of support. The boning is six kinds of wrong, and the top of the bodice is far too low-slung.
The top is just so poorly constructed. It needed to be up and over. Dressmaking really is a difficult skill.
Susan Sarandon is 78! She was in all the Hollywood gossip rags back in the day. Directors raved over her perfect breasts and she wasn’t shy about displaying them, so I can see that Eva comes by the exposure naturally. Even competitive?
Wow does she look like her Mom. Interesting pick for a wedding dress.
…Ian Hock looks like he could be Tim Robbins son, no?