Eva Amurri wore a strapless dress for her second wedding, to chef Ian Hock

In 2019, Eva Amurri left her husband Kyle Martino. She filed for divorce while she was pregnant with their third child. While Eva tried to make their divorce very glossy and inspo – she is a full-time mommy influencer after all – it was clear that there was no love lost. Eva wouldn’t even allow Kyle to be present for the birth of their third child! Well, I don’t know if Kyle is still present and coparenting their children, but Eva moved on with Ian Hock at some point. He’s a chef. They got engaged last year and they just had the wedding over the weekend in the Hudson Valley (where Eva lives). Eva gave/sold the photos exclusively to People Magazine. Her mom Susan Sarandon was there, as was Sarandon’s former partner Tim Robbins, who largely raised Eva. Here are some wedding details from People:

French-garden party theme: The couple exchanged personal vows in front of 40 guests — including Sarandon, 77, and her former partner, actor Tim Robbins — during their “French garden party”-inspired ceremony, which featured “lots of natural colors that mimic the environment at the estate, with little pops of whimsy with the chamomile flowers and hints of pale green and pale blue.”



No bridal party: “We wanted to write our own love letters to each other to read as vows, which was so special for us,” says Eva. “We also didn’t have any bridal party besides the kids, and it was perfect. Major (Eva’s son) walked me down the aisle, which was an experience I’ll never forget.” The wedding gown: The bride walked down the aisle to a live acoustic rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” wearing a Kim Kassas strapless, corseted dress with a column shape and attached billowing skirt which she purchased at Bridal Reflections in New York City. “I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly pouffy,” Eva says. “I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.” The food: During the reception, foodies Eva and Ian wanted to showcase the incredible food bounty of the Hudson Valley. They chose Grounded catering, who prepared a meal cooked over an open fire, featuring Hudson Valley duck, cedar plank salmon and variety of vegetables and salads. Everything was served family style, alongside grazing tables of charcuterie and cheeses from local purveyors and farms. The couple’s bar featured local beers and small-vineyard wines, as well as two craft cocktails: a non-alcoholic berry shrub, and a fresh fruit margarita, plus champagne for toasting. The couple’s cake was vanilla flavored with macerated fresh raspberries and an Italian meringue buttercream and decorated with fresh chamomile flowers, which were also featured in Eva’s bouquet. The first dance: For the couple’s first dance, they swayed to “Lover” by Taylor Swift. “It’s always meant a lot to us in our relationship,” Eva notes of the song. “Then we danced a family dance to ‘Joy’ by Andy Grammer, which is our special family song.”

[From People]

Eva also talked a lot about her new husband and how he’s the best stepfather already to her three kids. There’s no mention of Kyle Martino attending the wedding or being an active coparent anymore. I wonder. As for the wedding… it’s nice that they went very local with everything and I imagine Ian (as a chef) has a lot of connections within the restaurant/food/catering community. As for Eva’s dress… it’s very sexy! It’s fine to me – this was her second wedding, and I would have judged her if she went overboard with this wedding, you know? She even said that she felt more comfortable planning this wedding and more confident in what she wanted and didn’t want.