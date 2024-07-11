King Charles & William congratulated Team England on their Euro semifinal win

England beat The Netherlands in the Euros semifinal yesterday. FA President Prince William was not in attendance in Germany, because his people cited some (p)eggy work commitments. Keep in mind, William did zero public events yesterday, but it’s possible we’ll be told that he was “working behind the scenes” on something. So, England is in the Euros final, where they will face Spain. The last time around, England made the final and they faced Italy – and Italy won. William was there and he was in such a snit about it, he refused to go down to the pitch and hand out the trophy or greet the Italian team. Italians were pissed at his disrespect and petulance.
So will William go to the final on Sunday? It’s the same day as the Wimbledon men’s singles final. So far, no one is saying. I would imagine that King Felipe will be there, maybe Queen Letizia too, since she made a point of going to the Women’s World Cup Final last year when the Spanish team won (and William couldn’t be bothered). It would also be interesting if King Charles went to the final, right? Charles released a statement about England’s semifinal win:
My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.
If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!
Good luck, England.
Charles R
[From Buckingham Palace]
It feels like Charles is sort of edging into William’s “thing.” Keep in mind, these kinds of warm, personal messages of support for a national team competing in an international tournament are expected. Which is why it’s always been so weird that QEII, Charles and William did not and have not said one f–king word to Team UK’s Invictus team in the past two cycles. No well wishes, no “bring home some gold medals,” nothing. Anyway, I hope Spain wins!
Can someone please let me know if congratulating team England constitutes work for William and Charles? I mean, you just never know if these phonies.
For Charles probably not because he doesn’t need to pad his numbers that way. William, on the other hand….
The growing popularity contest between William and Charles is wild 🤣🤣🤣
The new UK government needs to immediately end Kensington Palace’s press office and centralise everything through BP.
It’s quite ridiculous that KP have been able to carry on in this way effectively trying to out-do the Monarch’s /BP’s press releases. Can you imagine KP acting that way thirty years ago when Charles was W’s age, trying to one-up The Queen?
I was sad to see that the Netherlands lost, Go 🇪🇸 Spain!
The UK Invictus team has been announced and no congratulations for them? Charles and William, current and future commanders in chief of UK’s armed forces, still look messy and petty to Harry.
Looking forward to seeing if Charles has anything to say as we get close to the IG in February.
His CIC status aside – at this point, Charles is the official royal patron of the Royal British Legion. It’s the RBL that has the responsibility for the selection and training of the UK IG team. At the time of the IG 10 year anniversary celebration, that Charles would become the patron had only been announced a couple of days before. His status is official now though, and the RBL has lots of personal IG stories on its website. Let’s see what excuse the King/CIC/Royal Patron will come up with this time for failing to offer congratulations and support to his nation’s WIS veterans and service people. (No point even bothering to mention the useless William.)
I was rooting for the Netherlands, but a goal at the 90th minute by someone who came in as a substitute for the captain…..it was unbelievable. I don’t think England stands a chance against Spain though – they’ve been playing amazing and England just hasn’t, despite their last minute goals (which is why I actually like Charles’ statement because its funny to reference those). But, I said yesterday I doubted England would make it into the finals, so don’t mind me over here.
Uruguay- Colombia was a lot more fun to watch though, LOL. (as a complete random, tickets for the final for the Copa America on Sunday are already at least 1500 each on resale sites. INSANE.)
Anyway, I can’t imagine Will won’t go to the game on Sunday, both as FA president and as future head of state, but I guess we’ll see.
If he does go Kate will be able to make up her own mind whether she is fit enough to attend Wimbledon.
Fingers firmly crossed for Spain.
The English team isn’t bad but their patron is a bit of an aggro. Larry the cat reminded everyone that the team has only ever been successful under a Labour cabinet — so, who knows.
But I don’t really want Bulliam over here again, flying in in his private £ 26 million 16 seater Embraer jet.
Well wishes from the BaRF is usually the kiss of death. ☠️🤣
Technically, William could have been practicing his homelessness speech yesterday? Could that have been his work commitment?
Probably.
I hope Spain wins too. Apparently King Felipe will be at the final and I’m sure William will be there as well. It’s very strange to see Charles put out a statement. I never got the impression that he was a football fan but I guess BP thinks this will be good for his image.
It’s weird how when the referee gets bullied by the British press (led by the DM of course) for one week straight, he ends up being very lenient with the English team. They even got a penalty for no good reason too.
William, you’re bad luck. Stay away. As an aside, my husband got offered tickets to the final by a tout. £13,000 each.
omg, that’s insane. I was looking last night and saw everything from 1300 pounds to 15000 and then I saw a headline about 80k but nothing beyond that to substantiate that. I thought Europe had a more regulated resale market than the US but I guess not because those prices….yikes.
This was meant as a reply to Becks1, not as a stand-alone comment, sorry.
Actually we have, and there have been cases, e.g. at this year’s EUROs, where tickets have been invalidated because they were issued via a reseller instead of by the official FIFA sites.
okay that makes sense! That’s what I thought about the European markets – I know England is like that but wasn’t sure about Europe as a whole. Thanks!
Will FK be advised not to hulk out in public if Engerland lose in the final? No one wants to see his Jack Nicholson from The Shinning impression again (sad to hear Shelley Duvall has died.)