King Charles & William congratulated Team England on their Euro semifinal win

England beat The Netherlands in the Euros semifinal yesterday. FA President Prince William was not in attendance in Germany, because his people cited some (p)eggy work commitments. Keep in mind, William did zero public events yesterday, but it’s possible we’ll be told that he was “working behind the scenes” on something. So, England is in the Euros final, where they will face Spain. The last time around, England made the final and they faced Italy – and Italy won. William was there and he was in such a snit about it, he refused to go down to the pitch and hand out the trophy or greet the Italian team. Italians were pissed at his disrespect and petulance.

So will William go to the final on Sunday? It’s the same day as the Wimbledon men’s singles final. So far, no one is saying. I would imagine that King Felipe will be there, maybe Queen Letizia too, since she made a point of going to the Women’s World Cup Final last year when the Spanish team won (and William couldn’t be bothered). It would also be interesting if King Charles went to the final, right? Charles released a statement about England’s semifinal win:

My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match. If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England. Charles R

[From Buckingham Palace]

It feels like Charles is sort of edging into William’s “thing.” Keep in mind, these kinds of warm, personal messages of support for a national team competing in an international tournament are expected. Which is why it’s always been so weird that QEII, Charles and William did not and have not said one f–king word to Team UK’s Invictus team in the past two cycles. No well wishes, no “bring home some gold medals,” nothing. Anyway, I hope Spain wins!

A message from His Majesty The King to @England following today’s #EURO2024 semi-final. Read the message in full on our website: https://t.co/pt2fCGXiVK pic.twitter.com/CWa6GAfRTk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 10, 2024

What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists 🎉

W https://t.co/fKsChSMfFC — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2024