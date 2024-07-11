Could Denzel Washington really get an Oscar nomination for ‘Gladiator II’?

This week, the first Gladiator II trailer debuted and everyone sat up a little bit straighter. For months, we’ve heard about Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal and there were questions about whether Ridley Scott really needed to do a sequel to one of his most successful films. Then everyone saw Denzel Washington flash that famous smile, give that famous Denzel laugh and orchestrate the fall of the Roman Empire while dapping up white guys in togas. We were sold.

It’s sort of amazing how ALL of the conversations about Gladiator II are about Denzel now. Based on the trailer alone, there’s already a conversation about whether he’ll get another Oscar nomination for this too. The first Gladiator movie got tons of Oscar nominations, including nominations for Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. Would they nominate Denzel for a Gladiator sequel? Stranger things have happened.

Anyway, I just wanted to show the spectacular Gladiator II poster – with half of Denzel’s face, looking fine as hell – and post the trailer again. Plus, there are just too many funny Denzel tweets this week. I’m enjoying all of it.

Poster & promotional image courtesy of ‘Gladiator II’.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Could Denzel Washington really get an Oscar nomination for ‘Gladiator II’?”

  1. MrsCope says:
    July 11, 2024 at 10:50 am

    For about 30 seconds, I considered replacing a picture of my children with this Denzel pic as my phone wallpaper. He looks that good. I still might LOL.

    Reply
  2. UnstrungPearl says:
    July 11, 2024 at 10:54 am

    100% an Oscar nom, I thought that straight away! Love Pedro and Paul but if they’re already outshone in the trailer…well…I’ll be there on opening day!

    Reply
    • Kane says:
      July 11, 2024 at 2:38 pm

      I think that’s the point. Out of those 3 actors plus the sets something is suppose to tempt you. I loved Pedro in the movie he did with Nic cage but I’m not moved by him. I’m not a fan of Paul. The sets and Denzel choosing this movie got me. For others it will be Pedro along with the animals.

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    July 11, 2024 at 10:57 am

    I finally got around to watching the trailer last night and oh man I am HERE FOR THIS. It looks like its going to incorporate all the good stuff about the first one without being a remake masking as a sequel. And yes, if Denzel is as Denzel-y in this as the trailer seems to indicate he will be – then he should absolutely get another nomination and who knows, maybe a win.

    Reply
  4. Rnot says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:06 am

    The casting director and the costume designer both deserve huge kudos. Cant’ wait!

    Reply
  5. Nanea says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:08 am

    Denzel should have had more nominations in his long career, including for his work on Broadway, where the Tony Awards decided once or twice to rob him of even a chance of competing, because they decided they wouldn’t want to nominate screen actors for that particular season.

    But I hope he will get one for this that is being called “American Gangster II — Emperor of Rome” in our house. Seeing him on a horse reminded us all of Much Ado About Nothing, where he rides into the frame in slow motion.

    Can we please get another something soon, even a teaser trailer with just Denzel would be fine.

    And who cares for his accent, would they want him to speak with a contemporary Italian one when Latin must have sounded completely different? I mean, he is Denzel, not even Kenneth Branagh had him use RP or any other posh British accent for MAAN.

    Reply
  6. AB says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:11 am

    I was already seated for Pedro and Paul, but Denzel too? With that salt and pepper? These tweets are hilarious 😂

    I guess I should go watch the first Gladiator. I wasn’t interested when it first came out in theaters 🤷🏾‍♀️

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:20 am

    I’d be surprised if Denzel doesn’t get nominated.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 11, 2024 at 11:28 am

      He is reliably great in everything even when a project is mid. There was an article in Variety or the Hollywood reporter a few weeks back complaining about the lack of Oscar movies in the first half of the year, that it was even worse than normal.

      But the article quoted industry insiders who were excited for a busy fall. And take this as you will, one of the sources quoted anonymously said they had seen this and it was good and Denzel was GREAT and the standout. So if that holds true, I can see him getting a nod.

      Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:21 am

    Denzel has always been fine and a GREAT actor who should have had an Oscar or 2 by now – this has all the signs of being a sequel that does the original justice. The cast is amazing and the plot looks like there are lots of new twists to it. Plus I can’t wait to see Scott’s vision for ancient Rome – will it be as epic as the first one? I hope so.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 11, 2024 at 11:30 am

      I mean, he has two Oscars, one in supporting and one in lead. He also has a ton of nominations. He’s one of the most nominated male actors. But if you are saying he deserved more wins, I totally buy that. He was brilliant in Malcolm X and I wish he’d won for that as well.

      My favourite work of his is Devil in a Blue Dress. So so good.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        July 11, 2024 at 11:36 am

        Argh – my bad I had forgotten his previous wins. Apols but given the quality of his work, give him more. 🙂

        His children have also inherited his talent – John David is a very talented actor in his own right.

      • Green Desert says:
        July 11, 2024 at 2:21 pm

        Agreed with all this, and I’ll add I also think he should have one for The Hurricane.

  9. Mina_Esq says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:26 am

    Those tweets are so funny. I appreciate that there is no accent work. It’s always silly to hear accents in movies about ancient civilizations.

    Reply
  10. K says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:36 am

    Damn me is he wearing guyliner omg the hotness. Aside from being amazing and talented he’s just so gorgeous. I think he just fixed my menopause.

    Reply
  11. Chantal1 says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:38 am

    I not only sat up straighter, I did a military salute and said reporting for duty. Only Denzel would make me want to go to a movie theater, pay full ticket price, and get the overpriced snacks! Can’t wait! And he’d better win an Oscar. He has been robbed too many times (esp when he didn’t win for Malcolm X – talk about a powerful performance!).

    Reply
  12. Jais says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:44 am

    I feel like I’m one of the few people just not very interested in gladiator movies. I’ve said before I saw the first one at a late showing and the ac wasn’t working in the theater and it was long. So I’m biased😂. But these images of Denzel. Good lord. Ugh, I’m gonna end up seeing this dang movie aren’t I? Splurging for a reclining seat though.

    Reply
  13. Flamingo says:
    July 11, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    I always suspend disbelief with these kind of fantasy movies. I mean it’s not like they are speaking Latin or Greek. It doesn’t matter what accent they are using. You are supposed to pretend they are speaking in their native tongue. But you can magically understand it in English.

    Denzel can do whatever accent he wants. His presence commands the screen.

    Reply
  14. Colleen says:
    July 11, 2024 at 12:23 pm

    All of that and Joseph Quinn too???? I will watch this to death!

    Reply
  15. Lisey says:
    July 11, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    Denzel Washington should get an Oscar nomination just for waking up in the morning!! I love him soooo much.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 11, 2024 at 1:36 pm

      Could not agree more.. from the promos I’ve seen the man look absolutely delicious I’m excited to see this. He’s about the only actor left on my list to watch BP,GC and several others are now definite declines, I wish I didn’t have to wait so long to see this, it looks like it is going to be an amazing movie.

      Reply
  16. Dani says:
    July 11, 2024 at 1:09 pm

    Never saw the first one, had no interest in seeing the first one.

    Give me Denzel and Pedro in Roman era fits and what looks like a damn good storyline….yep, I’m there.

    GATDAMN, Denzel. Fine as frog hair.

    Reply
  17. Lisa says:
    July 11, 2024 at 4:00 pm

    Denzel is an all time favorite, and one of the greatest artists of his generation. I’m excited to see this.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment