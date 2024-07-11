Could Denzel Washington really get an Oscar nomination for ‘Gladiator II’?

This week, the first Gladiator II trailer debuted and everyone sat up a little bit straighter. For months, we’ve heard about Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal and there were questions about whether Ridley Scott really needed to do a sequel to one of his most successful films. Then everyone saw Denzel Washington flash that famous smile, give that famous Denzel laugh and orchestrate the fall of the Roman Empire while dapping up white guys in togas. We were sold.

It’s sort of amazing how ALL of the conversations about Gladiator II are about Denzel now. Based on the trailer alone, there’s already a conversation about whether he’ll get another Oscar nomination for this too. The first Gladiator movie got tons of Oscar nominations, including nominations for Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. Would they nominate Denzel for a Gladiator sequel? Stranger things have happened.

Anyway, I just wanted to show the spectacular Gladiator II poster – with half of Denzel’s face, looking fine as hell – and post the trailer again. Plus, there are just too many funny Denzel tweets this week. I’m enjoying all of it.

respect to denzel washington for doing no accent work and acting and sounding like a corrupt cop from yonkers https://t.co/UmOeyIzkXL — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) July 9, 2024

Denzel is entering his Anthony Hopkins ole head era…sitting in chairs, agitating, pulling strings. King shit. — Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) July 9, 2024

Denzel hitting the “My Man” Laugh in Ancient Rome. Powerful — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 10, 2024

Gladiator 2 even got the textbook Denzel million-dollar grin and dap-up? oh Ridley is COOKIN' pic.twitter.com/W2gb3BiQBm — Eric Italiano (@eric_ital) July 9, 2024

Denzel's "Rich Unc of Antiquity" fits are off the charts. Imma wear all this shit at my next christmas party pic.twitter.com/fWaOFYwo0B — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) July 9, 2024