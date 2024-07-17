Christina Haack’s third husband filed for divorce, they had ‘issues’ for quite some time

I watch a lot of HGTV’s shows and I used to be a fan of Flip or Flop, which featured Tarek El Moussa and his then-wife Christina El Moussa. He was mostly in charge with the money and the structural changes to their flip properties while Christina was more focused on design and how to sell these homes. They kept it together for years. I actually blamed Tarek for the breakdown of their marriage and the subsequent breakdown of the show. To be fair, I still believe Tarek treated Christina like sh-t behind-the-scenes. But I also now believe that Christina has snakes in her head, as we say in the South. In 2018, Christina suddenly married Ant Anstead before crashing out of that marriage in less than two years. They also have a son together. Then she quickly moved on with Josh Hall and then got married pretty quickly. Now that marriage has crashed and burned too:
Christina Hall and her husband, Josh Hall, experienced marital troubles well before news of their split, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.
The couple “had issues in the marriage for quite some time” before Josh filed for divorce on Monday, according to the source. A separate source close to Christina confirmed that she is filing as well.
According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE on July 16, Josh, 43, filed for a dissolution of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences” almost three years after they tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2021.
Per the filing, Josh is requesting spousal support from the HGTV host, who stars alongside him on her shows Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, and the upcoming series The Flip Off, which is set to premiere in 2025.
The couple, who secretly tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in 2021, celebrated their nuptials again in Hawaii in September 2022, surrounded by friends and family. Shortly after going public with their relationship in July 2021, Christina praised Josh as her “ride or die” in an Instagram post. And in September 2023, she echoed the sentiment in a heartfelt tribute to her husband in honor of his 43rd birthday.
Some people are just unlucky in love, some people just have bad pickers, some people think they’ve found the one and it’s just some guy looking to cash out on his spouse’s fame. I don’t know. I know Christina is still fighting with Ant Anstead over their son, and I know that she still has a pretty strained relationship with Tarek. Although Tarek is remarried too and nowadays, he looks so much more stable. What a mess.
Spousal support after 3 years and no kids?
Surprised there was no pre-nup. But if he gets spousal support, for a California marriage under ten years it would only be for half the length of the marriage. So for a 22 month marriage, 11 months of support plus half the marital assets.
Exactly. Alimony isn’t for life in most circumstances. And the half the assets part – isn’t that also limited to the assets earned during the marriage? In other words you don’t get to marry a rich guy/gal and walk away with half their entire fortune. Despite what TV sitcoms would like us to believe!
I hate it when a full grown ass adult that can fully support themselves asks for alimony for a few years of marriage and no kids. Get a job
This
Tarek was rumored to be super controlling and verbally abusive. The whole thing with the gun and the police chasing him with helicopters didn’t make him look better. She met him through her dad and his company. The whole Ant thing, I have no idea, the fact he and Renee zwellinger are together now for so long is ? Interesting.
Christina and this guy got married after having a great ahuyasca experience together, if I remember correctly. Maybe not the best foundation of a marriage. She just strikes me as someone who hasn’t been single long enough to know herself as an adult, and possibly still competing with Tarek in some way. I dunno, I could never stand to watch her shows for more than a few minutes.
I really like Christina – always have.
I agree she jumped too quickly into these marriages – I think she probably desperately wanted to be happy after being miserable with Tarek. I hope she has some time single & healing time. (And therapy!) …she’ll bounce back
Flip or Flop: Husbands Edition
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🥇
LOL!
Love him or List Him.
Hilarious!
LMAO 😆😆
LOL!!!
She, like others (eg Jennifer Lopez), needs to learn to be alone, to be comfortable with just being by yourself and not necessarily being in a relationship.
If not, I predict marriage #4 in February 2025.
Oh and heather is here too 😉 and i absolutely agree 👍
She certainly needs therapy and a break form men and relationships for a good bit. I think that Tarek was horrible to her for a long time and she never dealt with that trauma. She just leaped into her second marriage and tried to cover her pain with love and did the same with this third husband.
I agree, she needs therapy for all the reasons you are mentioning. Stay in a relationship but don’t marry 2 seconds later for the sake of your kids. She’s actually acting like she has none. They have to deal with her divorces too. That’s what she absolutely does not think about.
Dude has the audacity to be requesting spousal support after less than 3 years together and zero kids. Personally I think she is one of those women who doesn’t know how to be alone and as a result doesn’t have the greatest picker. I do also think when you’re the common denominator in every failed marriage – you are at least HALF the problem. Tarek ws a jerk – but I also think Christina has some issues all on her own.
I read somewhere both are asking for alimony…I can’t believe no pre-nup!
I think it’s pretty standard to ask for the maximum you can ask for, on the assumption you probably won’t get it, but you also get nothing if you ask for nothing.
There will be negotiations now, to try to come to a fair agreement, but both sides start by asking for the moon.
I was surprised but then, not really. I mean, she can do whatever she wants with her life and marry every 2 years but she also needs to think about her children before she jumps into every relationship with a marriage 2 seconds later. She seems to have the mindset of a teenager. And for him to ask for spousal support is so embarrassing and shows what kind of a person he really is. I loved flip n flop and still watch the reruns so i have a soft spot for her. I hope for her and her kids that she doesn’t get married again in the next 10 years. When the kids are adults, she can marry again as much as she wants. Before that, she’s damaging her kids with these dramas. Quitting a relationship is much easier than a marriage and cheaper. I also have the feeling that she is somehow competing with Tarak or wants to show her exes, look, i don’t need you. When it should be about her and not a new man.
Why is it always some women have bad pickers, bad luck, and men who want fame as if the women are always the victims or have no agency or don’t treat marriage as disposable? She’s not some sweet thing. Why can’t it be that Christina, the woman, is problematic and has f’d over at least some of her partners, someone who moves on when the going gets rough or, at the very least, is an equal participant in one or more of her marriages going south? This last guy had a wife when she met him at some conference. That didn’t stop her or him. They deserved each other.
@Jayna—this is spot on. I have seen some women make just as many terrible decisions over and over just as much as men. We need to call out fellow women to choose better, do better, stop with the toxic traits.
I was surprised when she and Ant got divorced as they seemed really happy -and then not too long got married again. For some reason I did believe Ant when he said he fought for their marriage.
She’s successful in her but also very insecure esp without having a man. She needs help.
Meant to say ‘successful in her career’