Christina Haack’s third husband filed for divorce, they had ‘issues’ for quite some time

I watch a lot of HGTV’s shows and I used to be a fan of Flip or Flop, which featured Tarek El Moussa and his then-wife Christina El Moussa. He was mostly in charge with the money and the structural changes to their flip properties while Christina was more focused on design and how to sell these homes. They kept it together for years. I actually blamed Tarek for the breakdown of their marriage and the subsequent breakdown of the show. To be fair, I still believe Tarek treated Christina like sh-t behind-the-scenes. But I also now believe that Christina has snakes in her head, as we say in the South. In 2018, Christina suddenly married Ant Anstead before crashing out of that marriage in less than two years. They also have a son together. Then she quickly moved on with Josh Hall and then got married pretty quickly. Now that marriage has crashed and burned too:

Christina Hall and her husband, Josh Hall, experienced marital troubles well before news of their split, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. The couple “had issues in the marriage for quite some time” before Josh filed for divorce on Monday, according to the source. A separate source close to Christina confirmed that she is filing as well. According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE on July 16, Josh, 43, filed for a dissolution of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences” almost three years after they tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2021. Per the filing, Josh is requesting spousal support from the HGTV host, who stars alongside him on her shows Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, and the upcoming series The Flip Off, which is set to premiere in 2025. The couple, who secretly tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony in 2021, celebrated their nuptials again in Hawaii in September 2022, surrounded by friends and family. Shortly after going public with their relationship in July 2021, Christina praised Josh as her “ride or die” in an Instagram post. And in September 2023, she echoed the sentiment in a heartfelt tribute to her husband in honor of his 43rd birthday.

[From People]

Some people are just unlucky in love, some people just have bad pickers, some people think they’ve found the one and it’s just some guy looking to cash out on his spouse’s fame. I don’t know. I know Christina is still fighting with Ant Anstead over their son, and I know that she still has a pretty strained relationship with Tarek. Although Tarek is remarried too and nowadays, he looks so much more stable. What a mess.