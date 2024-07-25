Sarah Ferguson offered to ‘entertain’ a charity auction bidder at Royal Lodge

It’s still sort of amazing to me that Sarah Ferguson has continued to receive invitations to glitzy charity balls and galas around the world. She really is a “royal for hire” in that sense, although I’m not saying that Fergie lacks a charitable spirit. She shows up for charities consistently and good for her. But she’s also getting those invitations because of her title, because charities want someone with some kind of vague royal connection. So it was when Fergie got invited to the Knights Of Charity Gala at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes, in the south of France. She was even tasked with “helping out” with an auction, and she decided to throw in a special offer. From Richard Eden’s Mail column:
King Charles is said to be determined to evict his brother Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, but the Windsor residence has lost none of its cachet. For I can disclose that Sarah, Duchess of York, who lives at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Andrew, used the 30-room mansion to lure a plutocrat into donating 100,000 euros [£84,000] at a charity gala on the French Riviera this week. Fergie berated the audience at the Knights of Charity Gala at the Chateau de la Croix des Gardes, in Cannes, for lacking energy on Monday evening.
She then helped top auctioneer Simon de Pury raise money by volunteering to entertain a super-rich bidder at the royal residence which used to be home to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.
‘What I’m offering is a unique experience with me, wherever you want to go in the world, whether it be Samoa, or whether you come with me in one of my charity adventures, or it could be in London or at the Royal Lodge,’ she told guests, who included the Hollywood star Orlando Bloom. ‘Anywhere you want to go. You don’t know where you’re going to end up, but it’ll always be something different.’
The duchess, 64, wore a monochrome gown complete with black opera gloves, which she said was a style tribute to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 film To Catch a Thief, which starred Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. It was filmed at the chateau where the gala was held in partnership with Ulyssia.
‘I like the theme, you know, of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly,’ she tells me. ‘And I can wear my gloves. No, I don’t feel hot in them, I love them. I think it’s rather nice to keep up with this. I just like wearing gloves.’
Fergie will resume her Australia book tour in November, after cancelling her scheduled appearance at a literary festival in Perth the previous month because she didn’t want to clash with the King and Queen Camilla’s visit Down Under.
While there’s definitely a sleazy element to this, I don’t know, it was for charity?? That’s the whole reason she was there, to be loud and to convince people to donate more. “You don’t know where you’re going to end up, but it’ll always be something different.” Fergie is so wild. But yeah, she should probably stop offering up private dinners at Royal Lodge in exchange for cash, even if that cash is going to charity. Because we know that she probably still offers access to the Windsors for cash privately too. That being said, King Charles does the exact same thing only much worse.
I approve of the outfit but would not have recognized her. I don’t know if it’s the illness or bad work but she looked so different to me.
As for her offers . . . wow. She is literally for sale, but the media won’t call it what it is and pretend that the royals who are expoliting their positions are M&H, who are quietly living their lives and doing their own thing.
I don’t think that I have ever liked a dress on Fergie so much!
Saafiyaa dress, which always makes me think of Meghan. I’m guessing people wore saafiya before Meghan but did royal or royal-adjacents wear the brand that much before Meghan? Anyways, Fergie does look good in this dress.
@Jais: Nobody in the British Royal Family wore Saafiya before Meghan.
Looks much better than Kate’s black and white opera gloves outfit.
They probably order dinner down from the castle so the winner would actually be getting a meal from the royal chef. At least with this the charity wasn’t herself like with Charles.
Oh Megan is sleazy and awful but the toe sucking, crap writing Sarah is fine? These people are awful
Ferg ie is not a royal but the ex wife of a royal. She kept the duchess title in the divorce settlement. But is not a royal.
I’ve seen the press refer to her as the Duchess of York. She’s very much viewed as part of the royal family.
She is also mother of two royals. She is a royal. It isn’t like she was married for a few months and got divorced. She went to royal tours to represent the BRF as well.
Yes Amy she is welcomed to attend family events with her ex and their daughters. But she like Diana did not get to keep the h r h and is no longer wife or consort of a royal. She no. Longer can be called h r h princess Andrew. She cannot do royal duties. What bothers me is that derangers want harry and Meghan. To lose titles and accuse them of using them for business. But ferg ie uses the duchess post divorce title and there are no comments about her having to lose the title. She is part of the family but is divorced from her royal husband
Seven blue so was Diana but she lost the h r h and security. If she remarried she would have has to use her married name. Like Mrs khan if she had married him. Diana like ferg ie could not do official royal duties. Like Sarah is now she would be invited to family events where her son s would be. Ferg ie is the ex of a royal not a royal consort anymore. And she spent many years treated more like a. Outsider
Amy yes. That s her title but like Diana she lost the h r h which makes quite a difference.
@Tessa, of course she is being treated differently than H&M, no doubt about it. However, she is a royal, whether she has HRH or not. Her bloodline is in the royal line. It doesn’t matter she is divorced. In the same context, Diana was still royal after her divorce. Her status changed because she wasn’t married to Charles anymore. It is like people saying H&M are not royals anymore, because they aren’t working for the firm. Harry and their children are still on the royal line, which connects Meghan both through her marriage and their children. That is why the derangers are advocating both H&M losing their titles AND H & his children getting removed from the royal line.
I like the dress. It fits her well, without the usual lumps and bumps and straining at the seams.
As for using her title, approval comes down to whether or not you kiss the ring. She does; Harry and Meghan won’t.
Oh dear. I’ve just had a mental image of Sarah kissing old KCIII’s ring…
Snowdon though he and Margaret had a bad marriage was looked upon favorably by senior royals. He kept his title and became official royal photographer
Some royals are permitted to do 💩 like this and some would be dragged to Kingdom Come and back again for such a stunt. This much is clear.
Live in Perth. Never heard a thing about Sarah coming. As long as she pays her own way. Shrug.
We in WA are being spared Tampon Charlie and Mrs Tampon. I believe they are only going to the Eastern States. Thank God for that.
Melbourne too thank God.
She does work more than Peg, but she’s a pedo apologist, which is gross, IMO.
Where’s the outrage that Fergie’s trading on her title and her connection to the Royal Family? If there was any doubt that the objection to Harry and Meghan for merely existing was based in racism, the press’ reaction to Fergie is proof that it is.
Ferg ie also has not been a married in since 1996. Harry and Meghan are married and use their legal titles. Double standards
Say what you will about Fergie, but I have grown to admire her ability to survive in the shark pool. One tough broad , imo.
Unfortunately she introduced Andrew to Epstein and defends andrew.her survival methods failed in many ways.
Every time I hear someone speculating about the royals “getting Harry back” if he divorces Meghan, I wonder how they’ve forgotten that they never gotten rid of Fergie despite the divorce.
Ferg ie I think was close to getting back together with Andrew but those photos of her caught with her financial adviser was the point of no return
Let me entertain you? Gypsy Rose Fergie.
Ferg ie may need the money