Matthew Macfadyen thought he wasn’t ‘dishy’ enough as Darcy in ‘Pride & Prejudice’

The first time most people really learned Matthew Macfadyen’s name was when he was cast as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. It was the first time I saw him, although I’m sure British peeps will remember him from the work he did in British television before then. Playing Darcy could have set him up as a leading man for the rest of his career, but he chose a different path. He did that thing which so many British actors do – he continued to behave as a character actor and he just said yes to whatever he was offered on stage, TV or film. We’ve talked before about whether his version of Darcy holds up (it does) or whether Colin Firth is still the definitive Darcy. Well, as Macfadyen promotes Deadpool & Wolverine, he was asked about his most famous role (not Succession):
Matthew Macfadyen is looking back at his career and regretting not enjoying his experience filming 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. The Succession alum played Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel playing opposite Kiera Knightley.
“I didn’t really [enjoy it],” Macfadyen said on CBS Mornings of his experience filming. “I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”
He added, “I felt a bit miscast, like, ‘I’m not dishy enough.’ But it worked out.”
Despite not feeling like he was fit for the role, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor added: “The most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr Darcy?’ It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, ‘I can’t be ageing that badly.'”
He actually looks the same, minus some hair and those sideburns. It’s crazy that he did THE romantic hero thing at the start of his career and yet his best work arguably came when he played a right-wing weirdo in an ensemble dramedy (Succession). As for his discomfort with the role… he’s said before that he didn’t like playing Darcy and he didn’t enjoy it, which sucks. It always felt like Firth really embraced it, plus I think Firth is more of a literature nerd, and he knew coming into it that he was playing a famous romantic hero.
Sidenote: it’s still so funny to me that Macfadyen bad-mouthed actors who sign on to superhero movies (he said they’re just doing it for the money) and then immediately ended up in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images & ‘Pride & Prejudice’.
Let me be the first to disagree. He is definitively dishy enough.
He was so hot in that movie and the chemistry between he and Keira was so believable, I thought they probably were an item off screen as well (turned out it was with Keira and the actor who played Wickum [forgive spelling])
Yeah, I bought their lust/love on screen. I liked him as Darcy more than Firth.
Always thought he was gorgeous but physically carried himself in a rigid way in every role, seeming sometimes even fearful to relax in his scenes. Yep, noticed what he’s referring to.
Agreed
I don’t like having to choose between the Darcys, why not enjoy all of them and be glad that we had several adaptations of Pride and Prejudice unlike some of Austen’s other works that have barely ever been adapted.
+1
He looked like a pathetic wet dish towel of a man, which is exactly what women like to see.
he was great in spooks and then there was mr darcy. at first i wasnt too much taken with the film and still very much a firth fan but over the years i actually really started to like mcfadyen s darcy over the years more and more. however i never considered him not dishy enough ever!
Exactly, he’s been a dish since Spooks!
I loved MM’s hand flex and the “not kiss” in the rain. Personally speaking, CF is my preferred Darcy. It does sadden me that MM was mostly unable to enjoy inhabiting that character though.
He is married to Mrs. Durrell?!?! This makes me happy <3
Yes, they met when they were both in Spooks.
I remember that she was married with a toddler when they had an on-set affair while filming Spooks.
I adore Keeley Hawes just as much as her definitely dishy husband, but that pic of her in a long dark pageboy isn’t doing her any favors. If you want to see her shine, check her out in “Bodyguard” on Netflix, with Richard Madden.
Team Matthew all the way when it comes to Darcy. He was so good! Much prefer the film to the miniseries, too. It’s one of the films I always watch at least part of when they resurface on tv. (Along with Out of Sight and Devil Wears Prada)
He is THE Mr Darcy for me. Dishy and dreamy no doubt.
OMG. This is my favorite movie (my husband knows I am watching it if it ever comes on) of all time! He is my favorite Mr. Darcy too. I love the idea of Mr. Darcy being a bit uncomfortable socially. He had such great chemistry with Keira as another commenter voiced. But MM walking in the early morning with that open shirt and duster on…Holy cow! I’m a goner!
They could have doubled the time it took him to reach her, and I would still hold my breath in anticipation the entire time. It is SO GOOD!!!!
That man was just dishy he was a whole china cabinet in that film.
I think MacFadyen was an excellent Darcy and it’s too bad that he didn’t enjoy the experience more. For me, though, Firth’s Darcy was ICONIC and moved the needle in a way MacFadyen’s didn’t (while still being very, very good, and well cast with Knightly).
I’m a long-time British television/movie fan and love MM – great actor. Thought he was fine as Mr. Darcy but Colin Firth’s Mr.. Darcy was sublime.
The 2005 Pride & Prejudice has remained my favorite movie of all time. I think he was great as Mr. Darcy. He didn’t have a traditional leading man look, but he did great in the role. A lot can be said for a good hairstyle and a tall man with good bearing. It’s a little disorienting to me to watch him in Succession, because he’s Darcy in my head, behaving so awful! lol
It’s a shame he didn’t enjoy making that movie. P&P a comfort watch for me, my favorite soundtrack, and just so beautiful in so many ways. The miniseries is excellent and closer to the book, but it didn’t burrow into my psyche like the 2005 version did.
He is MY Darcy and this is MY Pride and Prejudice.
Words cannot express how much I loved this version. I thought he was so incredibly sexy and I will forever be a fan because of this role.
The 1995 miniseries with Colin Firth is the best adaptation of Darcy as he was written by Jane Austen. She is not a Brontë and so all the romantic stuff added in the 2005 means it wasn’t really Jane Austen.
(The Brontë sisters were explicit in saying they were not like Austen. )
The entire point of Jane Austen was that it was set in a time where interactions between men and women of a certain class were highly restricted and the heroine managed to find what she wanted amid those restrictions. There was no wandering around with undone cravats in the morning with mist and no chaperones around. That is the romance novel version of Pride and Prejudice. Which fine, but it’s not Austen. (I am aware of the wet shirt thing. But it is only a slight exaggeration of the actual scene where he runs into her)
MM was fine as the Darcy for that Hollywood version of P and P, but he wasn’t the Darcy from Austen’s novel.
Yes, agreed. The 2005 version with MM and Keira is a great movie, and beautifully shot etc, but the 1995 version is the true adaptation. but both are great movies/productions.
Now if we really want to bash some Austen adaptations…..lets talk about the Dakota Johnson monstrosity that was Persuasion.
Bash away!
“Now we’re worse than exes. We’re friends.”
Give me Ciaran hinds’ version any day of the week.
@Becks1 – give me Ciaran Hinds’s line readings any day.
“You pierce my soul.” Mmmmm …
Just finished watching the 1995 version and although I adore Colin Firth, it was true to the novel and decidedly unsexy. I found myself a bit bored.
The 2005 version sizzles and MM is by far my preferred Darcy. He’s a whole platter in that film (even though he seems like kind of a db IRL).
Matthew not thinking he’s dishy is exactly what makes him so dishy.
Colin Firth is my favourite Mr. Darcy. I know Matthew was only 31 at the time, but he looked too old to play Mr. Darcy. Those sidebrurns really aged him. He’s a good looking dude, but he’s not Mr. Darcy. I can imagine him playing a sexy version of Colonel Brandon though, lol.
The 1995 version is terrible. Someone had to say it.
Team MM as Darcy here.
I love both Darcy iterations equally. But I will say I love the Darcy from Bridget Jones the most, which incidentally is played by Colin Firth. 🤣
Hee. BJD had one of the best fistfights ever. 😂