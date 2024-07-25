Matthew Macfadyen thought he wasn’t ‘dishy’ enough as Darcy in ‘Pride & Prejudice’

The first time most people really learned Matthew Macfadyen’s name was when he was cast as Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. It was the first time I saw him, although I’m sure British peeps will remember him from the work he did in British television before then. Playing Darcy could have set him up as a leading man for the rest of his career, but he chose a different path. He did that thing which so many British actors do – he continued to behave as a character actor and he just said yes to whatever he was offered on stage, TV or film. We’ve talked before about whether his version of Darcy holds up (it does) or whether Colin Firth is still the definitive Darcy. Well, as Macfadyen promotes Deadpool & Wolverine, he was asked about his most famous role (not Succession):

Matthew Macfadyen is looking back at his career and regretting not enjoying his experience filming 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. The Succession alum played Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel playing opposite Kiera Knightley.

“I didn’t really [enjoy it],” Macfadyen said on CBS Mornings of his experience filming. “I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”

He added, “I felt a bit miscast, like, ‘I’m not dishy enough.’ But it worked out.”

Despite not feeling like he was fit for the role, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor added: “The most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr Darcy?’ It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, ‘I can’t be ageing that badly.'”

[From Deadline]

He actually looks the same, minus some hair and those sideburns. It’s crazy that he did THE romantic hero thing at the start of his career and yet his best work arguably came when he played a right-wing weirdo in an ensemble dramedy (Succession). As for his discomfort with the role… he’s said before that he didn’t like playing Darcy and he didn’t enjoy it, which sucks. It always felt like Firth really embraced it, plus I think Firth is more of a literature nerd, and he knew coming into it that he was playing a famous romantic hero.

Sidenote: it’s still so funny to me that Macfadyen bad-mouthed actors who sign on to superhero movies (he said they’re just doing it for the money) and then immediately ended up in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images & ‘Pride & Prejudice’.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Matthew Macfadyen thought he wasn’t ‘dishy’ enough as Darcy in ‘Pride & Prejudice’”

  1. Libra says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:11 am

    Let me be the first to disagree. He is definitively dishy enough.

    Reply
    • Deedee says:
      July 25, 2024 at 10:17 am

      He was so hot in that movie and the chemistry between he and Keira was so believable, I thought they probably were an item off screen as well (turned out it was with Keira and the actor who played Wickum [forgive spelling])

      Reply
      • Mil says:
        July 25, 2024 at 10:28 am

        Yeah, I bought their lust/love on screen. I liked him as Darcy more than Firth.

      • ella says:
        July 25, 2024 at 8:03 pm

        Always thought he was gorgeous but physically carried himself in a rigid way in every role, seeming sometimes even fearful to relax in his scenes. Yep, noticed what he’s referring to.

    • Tashiro says:
      July 25, 2024 at 3:37 pm

      Agreed

      Reply
  2. Lau says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:19 am

    I don’t like having to choose between the Darcys, why not enjoy all of them and be glad that we had several adaptations of Pride and Prejudice unlike some of Austen’s other works that have barely ever been adapted.

    Reply
  3. Veronica S. says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:20 am

    He looked like a pathetic wet dish towel of a man, which is exactly what women like to see.

    Reply
  4. tenzing says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:23 am

    he was great in spooks and then there was mr darcy. at first i wasnt too much taken with the film and still very much a firth fan but over the years i actually really started to like mcfadyen s darcy over the years more and more. however i never considered him not dishy enough ever!

    Reply
  5. ML says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:24 am

    I loved MM’s hand flex and the “not kiss” in the rain. Personally speaking, CF is my preferred Darcy. It does sadden me that MM was mostly unable to enjoy inhabiting that character though.

    Reply
  6. shoochai says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:24 am

    He is married to Mrs. Durrell?!?! This makes me happy <3

    Reply
    • VegasSchmegas says:
      July 25, 2024 at 10:47 am

      Yes, they met when they were both in Spooks.

      Reply
      • Libra says:
        July 25, 2024 at 11:06 am

        I remember that she was married with a toddler when they had an on-set affair while filming Spooks.

      • booboocita says:
        July 25, 2024 at 5:14 pm

        I adore Keeley Hawes just as much as her definitely dishy husband, but that pic of her in a long dark pageboy isn’t doing her any favors. If you want to see her shine, check her out in “Bodyguard” on Netflix, with Richard Madden.

  7. Teddy says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:30 am

    Team Matthew all the way when it comes to Darcy. He was so good! Much prefer the film to the miniseries, too. It’s one of the films I always watch at least part of when they resurface on tv. (Along with Out of Sight and Devil Wears Prada)

    Reply
  8. Nano says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:32 am

    He is THE Mr Darcy for me. Dishy and dreamy no doubt.

    Reply
    • dj says:
      July 25, 2024 at 5:20 pm

      OMG. This is my favorite movie (my husband knows I am watching it if it ever comes on) of all time! He is my favorite Mr. Darcy too. I love the idea of Mr. Darcy being a bit uncomfortable socially. He had such great chemistry with Keira as another commenter voiced. But MM walking in the early morning with that open shirt and duster on…Holy cow! I’m a goner!

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        July 25, 2024 at 5:47 pm

        They could have doubled the time it took him to reach her, and I would still hold my breath in anticipation the entire time. It is SO GOOD!!!!

  9. K says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:39 am

    That man was just dishy he was a whole china cabinet in that film.

    Reply
  10. Alix says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:40 am

    I think MacFadyen was an excellent Darcy and it’s too bad that he didn’t enjoy the experience more. For me, though, Firth’s Darcy was ICONIC and moved the needle in a way MacFadyen’s didn’t (while still being very, very good, and well cast with Knightly).

    Reply
  11. Traveller says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:53 am

    I’m a long-time British television/movie fan and love MM – great actor. Thought he was fine as Mr. Darcy but Colin Firth’s Mr.. Darcy was sublime.

    Reply
  12. Abby says:
    July 25, 2024 at 10:58 am

    The 2005 Pride & Prejudice has remained my favorite movie of all time. I think he was great as Mr. Darcy. He didn’t have a traditional leading man look, but he did great in the role. A lot can be said for a good hairstyle and a tall man with good bearing. It’s a little disorienting to me to watch him in Succession, because he’s Darcy in my head, behaving so awful! lol

    It’s a shame he didn’t enjoy making that movie. P&P a comfort watch for me, my favorite soundtrack, and just so beautiful in so many ways. The miniseries is excellent and closer to the book, but it didn’t burrow into my psyche like the 2005 version did.

    Reply
  13. Kimmy says:
    July 25, 2024 at 11:01 am

    He is MY Darcy and this is MY Pride and Prejudice.

    Words cannot express how much I loved this version. I thought he was so incredibly sexy and I will forever be a fan because of this role.

    Reply
  14. Nic919 says:
    July 25, 2024 at 11:14 am

    The 1995 miniseries with Colin Firth is the best adaptation of Darcy as he was written by Jane Austen. She is not a Brontë and so all the romantic stuff added in the 2005 means it wasn’t really Jane Austen.

    (The Brontë sisters were explicit in saying they were not like Austen. )

    The entire point of Jane Austen was that it was set in a time where interactions between men and women of a certain class were highly restricted and the heroine managed to find what she wanted amid those restrictions. There was no wandering around with undone cravats in the morning with mist and no chaperones around. That is the romance novel version of Pride and Prejudice. Which fine, but it’s not Austen. (I am aware of the wet shirt thing. But it is only a slight exaggeration of the actual scene where he runs into her)

    MM was fine as the Darcy for that Hollywood version of P and P, but he wasn’t the Darcy from Austen’s novel.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 25, 2024 at 1:30 pm

      Yes, agreed. The 2005 version with MM and Keira is a great movie, and beautifully shot etc, but the 1995 version is the true adaptation. but both are great movies/productions.

      Now if we really want to bash some Austen adaptations…..lets talk about the Dakota Johnson monstrosity that was Persuasion.

      Reply
  15. Get Real says:
    July 25, 2024 at 11:45 am

    Just finished watching the 1995 version and although I adore Colin Firth, it was true to the novel and decidedly unsexy. I found myself a bit bored.
    The 2005 version sizzles and MM is by far my preferred Darcy. He’s a whole platter in that film (even though he seems like kind of a db IRL).

    Reply
  16. tealily says:
    July 25, 2024 at 11:48 am

    Matthew not thinking he’s dishy is exactly what makes him so dishy.

    Reply
  17. Dani says:
    July 25, 2024 at 2:36 pm

    Colin Firth is my favourite Mr. Darcy. I know Matthew was only 31 at the time, but he looked too old to play Mr. Darcy. Those sidebrurns really aged him. He’s a good looking dude, but he’s not Mr. Darcy. I can imagine him playing a sexy version of Colonel Brandon though, lol.

    Reply
  18. Sarah says:
    July 25, 2024 at 2:45 pm

    The 1995 version is terrible. Someone had to say it.

    Team MM as Darcy here.

    Reply
  19. Sass says:
    July 25, 2024 at 4:33 pm

    I love both Darcy iterations equally. But I will say I love the Darcy from Bridget Jones the most, which incidentally is played by Colin Firth. 🤣

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment