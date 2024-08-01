Duchess Meghan checked out Hamptons hotspot Sartiano’s while in town

The Duchess of Sussex flew to the Hamptons late last week. She apparently hitched a ride on Jamie Kern Lima’s private plane, because Lima spoke at the event. The event? The G9 Ventures Summit, a sort of business/networking event hosted by “power broker” Amy Griffin at her Hamptons home. This is one of the things that kills me about the British media’s attempts to paint Meghan as friendless and shunned by A-listers. Meghan and Harry both show the world that they are very good at networking and making associations with powerful, well-connected and rich people. People are attracted to the Sussexes because of their personal narratives and because they’re charismatic and bright. They’re really good at this. Well, in case anyone thought that Meghan was just some random plus-one at this event, Page Six had some gossip about Meghan’s three-hour dinner with several powerful people:

After jetting into the Hamptons to attend the G9 Ventures Summer Summit — an event aimed at elite business women hosted by power broker Amy Griffin at her home — Meghan Markle took in the scene out East. Several spies saw the Duchess of Sussex at Zero Bond owner Scott Sartiano’s hip new spot at the Hedges Inn in East Hampton, Sartiano’s. Sources tell Page Six that the former “Suits,” star was with her BFF, fashion designer Misha Noonoo and her hubby, energy guru Mike Hess. “Meghan arrived solo, and walked to the maitre’d herself through the crowded restaurant,” says a source. “They were there for three hours.” Another spy tells us the former royal moved about the room without security and that she was seen chatting with NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo and socialite Andrew Warren. The room was full of recognizable names including Sartiano himself, influencer Ruby Saracino, Greg Bello and publicist Alison Brod, says a spy. Markle — who is launching lifestyle business American Riviera Orchard — was in town to powwow with other female founders. The one-day summit drew make-up icon Bobbi Brown, Missy Robbins, the chef behind Williamsburg hotspots Lillia and Misi, Weight Watchers CEO Sima Sistani, Spanx founder Sara Blakely and cosmetics entrepreneur Victoria Jackson. Goop gal Gwyneth Paltrow was also believed to have attended, along with Katie Couric and Laura Dern. The event was held at Griffin’s $13 million estate, which she shares with her husband, billionaire hedge funder John Griffin.

[From Page Six]

“Walked to the maitre’d herself through the crowded restaurant…” Why was the maitre’d on the other side of the restaurant? Why couldn’t Meghan speak to the hostess or whatever? And did people think that Meghan would demand to be carried through the restaurant like Cleopatra? These people are so weird. Anyway, I’m glad Meghan got a chance to catch up with her friend Misha Noonoo while simultaneously checking out a Hamptons hotspot. I bet a lot of eyes were following Meghan as she made her way through the room.