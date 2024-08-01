Mail: Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s divorce documents ‘are finalized, but not yet turned in’

For the past two months, the vibes have been horrendous when it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Initially, it seemed like they were having issues and they just needed a break from each other, or maybe they just needed to reconnect and work on their marriage. Then Jennifer flew to the Hamptons and Ben stayed in LA. Rumors abound that their marriage “has been over for months” and they have “deeper issues” beyond Ben’s discomfort with J.Lo’s fame. Then on J.Lo’s birthday last week, Ben stayed away. Not only that, but he closed escrow on his new bachelor pad ON her birthday. As I’ve said throughout the week, I truly believe a divorce announcement will happen soon. The Daily Mail believes the same:

Jennifer Lopez’s love may not cost a thing, but her divorce to Ben Affleck sure will. Friends have claimed to DailyMail.com the 51-year-old ‘Last Duel’ actor and the superstar singer, 55, are once again pushing ahead with divorce after a final attempt at reconciliation in recent weeks failed.

The couple’s divorce documents ‘are finalized, but not yet turned in’, multiple sources have claimed.

The news follows Affleck buying a new $20.5 million ‘bachelor pad’ mansion in the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, July 24, the day Lopez turned 55. Friends of Lopez’s claimed Affleck’s sudden bachelor pad purchase on her birthday had been a ‘stab to the heart’.

July 24 also marked the day Lopez also finalized the sale of her four-bedroom New York City penthouse for $23 million, People reported.

‘They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,’ one source close to the duo claimed. ‘At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,’ another source claimed.

[From The Daily Mail]

Oh god, what if Ben told Jennifer that she can announce their divorce in her On The JLo newsletter? What if she’s been putting it off because she still believes they can reconcile? I don’t know. I hate to say it, but I actually think the Mail is correct – I think Ben and Jen have already worked out everything behind the scenes and they’re just waiting for the right moment to drop the news. I think their marriage really is over. It’s really sad. Jennifer must be devastated, honestly. I hate to do this, but I’m once again using the photos from the This Is Me… Now premiere in February, which is where many of us got our first inkling that Ben had checked out of this marriage big-time.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Mail: Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s divorce documents ‘are finalized, but not yet turned in’”

  1. NikkiK says:
    August 1, 2024 at 9:42 am

    Worst kept secret in Hollywood, lol.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    August 1, 2024 at 9:52 am

    I’m sticking to my prediction that an announcement will be made over the Labour Day weekend.

    Reply
  3. ML says:
    August 1, 2024 at 9:56 am

    They probably are not the easiest of partners, and they both have issues.

    That said, this is NOT giving “amicable” vibes at all. They have “much love” for each other and “fought to make it work”? On different coasts? JLo looks stressed? They can’t even act like they’re in love and that’s their profession?
    What happened?? I don’t believe it’s JLo’s bonkers profession of love biopic anymore or simply growing apart. Ben’s not been seen with her kids alone recently, but his eldest was definitely and distinctly papped with JLo. I think something happened this past spring that ended it, because by the Met Gala they hadn’t been seen together for weeks. They were still kissing each other passionately earlier this year.

    Reply
    • Mcali02 says:
      August 1, 2024 at 9:57 am

      I agree.

      Reply
      • Sunshile says:
        August 1, 2024 at 10:58 am

        Why would he be seen alone with her kids recently when clearly he’s the one who initiated the separation and he’s trying to run away as far he can from her ? They have been separated for months now

    • Oh_Hey says:
      August 1, 2024 at 10:08 am

      Definitely agree. We all forgot because the break up has been so drawn out but the initial rift news was a surprise. They were all over each other and doing Dunkin commercials in late winter/early spring and then this.

      I have no evidence of this but I think he cheated again. He cheated on her and broke it up the first time. He cheated on the other Jenn with the nanny. Reportedly he cheated on the woman in between Jenns (Lindsay something) . His kids seemed to have voted with their feet either by being seen close with their step siblings (Seraphina and Emma) or just with Jennifer herself (Violet). Just a guess.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      August 1, 2024 at 10:25 am

      I don’t think anything specific happened in spring. I think they were having big issues before that, and the relationship was over in May when Ben moved out. Someone who follows both said things were off with them in February.

      You have to remember they had a movie to promote that relied heavily on them being loved up. It is not surprising they were photographed “loved up” before the movie premiere. Ben couldn’t even pretend anymore by that time, as seen in the picture, and he moved out after the promotion for the movie was over. I mean, the whole thing was very calculated to try to make this movie a success.

      Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    August 1, 2024 at 10:03 am

    They should never have gotten married. They could have been happily on/off dating for a decade or more. Have your own spaces, and one to cohabit in when you feel like it. If you have the resources, why not? It’s not like they were planning on kids so they needed to “settle down”. What a mess!

    I get that Lopez seems to love the idea of marriage but good lord his whole marriage to Garner seemed to have survived as long as it did due to 91% her efforts and compromises. So this was just a disaster waiting to happen here.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 1, 2024 at 11:13 am

      To me, their elopement was already a red flag. Like, she wanted to lock that shit down before he escaped. They didn’t even wait until all their kids could be present. Deep down she knew he always had one foot out the door.

      Reply
  5. Nic919 says:
    August 1, 2024 at 10:17 am

    Amazing how the Mail can get into all the separate homes and other details about Ben and Jlo but remain utterly silent when a lot of similar stuff has gone down with William and Kate for years.

    Reply
  6. Tursitops says:
    August 1, 2024 at 10:34 am

    He’s piece of work for all the known reasons. She is a hopeless, hapless, reality-avoidant woman who insists on believing in platitudes instead of facts.

    She once said that she bets on herself; she doesn’t wait for success to happen to her, but rather invests the time, money and energy necessary to create her own success. She should apply those principles and that belief system to herself as a stand-alone human. She is enough on her own but apparently feels as though she is incomplete without a partner, specifically a man.

    She’s blown through four marriages and several high-profile engagements, yet she is only just mid-fifties; the common denominator here is her. Even if one argues that all the dudes have major issues, SHE is the one picking them all.

    At a certain point – NOW – she needs introspection more than she needs an introduction to another doomed dalliance.

    Reply
  7. Wendy says:
    August 1, 2024 at 10:35 am

    I feel so sad for both of them. Especially Jennifer. OMG she professed her love to him all over the internet, TV, made a Movie and now. He wooed her back after she broke up with Alex and wrote her love letters. I actually think maybe Ben is the one with the issue this time.. but I dont know. She is a tough cookie. praying for them both. I still HOPE its not true.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    August 1, 2024 at 10:35 am

    I know that she is a lot but Ben is unroyal, a coward and frontal lobe challenged. Too bad she didn’t dodge a bullet with him and I hope she takes the time to figure HERSELF out before entering into a new relationship.

    Reply
  9. DARK says:
    August 1, 2024 at 11:07 am

    Some people are speculating that it has something to do with everything coming out about diddy. The timeline kind of fits. Not sure if it’s old stuff coming to light again that ben possibly could feel is embarrasing or if it’s a fear of new info coming out either way it’s clear that he is over it.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    August 1, 2024 at 11:22 am

    JBlow has entered her Norma Desmond phase. She seems like the type of person who always needs to be reassured she’s gorgeous and popular, hence the over the type choices she makes in her life. Ben put up with it the first time cause they were both young and “hot.” Too bad neither of them learned their lesson the first time.

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    August 1, 2024 at 11:25 am

    Sorry if this is an unpopular opinion but I feel like she dove into another relationship with Ben as a result of getting cheated on by Alex Rodriguez. She was really hurt and Ben is familiar and made it known he was available to her/She wanted to get back at A-Rod immediately. I called it doomed from the start. Sorry for not believing in true, lasting love in this scenario. It always felt off to me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment