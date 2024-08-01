Mail: Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s divorce documents ‘are finalized, but not yet turned in’

For the past two months, the vibes have been horrendous when it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Initially, it seemed like they were having issues and they just needed a break from each other, or maybe they just needed to reconnect and work on their marriage. Then Jennifer flew to the Hamptons and Ben stayed in LA. Rumors abound that their marriage “has been over for months” and they have “deeper issues” beyond Ben’s discomfort with J.Lo’s fame. Then on J.Lo’s birthday last week, Ben stayed away. Not only that, but he closed escrow on his new bachelor pad ON her birthday. As I’ve said throughout the week, I truly believe a divorce announcement will happen soon. The Daily Mail believes the same:
Jennifer Lopez’s love may not cost a thing, but her divorce to Ben Affleck sure will. Friends have claimed to DailyMail.com the 51-year-old ‘Last Duel’ actor and the superstar singer, 55, are once again pushing ahead with divorce after a final attempt at reconciliation in recent weeks failed.
The couple’s divorce documents ‘are finalized, but not yet turned in’, multiple sources have claimed.
The news follows Affleck buying a new $20.5 million ‘bachelor pad’ mansion in the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, July 24, the day Lopez turned 55. Friends of Lopez’s claimed Affleck’s sudden bachelor pad purchase on her birthday had been a ‘stab to the heart’.
July 24 also marked the day Lopez also finalized the sale of her four-bedroom New York City penthouse for $23 million, People reported.
‘They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,’ one source close to the duo claimed. ‘At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,’ another source claimed.
[From The Daily Mail]
Oh god, what if Ben told Jennifer that she can announce their divorce in her On The JLo newsletter? What if she’s been putting it off because she still believes they can reconcile? I don’t know. I hate to say it, but I actually think the Mail is correct – I think Ben and Jen have already worked out everything behind the scenes and they’re just waiting for the right moment to drop the news. I think their marriage really is over. It’s really sad. Jennifer must be devastated, honestly. I hate to do this, but I’m once again using the photos from the This Is Me… Now premiere in February, which is where many of us got our first inkling that Ben had checked out of this marriage big-time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez (JLo) wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings and A.Jaffe diamond rings arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ held at the Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 846503912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JLo, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez (JLo) wearing a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Joseph Saidian and Sons vintage Van Cleef & Arpels diamond earrings and A.Jaffe diamond rings arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ held at the Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 846504026, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, JLo, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Jennifer Lopez attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California.,Image: 846559048, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
Hollywood, CA – The premiere of “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 13 Feb 2024
Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com
Worst kept secret in Hollywood, lol.
I’m sticking to my prediction that an announcement will be made over the Labour Day weekend.
They probably are not the easiest of partners, and they both have issues.
That said, this is NOT giving “amicable” vibes at all. They have “much love” for each other and “fought to make it work”? On different coasts? JLo looks stressed? They can’t even act like they’re in love and that’s their profession?
What happened?? I don’t believe it’s JLo’s bonkers profession of love biopic anymore or simply growing apart. Ben’s not been seen with her kids alone recently, but his eldest was definitely and distinctly papped with JLo. I think something happened this past spring that ended it, because by the Met Gala they hadn’t been seen together for weeks. They were still kissing each other passionately earlier this year.
I agree.
Why would he be seen alone with her kids recently when clearly he’s the one who initiated the separation and he’s trying to run away as far he can from her ? They have been separated for months now
Definitely agree. We all forgot because the break up has been so drawn out but the initial rift news was a surprise. They were all over each other and doing Dunkin commercials in late winter/early spring and then this.
I have no evidence of this but I think he cheated again. He cheated on her and broke it up the first time. He cheated on the other Jenn with the nanny. Reportedly he cheated on the woman in between Jenns (Lindsay something) . His kids seemed to have voted with their feet either by being seen close with their step siblings (Seraphina and Emma) or just with Jennifer herself (Violet). Just a guess.
I don’t think anything specific happened in spring. I think they were having big issues before that, and the relationship was over in May when Ben moved out. Someone who follows both said things were off with them in February.
You have to remember they had a movie to promote that relied heavily on them being loved up. It is not surprising they were photographed “loved up” before the movie premiere. Ben couldn’t even pretend anymore by that time, as seen in the picture, and he moved out after the promotion for the movie was over. I mean, the whole thing was very calculated to try to make this movie a success.
They should never have gotten married. They could have been happily on/off dating for a decade or more. Have your own spaces, and one to cohabit in when you feel like it. If you have the resources, why not? It’s not like they were planning on kids so they needed to “settle down”. What a mess!
I get that Lopez seems to love the idea of marriage but good lord his whole marriage to Garner seemed to have survived as long as it did due to 91% her efforts and compromises. So this was just a disaster waiting to happen here.
To me, their elopement was already a red flag. Like, she wanted to lock that shit down before he escaped. They didn’t even wait until all their kids could be present. Deep down she knew he always had one foot out the door.
Amazing how the Mail can get into all the separate homes and other details about Ben and Jlo but remain utterly silent when a lot of similar stuff has gone down with William and Kate for years.
He’s piece of work for all the known reasons. She is a hopeless, hapless, reality-avoidant woman who insists on believing in platitudes instead of facts.
She once said that she bets on herself; she doesn’t wait for success to happen to her, but rather invests the time, money and energy necessary to create her own success. She should apply those principles and that belief system to herself as a stand-alone human. She is enough on her own but apparently feels as though she is incomplete without a partner, specifically a man.
She’s blown through four marriages and several high-profile engagements, yet she is only just mid-fifties; the common denominator here is her. Even if one argues that all the dudes have major issues, SHE is the one picking them all.
At a certain point – NOW – she needs introspection more than she needs an introduction to another doomed dalliance.
I feel so sad for both of them. Especially Jennifer. OMG she professed her love to him all over the internet, TV, made a Movie and now. He wooed her back after she broke up with Alex and wrote her love letters. I actually think maybe Ben is the one with the issue this time.. but I dont know. She is a tough cookie. praying for them both. I still HOPE its not true.
I know that she is a lot but Ben is unroyal, a coward and frontal lobe challenged. Too bad she didn’t dodge a bullet with him and I hope she takes the time to figure HERSELF out before entering into a new relationship.
Some people are speculating that it has something to do with everything coming out about diddy. The timeline kind of fits. Not sure if it’s old stuff coming to light again that ben possibly could feel is embarrasing or if it’s a fear of new info coming out either way it’s clear that he is over it.
JBlow has entered her Norma Desmond phase. She seems like the type of person who always needs to be reassured she’s gorgeous and popular, hence the over the type choices she makes in her life. Ben put up with it the first time cause they were both young and “hot.” Too bad neither of them learned their lesson the first time.
Sorry if this is an unpopular opinion but I feel like she dove into another relationship with Ben as a result of getting cheated on by Alex Rodriguez. She was really hurt and Ben is familiar and made it known he was available to her/She wanted to get back at A-Rod immediately. I called it doomed from the start. Sorry for not believing in true, lasting love in this scenario. It always felt off to me.