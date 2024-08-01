Mail: Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s divorce documents ‘are finalized, but not yet turned in’

For the past two months, the vibes have been horrendous when it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Initially, it seemed like they were having issues and they just needed a break from each other, or maybe they just needed to reconnect and work on their marriage. Then Jennifer flew to the Hamptons and Ben stayed in LA. Rumors abound that their marriage “has been over for months” and they have “deeper issues” beyond Ben’s discomfort with J.Lo’s fame. Then on J.Lo’s birthday last week, Ben stayed away. Not only that, but he closed escrow on his new bachelor pad ON her birthday. As I’ve said throughout the week, I truly believe a divorce announcement will happen soon. The Daily Mail believes the same:

Jennifer Lopez’s love may not cost a thing, but her divorce to Ben Affleck sure will. Friends have claimed to DailyMail.com the 51-year-old ‘Last Duel’ actor and the superstar singer, 55, are once again pushing ahead with divorce after a final attempt at reconciliation in recent weeks failed. The couple’s divorce documents ‘are finalized, but not yet turned in’, multiple sources have claimed. The news follows Affleck buying a new $20.5 million ‘bachelor pad’ mansion in the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, July 24, the day Lopez turned 55. Friends of Lopez’s claimed Affleck’s sudden bachelor pad purchase on her birthday had been a ‘stab to the heart’. July 24 also marked the day Lopez also finalized the sale of her four-bedroom New York City penthouse for $23 million, People reported. ‘They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,’ one source close to the duo claimed. ‘At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,’ another source claimed.

[From The Daily Mail]

Oh god, what if Ben told Jennifer that she can announce their divorce in her On The JLo newsletter? What if she’s been putting it off because she still believes they can reconcile? I don’t know. I hate to say it, but I actually think the Mail is correct – I think Ben and Jen have already worked out everything behind the scenes and they’re just waiting for the right moment to drop the news. I think their marriage really is over. It’s really sad. Jennifer must be devastated, honestly. I hate to do this, but I’m once again using the photos from the This Is Me… Now premiere in February, which is where many of us got our first inkling that Ben had checked out of this marriage big-time.