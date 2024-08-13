Kamala Harris’s crowd sizes are destroying what’s left of Donald Trump’s sanity

A week ago, we talked about Kamala Harris’s crowd sizes, which are massive. So massive that Donald Trump was basically having a nervous breakdown about her crowds and that was before she announced Tim Walz as her running mate and they barn-stormed their way through a half-dozen swing states. The Harris-Walz ticket is extremely popular, and they’ve already filled arenas, stadiums and airport hangars. What’s hilarious is that VP Harris and her team know that the images of packed stadiums are destroying what’s left of Trump’s sanity. The Harris campaign started a Truth Social account and they only follow one other account: Donald Trump’s. The Harris-Walz’s campaign only posts about crowd sizes on Truth Social. They also post the same stuff on Twitter too, like this:

Harris rally vs. Trump rally Same arena in Philly pic.twitter.com/YqRiRIPRrW — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

As Empty Wheel points out, this has become Donald Trump’s most recent obsession and his people are desperately trying to appease the old man by creating AI photos to “prove” that Harris isn’t really getting those crowds. Empty Wheel even suggests that Trump’s sad little press conference last Thursday was called because Trump was so mad about Harris’s crowd sizes and the whole point was Trump angrily insisting that he’s always had the biggest and best crowd sizes. Trump got so enraged about crowd sizes over the weekend that he posted this completely unhinged rant on Truth Social:

Such a desperate little man. A small, petty, insecure old man always projecting and forever obsessed with his "crowd size" as he sits tweeting in fear of irrelevancy, Kamala and jail. pic.twitter.com/MO2Yd20D0w — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 11, 2024

Narrator’s voice: the crowd actually did show up. It wasn’t AI. Those are real people in swing states who are enthusiastic about voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. These are the kind of delusional rants which should become a referendum on Trump’s intellect and cognition. But instead, after posting manipulated images and throwing out caps-lock lies, Trump then abandoned Truth Social (??) and came back to Twitter. It looks like his campaign staffers are doing the tweeting through, so I’m sure Trump will still Truth-Social into the void.

Please don’t share any of these tweets about crowd size, you’ll hurt Donald Trump’s little baby fee-fees.

For those inquiring about Kamala Harris’ Michigan rally crowd size — here is the view of both inside and outside the hangar at DTW before, during and after the rally. 🎥: Kayman Whaley, TDN. Stay with us at https://t.co/SwQpP52S0b for live, accurate updates. pic.twitter.com/6K48qjKtfo — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 8, 2024

Now that’s how you pull up in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/l9BHPQ9czK — Daniel Wessel (@da_wessel) August 7, 2024

BREAKING: Kamala Harris’ rally in Las Vegas is packed and entirely sold out. Trump is seething because he could never pull a crowd like this. That’s why he’s cancelled nearly all of his events. Retweet so all Americans see this energy and excitement.https://t.co/lU6weSWhav — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 10, 2024