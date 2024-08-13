Mail: A palace flunkey referred to Duchess Meghan as a ‘Pedigree Chump’

Last week, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column had a weird exclusive about the Duchess of Sussex and her brand, American Riviera Orchard. ARO has not launched yet. No one has been able to purchase anything from ARO. What happened was that Meghan sent out gift baskets with homemade jam and lemons to her friends, all while she was filming her new Netflix cooking/entertaining show. The Netflix show and ARO seem to be connected, so much so that ARO will likely be hard-launched alongside the debut of the Netflix show. Royalist tried to make it sound like Netflix was “managing” ARO, but that seems doubtful. Anyway, the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column piggybacked on the Daily Beast’s reporting with this:
Meghan’s global trademark difficulties with her American Riviera Orchard-branded jam have been compounded by Netflix. The jam’s launch is inextricably linked with a cookery programme already filmed for Netflix which doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to show it. Sometime in mid 2025 has been pencilled in. Will we also get to see her new dog treats range?
When she unveiled it on the same day that Kate attended Trooping the Colour – her first public appearance this year – the Princess of Wales won that battle for the headlines. One flunkey referred to Meghan as the Pedigree Chump.
[From The Daily Mail]
“One flunkey referred to Meghan as the Pedigree Chump.” Meaning, Kensington Palace courtiers ran to the Mail to bitch about Meghan sending dog biscuits to her friend Nacho a few days before Kate made her big proof-of-life appearance at Trooping the Colour. Kate was absolutely furious about those dog biscuits, and Kate’s people ran around, screaming about how dog biscuits stole Kate’s thunder. Which is pretty pathetic… for Kate. As is “Pedigree Chump.” As for the actual news here… Meghan filmed the Netflix show in April, May and June, right? It seems weird for Netflix to delay airing the show until “mid 2025.” The turnaround should be much quicker than that. Which is why I think all of these stories sound like bullsh-t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.
Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex opens 'Oceania' at Royal Academy of Arts on September 25, 2018 in London, England. 'Oceania' is the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Johannesburg, on October 02, 2019, to visit a township near Johannesburg where they will meet with inspiring local youth entrepreneurs and view skills initiatives addressing the rising unemployment challenge faced by youth in South Africa
Photo: Albert Nieboer /
Photo: Albert Nieboer
(200310) — LONDON, March 10, 2020 — Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London, Britain, March 9, 2020.
Well the Brits are going bonkers on the Sussex folk again today … I just checked the BM
It’s really amazing how the Windsors don’t see how they are exposing themselves every time. Tragic really.
The Sussexes are going to Columbia, so all hell break loose in the UK 🤣🤣🤣 that’s exactly what I expected 😍
Colombia
The jealousy of Meg continues. All they have are lazies who use an illness they don’t have to get attention. That and beards that look like dirt on one’s face.
Exactly! I expected a barrage of “headline-grabbing” attempts by Chuckles, his side-chick, Prince Peggy and Button Girl. Instead, it’s all about H&M again. Peggy’s dirt beard is offputting. Khate looks to have survived her precautionary-preemptive chemo treatment, which in itself is not uncommon–I’ve had several friends go through the same thing after having lumpectomies. Amazingly, this week, it’s come down to beards and jam. The left-behind royals are really bad at this “thing” they started…while taking yet another months-long holiday. What do they do again? Right: holidaying, occasionally waving while arriving at ceremonies created just for themselves, pillow tossing, screaming and crying, throwing up, holding grudges about beards, and getting their “friends” to tell everyone about it.
All of these hit-piece articles are designed to demean the Sussexes prior to their trip to Columbia. It is petty and extremely unprofessional. LOL! But what am I saying? This is the British media as ordered by Charles and William, isn’t it?
They just don’t realize that smearing them brings more attention to the Sussexes, earning Harry and Meghan even more praise and positive coverage when their ventures are successful.
Newsweek ran the same information as the DM except they included the part about this guy only being hired on a temporary basis and that his departure was mutual (even though they ‘did’ phrase it as “now, we sorta have to say that …”).
From the Cambridge dictionary – A flunkey is “a person who does unimportant work or who has few or no important responsibilities and shows too much respect toward his or her employer.”
I wondered about why on earth they would use that word if they weren’t intending to be insulting! And the insult, for once, was not directed at Meghan.
But did they realise that!
W crying about H’s beard, K crying about M’s dog biscuits….those 2 and their cult i mean courtiers are nuts. I actually think they should remain married and not inflict themselves onto anyone else.
In the UK one of the leading brands of dogfood is Pedigree Chum- this is a unamusing play on words and a barely disguised racist dog whistle!!
This. A thousand times this.
😡 Mad but not surprised, glad to have the context @Roseberry
Thank you. I was sure that there was a reference there that I wasn’t picking up on.
Yeah, and “chump” is very close to “chimp,” which is what that (since-fired) BBC reporter suggested that Baby Sussex would look like.
I’m guessing that was in the racist palace flunkey’s subconscious in using that word … he/she was probably pretty pleased with the wordplay, because those people are so steeped in racism that it chokes out any decency in them.
I knew I had to be missing some context, but W-O-W that was worse than I thought.
Disgusting.
“In the UK one of the leading brands of dogfood is Pedigree Chum….”.
So, is he calling Meghan a bi*ch? Is he insinuating that she’s a mongrel? I also agree with other posters that say that he may be implying “chimp” when he says “chump.”
I’m sure another word similar to Chump was actually used to describe Meghan. I can’t believe KP was really upset about this. You would think they would be more focused on Kate and her well-being rather than on what Meghan is or not doing. And I agree that the DM is just making up stories about Meghan’s business and Netflix show.
Agree on all counts, Amy Bee.
As far as the ARO launch goes, my gut says it will happen this fall along with the Netflix show. I’m hoping for ultra cozy autumnal vibes.
@Snuffles
This is what I also believe and, in fact, it makes perfect sense.
I definitely believe we’ll see the launch of ARO (including the website, instagram and the Netflix cooking/entertaining/gardening show) soon after labor day (Sept 2) along with limited edition products.
The final quarter of the year has the biggest holiday shopping seasons so definitely its ARO in the Fall (not the Spring – as it seemed was the original plan – as per the Nancy Wilson song.)
We know how much H&M love showing their work in September/October(aka Sussextember and Sussextober) so this time frame seems right to me. If the show wrapped filming in June that also seems like a decent post production period to get everything up and running.
“Won that battle”. This speaks volumes. This must reflect Kate’s own opinion. She seems so school age. However much we perhaps feel about William, I can imagine he’d be pretty easy to talk to. Put it is this way and into this scenario. Say you had no idea of William’s background, that he was just another man, non BRF, sitting on a train seat next to you. I reckon you could talk with him quite easily. Now imagine Kate were sitting next to you. I can’t imagine much conversation at all. Introvert is not the right word. She is in reality limited and boring. Didn’t her school friends/school mums say the family was really boring? It’s this kind of woman who thinks in terms of “battles” therefore. (I seriously think these words come from her, and that they’re not just imposed upon her by the press; if they don’t come from her directly, the press must think, by using them, that they at least suit her personality.)
I don’t think Kate is doing battle at all, at least not against Meghan. Kate never had any long-term relationship and rivalry with Meghan, not like William and Harry. Kate won the “war” when Meghan left. She’s got all the tiaras and the homes and the medals and the path to becoming Queen Consort (if she survives her illness or a divorce) and I don’t think some dog biscuits are going to bother her. It’s William who’s a jealous raging mess and can’t let go – he’s the one who’s still triggered about a beard.
Let’s not forget how Kate still openly copies Meghan’s outfits years after Meghan left the UK. The most egregious example is the one shoulder blue dress she wore when she pretended to play piano for Eurovision and the shades of blue were an exact match to the one shoulder dress Meghan wore to rhe NAACP awards.
Kate is definitely still fighting battles against Meghan.
Yes, I have to agree with Nic919. I fully believe Kate’s instinct on Meghan’s arrival was one of jealousy, and that this emotion propelled her along a path that coincided with William’s hatred of his brother and sister in law. It carried on, even after their departure – remember such stunts as the turquoise coat the day after Meghan’s farewell turquoise dress – and carries on even now. Do I think she’s finished with attacking Meghan? No. I believe she and her husband get a lot of mileage and relationship glue out of their mutual envy of Meghan and Harry. I think much of the tabloid press, particularly the DM, feeds off its relationship with the BRF and reflects how they talk about life. She and her staff will see it as a won battle.
Meghan and harry won. Camilla controls the jewelry collection and Kate must ask permission
Also we all forgot to mention the fake crying story which weaponized fake white woman tears against Meghan. This story came out just as Meghan and Harry came back from a successful tour and she was pregnant. This is only a story that could have come directly from Kate and it gave the media a reason to attack Meghan even more because how dare she make the white princess cry.
@Nic919, sparrow1, Tessa – Kate copies everyone, whether fashion or projects, because she’s too lazy and dimwitted to come up with anything on her own – and Kate was certainly jealous, mean-spirited and spiteful while Meghan was around. I’m not saying Kate’s turned into a good person, I just think that, in her own dim way, she believes she’s won the war – her rival has been sent to the other end of the earth and won’t ever come back.
This is very different from the war William is waging. He’s got 40 years of jealousy built up and, for him, I don’t think it’s enough that Harry is on the other side of the planet. It won’t even be enough if Harry comes back alone, crawling on his knees and begging to be taken in by the family. It will only be enough if Harry is exterminated.
Why’s the DM calling palace staff flunkeys😂?
A rare burst of inadvertent factuality?
She didn’t unveil it on the day. Nacho posted it to his IG story the day BEFORE and the press obsessed over it. Imagine turning everything into a battle. “Kate won the headlines” but you still all gave her loads of coverage for DOG BISCUITS. Obsessed.
The fact that she was overshadowed by jam and dog biscuits sounds like it’s a her problem and maybe she needs to work on that.. seriously 🦴 told the world she had cancer and disappeared for six months only to be upstaged by jam and biscuits that are on the other side of the earth.. 5000+ miles and 8 hours away and the jam still was more important news..
I said yesterday there is a distinct desperation in the reporting coming from the BM. They are just throwing everything at the wall right now. I think this Colombia visit broke them in a way that Nigeria didn’t and they were super pressed about that. I don’t know if it’s the realization that it’s been five years and they are very likely never returning, Harry saying he’s not bringing Meghan or their kids over there, and the Wales’ being simultaneously boring and missing but it’s apparent the media is losing it. You haven’t seen them outside a ton in weeks and they are ” breaking” increasingly unhinged stories on them daily.
It’s an existential threat. The BM and royal experts are getting nothing out of the RF. And given W&K’s lack of interest in…anything, plus the general charisma vacuum of the whole family, the future looks pretty grim for the royal reporting industry.
H&M are the only ones offering a little excitement, but the BM are stuck with the role of royal cheerleaders and have locked themselves into the H&M bad guy narrative, and now they’re scratching around for quotes from Windsor’s third undergardener who thinks he’s made a clever joke about dog food.
The purpose of the Nigeria visit was for Invictus, which Harry established when he was in the UK. The Sussexes announced or established projects related to their Archewell charities while they were there. Clearly, they coordinate and can jugggle more than one thing at a time.
The Columbia visit is for related Archewell projects although Harry will probably fit in a meeting or so about Invictus. I think what really breaks the BM and probably the palaces is that Harry and Meghan are starting to have international recognition for what Archewell has established independent of the “palace”. They also seem to have forgotten that Columbia was visited by both Sophie and Charles with Camilla.
Kate won headlines but yet you’re still talking about Meghan’s jam.
Meghan wins every day by merely waking up! Add in her upcoming Netflix show, the triumphant trip to Nigeria, the upcoming trip to Columbia and the BM is searching for ways to put Meghan down. So they focus on jam and dog biscuits. This is so stupid.
The juvenile way these people in and around the palace and their media flunkies is so off putting it’s no wonder Meghan was like wtf kind of circus are these people running and high tailed it outta there. It’s a wonder she stayed as long as she did. These people don’t know how to work efficiently. It takes them years to plan an overseas tour and H&M did it without all the time and dilly dallying and got more media out of it and more importantly elevated the image and culture of the country they visited.
They are so triggered by Netflix.
There needs to be new stronger word for pathetic when it comes to the left behind royals.
They aren’t working, have no intention to work for the next month or two and they still authorize Sussex hit pieces. Just more proof it was never about “attention going to that person means my project doesn’t get highlighted!” was always lies. These ppl just want to destroy the Sussexes because they are more popular and genuinely want to work in a more impactful way.
They just can’t help themselves, can they? They can complain about Meghan’s gift to her friend being posted on social media and how it “overshadowed” Kate’s announcement, but the fact that they are aware of Meghan’s friend’s posts shows that they, too, are more interested in the Sussexes than any of the leftovers. They are seemingly part of the problem they complain about – why not at least pretend that they haven’t seen it at all?
Also, as an aside, didn’t James Middleton have a dog food company at one point?
New theory: The unhinged portion of Salty Island are going bonkers because a young, attractive royal is promoting healthy eating. No one would believe that Kate would attach herself to jams; look at her. Despite Diana’s well-known EDs, Betty Windsor *insisted* on continuing Vicky Hanover’s sick holiday weigh-in ritual. Cammie would only be interested in jam jars if they were filled with gin.
M and H have achieved balance, a happy home life, international acclaim, glamour AND are advocates for mental and physical health. Name one – just one – royal in the last hundred years who can say the same.
@Tursitops…..I swear, I was looking for the ‘Like’ button even tho I know this site doesnt accommodate one……………….lol
But srsly, your post is spot on! H&M seem to have found a nice, holistic balance to their life: managing to have a very private family life, seemingly filled with happiness, raising their babies and being surrounded by their chosen family and loyal friends; a very busy and fulfilling philanthropic life, filled with good works and strategic partnerships; and very productive business endeavors.
Never in a million years would they have been able to achieve what they have already achieved and the fulfilment they must be feeling now, being free from the soul-crushing strictures and pretentiousness of their life in that death cult on Shithole isle.
Im sure they wish they had never had that experience but I’m also sure they are grateful for where it has brought them and what it has taught them.
Meghan hasn’t launched anything for ARO. There hasn’t been a hard or soft launch. Her sending gifts to friends who, ON THEIR OWN, posted those gifts IS NOT A LAUNCH. So them writing articles about a nonexistent launch is just them creating stories that aren’t true. You can’t win or lose a battle of headlines against Kate when the only person seen was Kate. Their bar for her is so low that her being photographed twice by the same media that puts her on a pedestal for smiling and waving at the same time is her biggest accomplishment of 2024. So to say that Kate made headlines over an Instagram post, that Meghan wasn’t even in and was about jam and dog biscuits, is hilarious. They are so desperate for mediocre Kate to outshine Meghan that they create stupid “battles” that no one cares about but them and their racist cult followers. Logic is out the window with these people. Meghan would have sent the gift to Nacho days before anyone would even know that Kate was attending Trooping the Color, so there was no attempt by Meghan to overshadowing someone who has been MIA for six months.
Anyone aligned with the royals, be it courtiers or UK media, having any opinion about Harry, Meghan or their children continue to show how immature, obsessed and desperate they are to still be talking about two people who left that hellhole four years ago. The constant name calling and lies only makes it clear that these are extremely miserable people who desperately need to try and tear others down to make themselves feel as if they are somehow better than what they actually are.
@Nerd nailed it with this post. It is a big , old world and there is room enough for everyone to be useful and positive as in service is universal NOT the preserve of 7 members of BRF. What about live and let live or even being generous to family members who live in another country? Why has only the Monarch or his heir got the right to shine? Why be so jealous over somebody else’s business when they have so much unearned wealth and privilege? Isn’t it enough to have Beckham on speed dial, praying for his knighthood? It must be exhausting to OWN so many things that your servants dust and yet be eaten up with jealousy because you are unfulfilled and bitter over people and situations you can’t control.
The editor of the Daily Wail clearly has a problem, he has Meghan living in his head.
It’s always amusing when the bm tries to explain how ‘Hollywood’ works. If I worked in the bm, I would be looking for employment elsewhere. Clickbait media isn’t going to last for long. I think people will be going to streaming platforms which report the facts. The US media had better think long and hard about their decisions about clickbait and what they’ll do for a buck. It won’t last.
It’s amazing to me that some people can see this level of targeting of this woman, who is way across the pond minding her own business, and still conclude that she was lying when she said she experienced suicidal ideation. She’s constantly targeted, written about, in worst ways than even the Queen or future queen should be targeted. The more I see of this, the more I despise William, Charles and their wives.
Right?
Calling Meghan ‘dog food’ aka the pedigree chum(p) reference from a palace employee is the actual story here.
What’s all this about battles, Kate being furious and so on . There is no contest ..not with Meghan , not with thousands of other women who are doing far better jobs and look a million times better than Kate Middleton while they make a difference . A complete flop this woman..right from the get go . Put that in your pipe and smoke it, you BM losers .
What Harry & Meghan do are their own private business & nothing to do with the leaking RF and all their nasty, hateful, racist minions representing them in the media who have destroyed the reputation of the Monarchy since the real Queen died! Prince Philip was right about being concerned over the damage his wimpy son would do when he became King! Charles insulted his parents by airing his own dirty laundry out in public & through the Dimbleby autobiography calling his mother cold and his father a bully. Lizzy never forgave him according to her cousin!
The world sees the toxic British media behaving like mental groupies following Harry & Meghan everywhere with such a sick obsession 24/7 & it’s causing the UK to be judged around the world as a horrible, dangerous country one would never put on their itinerary to visit!
Angela Levin stated on GB News not long ago – ‘we only want WHITE people in the Palace’ and UK wonder why they have racist riots & unrest! Levin is one of Meghan’s number one hater who is given a platform on a regular basis to go after her with such vitriolic attacks but for most of us, it only makes ageing Levin look cruel, racist & hateful. Jealous she didn’t get a jar of jam?????? lol
I am so happy Harry & Meghan escaped that awful crusty old family to make their own living – William & Kate are so jealous that they don’t have the same freedom so they use ‘courtiers’ ‘palace sources’ ‘friends’ along with Morgan, Clarkson & anybody else they can rely on to try to destroy them! We see the hateful royal family losing popularity & sinking to the bottom of the ocean & there’s no way back!
Bring on ARO…jams, dog food, cooking shows & Netflix! Love wins!