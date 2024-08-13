Mail: A palace flunkey referred to Duchess Meghan as a ‘Pedigree Chump’

Last week, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column had a weird exclusive about the Duchess of Sussex and her brand, American Riviera Orchard. ARO has not launched yet. No one has been able to purchase anything from ARO. What happened was that Meghan sent out gift baskets with homemade jam and lemons to her friends, all while she was filming her new Netflix cooking/entertaining show. The Netflix show and ARO seem to be connected, so much so that ARO will likely be hard-launched alongside the debut of the Netflix show. Royalist tried to make it sound like Netflix was “managing” ARO, but that seems doubtful. Anyway, the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column piggybacked on the Daily Beast’s reporting with this:

Meghan’s global trademark difficulties with her American Riviera Orchard-branded jam have been compounded by Netflix. The jam’s launch is inextricably linked with a cookery programme already filmed for Netflix which doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to show it. Sometime in mid 2025 has been pencilled in. Will we also get to see her new dog treats range? When she unveiled it on the same day that Kate attended Trooping the Colour – her first public appearance this year – the Princess of Wales won that battle for the headlines. One flunkey referred to Meghan as the Pedigree Chump.

“One flunkey referred to Meghan as the Pedigree Chump.” Meaning, Kensington Palace courtiers ran to the Mail to bitch about Meghan sending dog biscuits to her friend Nacho a few days before Kate made her big proof-of-life appearance at Trooping the Colour. Kate was absolutely furious about those dog biscuits, and Kate’s people ran around, screaming about how dog biscuits stole Kate’s thunder. Which is pretty pathetic… for Kate. As is “Pedigree Chump.” As for the actual news here… Meghan filmed the Netflix show in April, May and June, right? It seems weird for Netflix to delay airing the show until “mid 2025.” The turnaround should be much quicker than that. Which is why I think all of these stories sound like bullsh-t.