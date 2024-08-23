Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘are two people who are in love with love’

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez in April 2022. He proposed with a large green diamond engagement ring, which she loved and couldn’t wait to show off. I forgot something about the ring though – Ben had it engraved with “not going anywhere” because that’s how he would sign off his emails when he started pursuing her again in 2021 (when she was engaged to A-Rod). Ben would write her love letters and sign off “Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.” Just another sad piece of gossip, given Jennifer’s divorce filing this week. And it’s even more evidence that Ben and Jen really did think this was for real and the genuine endgame. Speaking of, People Magazine has more exclusive quotes from “sources.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck entered into a romantic partnership — for the second time — with the best intentions. After news broke of Lopez’s recent divorce filing, a source who knows both Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, tells PEOPLE they “really loved each other — and it happened quickly.” “They were really going to give it a try, and they did,” adds the source. “These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn’t jump into that? And the world wanted it.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage helped him “become a family man again,” a source close to both of them tells PEOPLE. Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, this week on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, and a source says that their relationship always prioritized family. “Family is very important to both of them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn’t end,” the source says of their once-blended family. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. “They are very different people,” the source adds of Affleck and Lopez. “She’s super public and wants to go out, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

[From People Magazine]

Eh. Ben’s side is really leaning into the version of their split where Ben was just a quiet guy in a delicate place in his recovery who was focused on his kids and then this vixen came back into his life and threw everything off-kilter. And that’s not what happened. Ben had been in recovery/sober for several years when HE pursued Jennifer and he made the effort to woo her yet again. As for all of this family stuff… I feel sorry for Emme. Emme and Ben seemed tight. As for his kids, Ben has not really role modeled healthy behavior in this instance.