The Beclowning: Despite widespread rumors, Beyonce did not attend the DNC

To be fair to everyone, we were all in the same boat last night, it wasn’t just the Beyhive. Casual Beyonce fans and politicos joined the Beyhive last night and we all convinced ourselves that Beyonce was about to strut on stage in Chicago and perform “Freedom” live at the Democratic National Convention. The evidence was there, it was not a mass delusion. There were reports of a mystery guest in Chicago. There was a roped-off area at the DNC and Dem organizers were being squirrelly. There were widespread social media rumors that someone major was going to appear on stage on Thursday night. Then TMZ reported that Beyonce would totally appear at the DNC. Then, shortly before Kamala Harris took the stage, the Hollywood Reporter published this:
A representative for Beyoncé says the singer will not attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star’s rep tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”
Rumors about the pop star attending and performing at this year’s DNC, celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential nomination, have exploded online throughout the week.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Pink would be the headline act ahead of Harris’ speech. On Thursday, Pink — who performed “What About Us” with her daughter Willow — appeared to have moved up in the lineup, continuing to add more fuel to the fire about a surprise guest coming later in the night.
[From THR]
Yep. There was no Beyonce. Did we beclown ourselves? Did we really “delude” ourselves into believing that Bey would pop out? I don’t think it’s on us or on the Beyhive. I think there was an effort by DNC organizers to get people to tune in and so they egged on the Beyonce rumors. That being said, having watched four hours of DNC programming, waiting for Beyonce, I do feel like that probably wasn’t the original lineup? It did feel like people got moved around and there was supposed to be someone else on stage in the run-up to VP Harris’s speech?
TMZ did confirm that Beyonce would be performing, OOPs! They did it again.
Beyone is probably holding out on the National anthem at the swearing in or possible President Kamala and her husband’s inauguration dance. She likes to make History.
I would love to see her sing at the inaugural ball like she did for Obama’s, I think that would be really significant if she performed at the first Black president and the first Black female president (and obviously just the first female president overall.)
An inaugural ball honestly sounds more plausible than showing up for the DNC.
And having TMZ, now a Murdoch entity, having *that* scoop exclusively…
🙄🤨
The enthusiasm level has been through the roof since Biden stepped back and endorsed VP Harris, and its sustained and growing with this absolute banger of a convention. Next up is the first Harris/Trump debate. This has been such a brilliant strategic campaign, I wonder if they are planning to bring out Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in the next few weeks to keep the campaign in the headlines and have a new surge of joy and enthusiasm (and donations) coming in wave after wave until November.
I’ll be honest, Beyonce is that girl, but I didn’t care if she was there or not. I wasn’t interested in any mega star appearances, I just wanted to see Kamala Harris the next President of the United States of America accept the nomination and give her speech. And she did just that.
I do think that Bey could have released her statement about not appearing at the DNC an hour before she did. And it proves AGAIN that TMZ is trash, they are owned by Fox so…
Its better Beyonce wasn’t there, if she had attended the story today would’ve been about Beyonce’s appearance and not Kamala’s speech.