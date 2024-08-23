The Beclowning: Despite widespread rumors, Beyonce did not attend the DNC

To be fair to everyone, we were all in the same boat last night, it wasn’t just the Beyhive. Casual Beyonce fans and politicos joined the Beyhive last night and we all convinced ourselves that Beyonce was about to strut on stage in Chicago and perform “Freedom” live at the Democratic National Convention. The evidence was there, it was not a mass delusion. There were reports of a mystery guest in Chicago. There was a roped-off area at the DNC and Dem organizers were being squirrelly. There were widespread social media rumors that someone major was going to appear on stage on Thursday night. Then TMZ reported that Beyonce would totally appear at the DNC. Then, shortly before Kamala Harris took the stage, the Hollywood Reporter published this:

A representative for Beyoncé says the singer will not attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention. “Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star’s rep tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.” Rumors about the pop star attending and performing at this year’s DNC, celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential nomination, have exploded online throughout the week. On Wednesday, it was reported that Pink would be the headline act ahead of Harris’ speech. On Thursday, Pink — who performed “What About Us” with her daughter Willow — appeared to have moved up in the lineup, continuing to add more fuel to the fire about a surprise guest coming later in the night.

[From THR]

Yep. There was no Beyonce. Did we beclown ourselves? Did we really “delude” ourselves into believing that Bey would pop out? I don’t think it’s on us or on the Beyhive. I think there was an effort by DNC organizers to get people to tune in and so they egged on the Beyonce rumors. That being said, having watched four hours of DNC programming, waiting for Beyonce, I do feel like that probably wasn’t the original lineup? It did feel like people got moved around and there was supposed to be someone else on stage in the run-up to VP Harris’s speech?

to whoever started the Beyoncé as dnc special guest rumour pic.twitter.com/y59dLZziZZ — T (@teewatterss) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé at home watching all of us say she’s performing at the convention pic.twitter.com/C9UTQ4oyQV — Lauren 🪻🌼🪴 (@laurenhtexas) August 23, 2024