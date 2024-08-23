Angelina Jolie is the new face of Tom Ford’s revamped lipstick line

Look at this! Angelina Jolie is the new face of Tom Ford Beauty, specifically representing their lipstick line. Angelina has done high-profile ad campaigns before, and she’s currently the face of Guerlain perfume (and she’s godmother to Guerlain’s Women for Bees program). I’ve always wondered if Angelina has gotten significant beauty-contract offers for years and she’s turned them down for various reasons. But this year, she’s got an Oscar-bait movie (Maria) and she probably wanted the money from a lucrative beauty contract, so here we are. WWD had the exclusive and I found the business side of this fascinating:
It’s full steam ahead for makeup at Tom Ford Beauty, starting with a renewed focus on lip and a top-tier spokesperson. Angelina Jolie, the brand’s first-ever celebrity face for beauty, will front Runway Lip Color, which rolls out globally in full distribution in September with 18 shades — 10 existing, eight new. It replaces the existing Lip Color lipsticks franchise. The refresh also entails Runway Lip Pencils, available in eight shades. Prices range from $46 for the pencils to $62 for the lipsticks.
The push comes at a pivotal time for the business. An SEC filing from parent company the Estée Lauder Cos., which acquired Tom Ford for $2.3 billion in 2023, noted that in the fiscal year 2024, “net sales [for makeup] from Tom Ford decreased, primarily driven by lower net sales from the lip subcategory.”
The health of the business depends on getting lip back on track. It is among the largest categories of the business overall after fragrance, and the largest of Tom Ford’s makeup offering, said Guillaume Jesel, the brand’s president and chief executive officer, who assumed the top slot last year after nearly a decade working on the brand.
Ford departed the company last year, and was succeeded by Peter Hawkings as the helm of its creative leadership. Hawkings announced his departure last month. Jesel declined to comment on the search for new creative talent, but did say, “together with the creative director and the licensees, we have to uphold [Ford’s] vision.”
Jesel’s mandate is “to continue to run Tom Ford as a united brand across verticals and unify the strategy, the brand codes, the innovation across fashion, beauty and eyewear,” he said. “We need to attract world-class talent, and that means in the creative product development and marketing.”
To that end, Jolie’s campaign, lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, echoes Ford’s own work as an auteur. “In terms of the celebrity aspect, the connection of film is something that’s been there naturally. Tom is a filmmaker and he shot a lot of his own photography,” said Jesel. “The connection to film and the cinematic aspect of the visual imagery that he created for this brand set it aside from anyone else and has been integral to our DNA.”
In the visuals, Jolie sports hero shade Scarlet Rouge. “It’s a beautiful color and texture,” Jolie said via email. “A good red lip needs little else. It’s worn with intention. That was part of the discussion.”
Her appeal mimics the wide net Jesel is casting with the relaunch. “She appeals to a broad demographic, and she has global appeal. We are branded very internationally, and are well diversified around the world. And her appeal to Gen Z is very interesting,” he said.
In September, stills of the campaign will roll out, followed by a film in October. “Lip is a category that is used in public, and when we talk about makeup, we talk about the power of transformation for makeup and finding a different persona in yourself,” Jesel said.
Basically, the Tom Ford brand needed a huge star to reboot their Beauty line and Angelina is a global star who tested well across several demographics. “Her appeal to Gen Z is very interesting” – I’ve noticed that too. Younger people who didn’t grow up in the Brangaloonie Wars see Angelina as a cool person and a “mother.” It probably helps that she’s actually a mother to several Gen Z kids. Also: once you see it together, you’re like, oh, right, Angelina has some of the most famous lips in the world, how has she never done a lipstick campaign before now? I’m looking forward to the “film” too – I wonder where they filmed it. For some of her Guerlain campaigns, she got them to film at her home in Cambodia. I wonder if this campaign is more LA/Hollywood/vamp.
Ad courtesy of Tom Ford/IG.
Damn, she is a stunner. Always have been.
Angelina did a lipstick campaign for Shiseido in the early 2000s
Angie is a beautiful woman, but this photo looks heavily filtered to me and doesn’t quite look like her, especially her lips.
I really like Angelina – but this is not a good photo. She just looks bored and worse, like she’s gonna stab me or something. But hey – maybe this is what we need nowadays! 😄 who are we kidding anyway
Lol, I think that look is supposed to represent “intention” – perhaps the intention to stab you?
I agree, it doesn’t really look like her.
That FACE. That’s all I got. Oh and I didn’t know Tom Ford did make-up? And that’s it from me.
She looks amazing – obviously – but I don’t love the hair color for this shoot. I think a darker brunette would have been more striking with the red lips and tone of the photo. My eyes were drawn to her hair before her lips. I don’t wear red lipstick but I do like Tom Ford makeup and often forget about it. I’ll have to check out the more muted tones. Envious of those that wear bold lip colors, I am just not one of them!
I agree.
She’s needed to go darker for years and a richer brunette would’ve definitely made it pop more.
Despite that – I love her, Tom Ford and a great red lipstick. So… I’m definitely gonna check this out lol
Yes, Jolie, all day! I like the picture! I love this for her! Tom Ford didn’t know how to do women’s cosmetics, but now Estee Lauder owns his cosmetics; hopefully, they will get some traction. I know some of the items I saw at Nordstrom were extremely expensive.
I love Tom Ford Beauty, haven’t purchased anything significant since he sold the company but am interested in the new lipsticks and pencils, since I have only used his lipsticks for the past decade. Angie Jo, of course looks divine.
How transfer-proof are his lipsticks?
This seems like a great move by Estée Lauder. Getting a special lipstick feels like such a fun (reasonably affordable) luxury. It has to be great though. I have a couple Chanel lipsticks that make me feel like the most sophisticated glamour girl when I put them on. I will definitely take a peek at these next time I’m getting myself a treat, especially that gorgeous color Angelina is wearing.
I feel so out of touch and old. I nearly choked at seeing they will run $62 each??? That seems CRAZY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! But I am more of a clear gloss girl. I don’t look good in bold colors, much to my chagrin so maybe that is part of it, if I had Angie’s lips, I’d be more inclined to pay a lot for a lipstick as I’d wear a bold red all day every day.
Lol, me too Turtledove! I wear the ultra-sophisticated and expensive tinted Burt’s Bees lip balm.
LOL, I use Glossier and Buxom and I am over here like, dayum! BUT, I love Angelina, and I’ve liked Tom Ford since his Gucci days soo…. If they have a shade I like, I’ll probably drop the coin.
Kudos to Tom Ford! Yes, it’s Angelina Jolie. But it’s Angelina Jolie at 49! Thank you for not choosing some model in her 20s. The beauty in the red lipstick will be 50 next year. Women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond still have lips. We have buying power. $62.00? A bit steep. But, at least, TF isn’t using an 18 year old, smooth faced spokesmodel to sell me wrinkle cream.
Insert the *take all my money,* GIF here. I’ll buy whatever she’s selling,
QUIT WITH THE PRICE INCREASES. I love(d) Tom Ford lipsticks. I tapped at 52$ a bullet. Nubile was the perfect shade for me and I loved it so, so much. Then I realized how much I was paying for a single bullet. I started looking for dupes and never went back. There’s too many brands and too many shades to keep playing those games.
I don’t care who the spokesperson is- I can recreate the look for half the price (and now get multiple lipsticks for the price of one). He priced himself out of market for just an okay product. I had the same issue with CL lipsticks. For that price, you better be fricking fabulous. Tom Ford wasn’t.
Angelina has the perfect face/lips for this. I am almost tempted to buy some, but that price tag is a hard pass for me. Knowing me, I would lose the lipstick somewhere and be kicking myself all day. I’ll stick with my Maybelline.
Such a good choice. She has lips to die for.
This is not, as others are saying, a heavily filtered photo. Airbrushed in the old fashioned way perhaps. Her skin still shows texture, still some of the fine lines. Are her lips enhanced with the make up? Of course. That’s the point of make up.
As a makeup junkie. If anyone is interested in Tom Ford Beauty. It’s sold at Sephora in stores and online. Just wait for their annual spring sale.
It usually happens around April. And you can get a discount code depending on your VIB level. It’s free to join. Or during the holidays they have some pop-up discounts to apply at check out. Just keep an eye on it. And even once in while they will have individual Tom Ford Beauty products on sale. Like a certain lipstick color or an eyeshadow quad.
I got Tom Ford Beauty eyeshadow at Costco once lol.
I can’t afford a Tom Ford dress or a Dior bag. But I can afford their makeup. So, it gives you that feeling of luxury. Without bankrupting you.
ITA – I love Tom Ford perfumes but the only way I can really afford it as airport duty free as it can be cheaper. I also love Victoria Beckham makeup, esp the eye brick and pencil – both go on soo well and stay on.
I went through a phase of buying Pat McGrath – have a few of her eyeshadow boxes which are amazing and also go on very well.
Nars and Charlotte Tillbury are my go to brands for nice long lasting lipsticks/lips glosses. They are not too expensive.
As you can tell – am a fellow beauty junkie 🙂
I love TF choose Angie as his brand is worn often by BP! That he either hasn’t taken sides or…
Angelina is strong and sexy and that’s exactly what Tom Ford aesthetic is. She is the perfect choice! Bravo Angie!