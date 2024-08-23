THR: Producers haven’t sued Joaquin Phoenix after he exited the Todd Haynes film

A few weeks ago, Joaquin Phoenix suddenly pulled out of a Todd Haynes-directed film which was already deep into pre-production. Joaquin pulled out just a few days before he was due on set to begin principal filming. It is an especially crazy thing to do, even more so considering the fact that Joaquin brought the story and concept to Haynes and they developed it together. The story is something like “a closeted gay detective story” and it’s a period piece and the love story was supposed to be very explicit. Joaquin’s sudden withdrawal has left Haynes in an awful spot, not to mention the production companies which already invested millions. The Hollywood Reporter has already done some reporting about the studio/executive outrage over Phoenix screwing over Haynes and the film. Now THR asks: “Can Joaquin Phoenix Be Replaced, or Is Todd Haynes’ Gay Love Story Doomed?”
Joaquin Phoenix has pulled this sort of stunt before. In 2019, he tried to back out of The Joker at the last minute. He did it again in 2021, with Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, and again in 2023, with Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. But in those cases, Phoenix ultimately settled down and the movies ended up getting made. Which raises an obvious question: Is there any way the explicit Todd Haynes gay love story that Phoenix supposedly got cold feet over and abruptly exited Aug. 9 — just five days before shooting was scheduled to begin in Guadalajara, Mexico, where sets were already being built and crews were waiting for the Oscar-winning actor to arrive — might somehow also end up getting made?
Rambling Reporter has been hearing all sorts of rumors about eleventh-hour attempts to salvage the untitled project, including reports that Haynes had been contemplating recasting Phoenix’s part. Pedro Pascal’s name has been bandied about, though sources tell THR he’d be an unlikely choice given that Pascal’s schedule is packed until the end of the year with Fantastic Four and The Mandalorian shoots and also because Haynes had already cast Top Gun: Maverick‘s Danny Ramirez as Phoenix’s love interest in the film, which centers on a corrupt L.A. cop in the 1930s who has a torrid affair with a nonwhite male character. “Having two Latinos in the roles doesn’t make a lot of sense,” one talent rep tells THR.
Meanwhile, Rambling hears that Haynes’ producers have been considering hitting Phoenix with a lawsuit to cover lost costs, said to amount to several million dollars. Might that entice Phoenix back to the set? Anything is possible, but it’s unlikely, given that money doesn’t appear to be a problem for the actor these days; he got paid $25 million for the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, which bows at the Venice Film Festival in September.
As I said weeks ago, the reason why there’s not more full-throated, on-the-record backlash against Joaquin right now is because Joker: Folie à Deux is coming out soon. Studios are waiting to see if that film is successful with the powerful neckbeard incel demographic before they completely write off Joaquin. It’s crazy that no one has sued him yet, which makes me wonder if Haynes does feel like there’s a shot at getting Joaquin to change his mind. But it’s also been weeks since he exited – are they still waiting around in Mexico? As for recasting the role… I get that there’s a Hollywood hive-mind and that currently, everyone wants to hire Pedro Pascal for every role, but there are other actors around? It’s completely f–king weird to be like “We should recast this, is Pedro available? Oh, he’s not, well, nevermind.” And of course this all would have played out differently if a woman had pulled this kind of stunt.
Why can’t we have 2 Latino actors in the same film?
I can’t quite put my finger on it. Seems a weak argument that it’s about a white cop blah blah. Just rewrite that part. Or don’t make the stupid movie at all)
Anyway, Pedro also has Gladiator to promote, so he’s extra busy.
Let’s hope Joaquin isn’t cast in any more films. He’s not even that great an actor. My opinion (so don’t @me how wrong I am)
It sounds like the white privilege of the lead character may be a main plot point, though,, in which case, hiring a POC would require extensive re-writes.
Seems like you could find a pretty big selection of actors willing to take the role, is it really that hard to find someone on short notice?
Someone A list enough to get the funding but also willing to do an explicit gay role? I suspect that will be very difficult if not impossible to cast.
My old life pre-kids was in independent film and I know of or know people in this situation. If they sue him they risk alienating him and pissing off his agents, which can be problematic. The problem is that they already spent millions on pre-production in Mexico and they have to pay those salaries and costs, no matter what. So it’s a question of if they do it through an insurance claim, which risks the production company having a hard time insuring in the future, or sue. I’m sure this is not an easy decision. Even if they recast, they have to go back for funding if the original partners pull their money without Phoenix as the star. If they can find another big name (hence the Pedro suggestion), then maybe the money people won’t pull out. They could also be hoping that once Phoenix is done with the Venice Film Festival he can come down to start shooting. In my opinion that conflict was probably a big contributing factor.
I don’t know why they would plan production to start right when Joker promotion begins. If they push it too long they risk Ramirez having to leave for other commitments.
It’s just a mess and all avoidable if Phoenix hadn’t pulled out. I do feel for him since he literally watched his brother die on a Hollywood street. You don’t get over that trauma. But he is close to, if not 50 years old. Grow up and behave like the VERY well paid star that you are. George Clooney may be a smug a-hole but he would never!
The director has a proven track record and if the script is high quality why not recast? It shouldn’t fall on the whim of JP who is very heavy going as an actor. Better casting with a fascinating actor would be the best screw you to the self indulgent JP, even better if he goes onto win the Best Actor.
I feel sorry for all the regular people who lost their jobs.