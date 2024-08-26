‘Ted Lasso’ will come back for a fourth season with much of the same cast

Ted Lasso’s third season ended in May 2023. I loved the first two seasons but I absolutely loathed the third season. It felt like Jason Sudeikis’s personal situation affected every part of the show, from the writing to the decisions about all of the characters to the way everything “wrapped up.” It was no secret that Jason was basically the only one who wanted the show to end, the rest of the actors and writers would have loved to keep going. There were rumors about a spinoff starring Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca and there were other rumors that AppleTV+ basically went to Jason and said “name your price, we want more Lasso.” Well, now that everyone is more than a year removed from the Lasso finale, they’re deciding to do a “fourth season.” Hmm.
Ted Lasso fans, this is not a drill. In a major step toward the long-awaited fourth season of Apple TV+’s hugely popular soccer comedy, the series’ studio Warner Bros. Television has picked up the options on the three original cast members who had been contracted under the aegis of the UK acting union Equity, sources tell Deadline. They are Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein, who plays hardman Roy Kent and Jeremy Swift, who plays Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins.
After securing the trio, the studio is expected to start reaching out to Ted Lasso cast members with SAG-AFTRA contracts whose options had expired, so they will need to make new deals, we hear. In addition to co-creators/executive producers Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), that is believed to include Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). We hear one of the Ted Lasso OGs, Phil Dunster (Jamie Tart), has not been picked up, presumably due to a conflict with another series; he is on both Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour and Apple’s Surface.
It is unclear which other stars may be approached about Season 4; the cast have all said repeatedly that they would be happy to reprise their roles if an opportunity arises. Many would likely pop in for guest appearances.
Getting the cast back paves the way toward a Season 4 greenlight, contingent on budget approval and scheduling as actors whose options have lapsed may have joined other series that have them in first position, sources said.
Starting the process for a Season 4 greenlight indicates that the main Ted Lasso driving force on and off-screen, Sudeikis, is on board for a new installment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent. The fate of Ted Lasso has always hinged on Sudeikis, who’d originated the character in NBC Sports videos. While being open that they would love to extend Ted Lasso, one of the biggest and most acclaimed comedies of the past decade, Apple and Warner Bros. executives have made it clear that it would be up to Sudeikis whether the show would continue.
In the dreamlike final sequence where we saw what happens to the characters, it felt like they were setting up a post-Ted Lasso series in Richmond. That was what most of the conversations were about last year, all of the potential spinoffs now that the Ted character is back in Kansas. I wonder how they’ll explain Lasso’s potential return to Richmond? Suddenly his kid doesn’t need him anymore? His ex-wife is still banging their marriage counselor? Rebecca and Roy can’t manage the football club without him and they beg him to return? Or will Ted see the light and come to the conclusion that, actually, Richmond is his home and he needs to go home? This is why I would tune in, to see how they resolve Ted’s return to Richmond and what “happened” to everyone in the two years Ted was back in Kansas. I also wonder what happened with Sudeikis – he was so burned out on Lasso and he was phoning in his performance in the third season. Maybe he just needed a real break and now he’s ready to come back.
While I’m looking forward to a fourth season, it won’t be the same without Jamie Tartt.
No mention of Nick Mohammed returning so his arc is up in the air?
Nick Mohammed wrote “told ya!” and an emoji laughing on Twitter after the news came out. I think he’s coming back too.
As a British person I found Ted Lasso horribly cringe. The first season was good, but after that it just got more and more bizarre. And the mid-Atlantic nature of it made everything really strange – it was like a weird characature of the UK that hugely lacked authenticity.
Maybe they’ll do a time jump? Ted’s son could be older and “need his dad less” or come with him. It would also be a good way to explain the absence of players (if the actors have moved on to other shows). Who knows?
I enjoyed season one, watched half of season two and was out. From what I heard I didn’t miss much of two or three. Four? No thanks. Sometimes one good season is enough tv people!
Man, the fourth season was so deeply unsatisfying. I’ll hold my excitement.
I hope Jan Maas and the canal boat guy return!
Re Jan Maas I’m dutch and it was interesting to see a Dutch character on the show, knowing that Jason Sudeikis and Brandan Hunt based him on the dutch people they met when they lived in Amsterdam.
Maybe Ted won’t return and JS will simply be involved in the creative.
I’m looking for a women’s team run by Rebecca and Roy with Keeley as their PR.
Why wouldn’t Jamie Tart return? Everyone was on board for a 4th season. Plus you’ve got to keep that love triangle going.
I loved the first season. I’d love to see more Rebecca, more Sam, more Jamie Tartt and Roy. But some of the characters were so annoying and cringe. Waaaayyyy to much Keeley. Too much Ned. I was happy when Keeley and the gf broke up cause Jack was such an unlikeable character. I love the dynamic of Rebecca and her ex as well as Sassy Smurf. Of course Ted and Coach Beard were great as was Trent.
It was so hyperfocused on Keeley and Ned in the final seasons. Just way too much air time and I found none of their story lines interesting. Ned was extremely unlikeable as a character, which saddened me cause I was hoping he would be the guy you root for.
Btw I know everyone loves to hate on series 3 but I thought Sunflowers(Amsterdam) was wonderful. Jamie teaching Roy how to cycle(and explaining how f*cked up his dad was), Rebecca(I was worried about her walking on the bike path!) and the houseboat guy and Colin terrified when Trent spots him at the gay bar but Trent explaining. Whilst sitting at the holocaust monument for gay victims, the triangle in Amsterdam.
Season 3 had some bright spots, but it just did not have the energy and fun of the first two. That said, I’m pumped about a new season!! I felt so bad for JS, he was really going through it while dealing with the OW situation and it showed. Now that he’s had a rest and is feeling better, he can get creative about how to pick up from season 3.
I read somewhere (maybe here?) that Ted Lasso and Tim Walz have a similar ‘coach’ energy. I don’t know what my point is here, but thought it was a cute idea.