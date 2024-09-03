JD Vance: Women who work instead of starting families are on ‘a path to misery’

J.D. Vance is just such an awful person. I don’t even have words at this point. One of the weirdest, grossest and funniest parts to Vance’s long history of saying disparaging sh-t about childless women is that even Donald Trump understands that his VP pick sounds like a f–king creep. Trump has had to come out and say: of course we don’t have a problem with childless women. Meanwhile, Vance is wailing in the background about how menopausal women should be fed into wood chippers. Anyway, fresh off the reveal that Vance can’t stand it when female teachers are childless, we’ve gotten a fresh reveal. In 2021, Vance gave a lengthy podcast interview in which he once again described in detail his disgust for childless women and how he used that disgust to formulate his political ideology.

JD Vance said professional women choose “a path to misery” by prioritizing their careers over having children—and argued that men and boys were “suppressed,” in a resurfaced podcast from 2021. “You have women who think that truly the liberationist path is to spend 90 hours a week working in a cubicle at McKinsey instead of starting a family and having children,” the GOP vice presidential nominee says in the audio clip. “What they don’t realize—and I think some of them do eventually realize that, thank God—is that that is actually a path to misery.” Donald Trump’s running mate specifically referenced his female classmates at Yale Law School, who “are caught up in a rat race that… is making them really miserable.” Vance met his wife, Usha, while studying alongside her at the elite university. The podcast, which was posted to YouTube on Sept. 20, 2021, was produced by American Moment, a right-wing non-profit whose mission is to “identify, educate, and credential young Americans who will implement public policy that supports strong families, a sovereign nation, and prosperity for all.” The group is also an organizational partner for Project 2025, an initiative tied to The Heritage Foundation. At the time of the episode’s release, Vance sat on the non-profit’s advisory board and was running for U.S. Senate. He is now listed as a “board members emeritus” on the American Moment website. Vance also turned his attention to “suppressed” men and boys during the podcast, alleging that “we don’t talk enough about the fact that traditional masculine traits are now actively suppressed from childhood all the way through adulthood.” The father of three said his son’s habit of fighting imaginary monsters was part of “something deeply cultural and biological, spiritual about this desire to defend his home and his family.” “If the Chinese invade us in 10 years,” Vance mused, “they’re going to be beaten back by boys… who practice fighting the monsters who become proud men who defend their homes. They’re not going to be defended by the soy boys who want to feed the monsters,” he added, using an insult intended to emasculate others.

[From The Daily Beast]

It’s actually a lot worse than that but you can see and hear that in the clip below. What’s disturbing as well is that he doesn’t understand that so much of his ideology is projection, that he’s projecting his own misery as a man, husband and father onto “childless women.” He believes he has pity for those women, but really he envies their freedom and independence, and that envy makes him uncomfortable so he forces himself to hate them and create an ideology in which he can dismiss the cool ladies as miserable for having free time and wanting equality.

Unearthed video: JD Vance attacks women “who can't have kids” because they “passed the biological period when it was possible” as “miserable” people who “have no real value system” and struggle to find “meaning” pic.twitter.com/IWFaHQFswJ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 31, 2024