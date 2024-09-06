Winona Ryder: Jeff Bridges wouldn’t kiss me in audition, said I was his daughter’s age



Last week, after Halle Berry shared how Pierce Brosnan “restored [her] faith in men,” we talked about how we’re starting to shift the focus from toxic masculinity to highlighting awesome examples of tonic masculinity, thanks to men like Pierce, First Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, and Gov. Tim Walz. Well, we can add Jeff Bridges to that list! While doing promotion for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder brought up a time when she auditioned for the movie Fearless, acting her audition scene out with Bridges. When it came time for them to kiss within the scene, Jeff refused to kiss Winona. Why? Because at the time, she was 21 and he was 43. According to Winona, Jeff wouldn’t kiss her because she was “too young.”

“Jeff Bridges, who I love, like, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young,” she said in Monday’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. Ryder, now 52, remembered they were “supposed to kiss” at the end of their scene, so she closed her eyes and puckered up before Bridges, now 74, hesitated. “He kissed my forehead, and he’s like, ‘You’re, like, my daughter’s age, you know?’ And I was like, ‘No, no!’” she said while laughing. Bridges shares daughters Isabelle, 43, Jessica, 41, and Haley, 38, with his wife of 47 years, Susan Bridges. The “Edward Scissorhands” actress did not specify which role she was trying to snag in “Fearless,” which ultimately starred Bridges, Isabella Rossellini, Rosie Perez and John Turturro. Ryder went on to star in the popular film “The Age of Innocence” that same year, which earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role and a Golden Globe win in the same category. “I feel like that was sort of my graduation, too, because when you’re a teen actor and a kid, you’re always hearing about the transition into adult roles and how it’s impossible. … I feel like ‘Age of Innocence’ really was huge,” she said elsewhere in the podcast interview.

I think it goes without saying that Jeff’s instincts and basic morals were spot on in this instance. Good on him for not being creepy or letting those casting agents take advantage of Winona. I’m kinda sad for her that Jeff was the only person in that room that blinked an eye at that big age gap. I hate that the bar is so low that stories like this are so commendable, though. Jeff recently appeared on the White Dudes for Kamala call and has been outspoken against Harvey Weinstein, advocated for Meals on Wheels’ Respect Your Elders program, and worked towards ending child hunger. He seems like a really solid dude.

As for Winona, I hope she’s learning boundaries and standing up for herself. There was a viral moment on the red carpet this week in which a photographer wanted her to take off her sunglasses. Winona clearly didn’t want to do so and mouths something like, “I don’t want to” or “What do I do?” to her co-star, 21-year-old Jenna Ortega. Jenna responds, “No, you don’t have to.” Now, this, I unequivocally love. Once again, it’s really cool to see Gen Z in action as they set boundaries and teach their elders to set them, too. Mr. Rosie and I have tickets to see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Saturday night. I’m so excited.

