Winona Ryder: Jeff Bridges wouldn’t kiss me in audition, said I was his daughter’s age

Last week, after Halle Berry shared how Pierce Brosnan “restored [her] faith in men,” we talked about how we’re starting to shift the focus from toxic masculinity to highlighting awesome examples of tonic masculinity, thanks to men like Pierce, First Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, and Gov. Tim Walz. Well, we can add Jeff Bridges to that list! While doing promotion for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder brought up a time when she auditioned for the movie Fearless, acting her audition scene out with Bridges. When it came time for them to kiss within the scene, Jeff refused to kiss Winona. Why? Because at the time, she was 21 and he was 43. According to Winona, Jeff wouldn’t kiss her because she was “too young.”
“Jeff Bridges, who I love, like, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young,” she said in Monday’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. Ryder, now 52, remembered they were “supposed to kiss” at the end of their scene, so she closed her eyes and puckered up before Bridges, now 74, hesitated.
“He kissed my forehead, and he’s like, ‘You’re, like, my daughter’s age, you know?’ And I was like, ‘No, no!’” she said while laughing. Bridges shares daughters Isabelle, 43, Jessica, 41, and Haley, 38, with his wife of 47 years, Susan Bridges.
The “Edward Scissorhands” actress did not specify which role she was trying to snag in “Fearless,” which ultimately starred Bridges, Isabella Rossellini, Rosie Perez and John Turturro.
Ryder went on to star in the popular film “The Age of Innocence” that same year, which earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress in a supporting role and a Golden Globe win in the same category.
“I feel like that was sort of my graduation, too, because when you’re a teen actor and a kid, you’re always hearing about the transition into adult roles and how it’s impossible. … I feel like ‘Age of Innocence’ really was huge,” she said elsewhere in the podcast interview.
I think it goes without saying that Jeff’s instincts and basic morals were spot on in this instance. Good on him for not being creepy or letting those casting agents take advantage of Winona. I’m kinda sad for her that Jeff was the only person in that room that blinked an eye at that big age gap. I hate that the bar is so low that stories like this are so commendable, though. Jeff recently appeared on the White Dudes for Kamala call and has been outspoken against Harvey Weinstein, advocated for Meals on Wheels’ Respect Your Elders program, and worked towards ending child hunger. He seems like a really solid dude.
As for Winona, I hope she’s learning boundaries and standing up for herself. There was a viral moment on the red carpet this week in which a photographer wanted her to take off her sunglasses. Winona clearly didn’t want to do so and mouths something like, “I don’t want to” or “What do I do?” to her co-star, 21-year-old Jenna Ortega. Jenna responds, “No, you don’t have to.” Now, this, I unequivocally love. Once again, it’s really cool to see Gen Z in action as they set boundaries and teach their elders to set them, too. Mr. Rosie and I have tickets to see Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Saturday night. I’m so excited.
Photos credit: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian/Avalon, Cat Morley/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Starstock/Photoshot/Avalon, Ron Wolfson/Avalon, Getty
Can attest that Jeff is an absolutely stand-up dude. Our Montana neighbor for decades. Raises money for kids hunger issues, great to the people who work for him, never a diva, an absolute peach of a guy.
Thanks for your comment and to confirm he’s awesome!
The night before my brother’s wedding, I was in a crowded, noisy restaurant with my mom and some cousins but my brother kept calling because he was freaking out. I had to keep going outside so I could hear him. On one of my mad dashes from table to door, I crashed hard into Jeff Bridges – totally my fault. Actually, my brother’s fault. Bridges could not have been more gracious as I apologized profusely ( with brother still carrying on over the phone) and he sent our table a bottle of wine. An absolutely lovely man.
I love this confirmation. Thank you!
But of course! He’s THE Dude!
I sat next to his mother-in-law on a flight. We were talking for quite a while, and she ended up telling me about her family. I could tell she absolutely adored him, and she was showing me family photos. He seems like a truly wonderful human being who is very good to his wife and her family.
Love, love, love him!!!! He broke my heart in his movie Starman. He’s such a versatile talent and he’s played so many different roles, but Starman will always be my favorite!!!!
😍
Thank you so much for sharing this! He sounds awesome.
Good on him. The Dude abides.
Yes! Girl you are in my head this morning.
This makes me ❤️ Jeff more because that’s appropriate & she must have been going for the Rosie Perez part which means the script writers decided to CHANGE the script to make the connection to the characters platonic instead of romantic…and THANK G-D FOR THAT DECISION ❣️
Jeff Bridges has always been awesome!! 👏👏
But he’s certainly the exception, imagine how many actresses who didn’t become famous were subjected to this….
Every time I see her I think she looks like Monica Bellucci. The second picture must have been pre-plastic surgery.
Yes she does. I have no idea what was going with her eyes in Venice. I hope it was just face tape and bad make up.
Love him, love her.
Jeff Bridges has been my crush since Against All Odds (a movie I was too young to see). Damn you Phil Collins for making such a good music video that you gave me awareness in my 10 year old pre pubescent self.
Like all that can attest. Jeff Bridges is a national treasure.
Wasn’t that WHOLE “Against All Odds” soundtrack 🔥🔥🔥 especially the Peter Gabriel & Stevie Nick’s song too❣️ I first fell in ❤️ with Jeff in 1974 “Thunderbolt & Lightfoot “…which I was too young to see too at the time…but he was MAGNIFICENT and left me HOOKED❣️
First of all, oh my God, Jeff Bridges (in Against All Odds) making love to what’s-her-name in Mexico made me travel to Mexico as a first trip out of the U.S. as an adult. I understand exactly what you mean about his effect in that movie. I’ve loved him too, so I’m glad that he’s a decent fellow. It’s even more remarkable that this happened so many years ago, even before the Me-Too movement he had a moral compass. I calculated the daughters’ ages and, at the time they would have been 9, 11 and 14 years younger than Winona Ryder, so he could have easily rationalized that they were not really close in age to W. Ryder, but to him she just seemed way too young to be a love interest at the time. It’s also consistent with his long-term marriage to an age-appropriate woman.
Years ago my friend was at burning man and said he went into a sweat lodge and Bridges was there just chilling out. Made sure my friend was hydrated before getting settled, asked him if he was on anything that he shouldn’t be in heat in, etc. Totally mothered hen everyone in the most Dude way ever.
Jeff Bridges has been my hall pass for decades. He is so sexy, and his love for his family and people around him just amplifies my crush. Jeff forever ❤️. The dude abides…
I’ve never heard anything bad about him or his father or his brother for that matter! Practically unicorn-level rare in Hollywood. Jeff has also been married to one woman for almost 50 years. None of this should be as surprising as it is.
Geez, how refreshing. Love hearing about decent men acting decently.
I wish men like this were more common rather than the exception.
And miracle of miracles, he’s a good dude AND he’s still managed to have a successful career in Hollywood. It is possible.
I thought Jeff Bridges and his weird foot fetish was really creepy in this 14 year old actors’ roundtable with him and baby Carey Mulligan: https://youtu.be/83ofkvOUTwA?si=hwfWzKjOZVZICvxV