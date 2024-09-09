RuPaul’s eight-year Emmy winning streak broken by Alan Cumming



RuPaul made Emmys herstory at last year’s Emmys (that were held in January of this year because of the dual actor and writer strikes) becoming the most decorated host in the show’s 75 years as he claimed Best Host for the eighth year in a row for Drag Race. Well, we’re back on schedule now for this year’s Emmys, with the back-to-back nights of the Creative Arts Emmys taking place over the weekend in Hollywood to honor the bulk of the behind-the-camera work that goes on in filming a television series, yet also where program hosts and guest stars are acknowledged. (The primetime Emmys will be next Sunday the 15th on ABC.) And the Emmy voters decided that eight is enough! Yes my friends, the queen was dethroned by the equally flamboyant and fabulously-costumed Alan Cumming, who won for hosting season 2 of The Traitors on Peacock. Mazel Tov, Alan!

After an eight-year streak taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, the legendary drag performer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race lost out on the honor at Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. The award instead went to Alan Cumming for The Traitors, who was not in attendance. Other nominees in the category this year included all six Shark Tank hosts (Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John), Kristen Kish for Top Chef, and Jeff Probst for Survivor. RuPaul’s streak of wins, however, remains undefeated, and he stands as the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history, with a total of 13 statues to his name. RuPaul’s record in the Outstanding Host category will be hard to beat. The two hosts who come closest to his record are Probst with four past wins for Survivor and Jane Lynch with two for Hollywood Game Night. Heidi Klum (Project Runway) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing With The Stars) tie RuPaul with the most nominations, at nine each, but neither host their respective shows any longer. Last year, a new category split off from the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program competition, called Outstanding Host for a Game Show, which this year went to Pat Sajak for his final season hosting Wheel of Fortune. Cumming’s win is for hosting season 2 of The Traitors, which counted Drag Race alum Peppermint among its cast. The esteemed actor wowed viewers all season with his fabulous and dramatic speeches on the murderous competition series. Drag Race has proven to be an Emmy’s behemoth since it first entered the competition in 2015 when Mathu Andersen, RuPaul’s then-makeup artist, scored the show’s first nomination for Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special for season 7. RuPaul took home his first hosting award the next year. Beyond Best Host, Drag Race has won across categories recognizing outstanding achievements in costumes, editing, directing, hairstyling, makeup, casting, production design, and of course, the big award, Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Past Drag Race contestants Delta Work and Raven have taken home Emmys of their own for hair and makeup, respectively, while season 8 contestant Laila McQueen became the first former Drag Race star to win an Emmy for her work on a different program, 2022’s We’re Here.

[From Entertainment Weekly]

As noted, former Drag Race contestant Peppermint was on the recent season of The Traitors, and DR season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen has been announced for the upcoming Traitors season. So who’s watching The Traitors? By my research it sounds like a murder mystery party game set in a Scottish castle featuring a cast of reality tv alumni, with Alan Cumming having a devilishly good time as host complete with a wardrobe that deserves an Emmy of its own. And it also sounds like I have to start tuning in! Alan is a good (Scotch) egg, so I’m happy for him, and would like to believe that Mother Ru is just as pleased to see Alan get his flowers. He seems to be having a ball with this gig, and has said he acts his patootie off just as much as he did on The Good Wife or on Broadway, even though he’s playing “Alan Cumming.” Typically the host winners present an award at the main show, so fingers crossed Alan can make it in person next week! Not only do I look forward to hearing his delectable Scottish accent and being dazzled by his undoubtedly eccentric ensemble, but it would be such a gas to see him paired with fellow host winner Pat Sajak for presenting duties. IYKYK.

