Pat Sajak signs off on Wheel of Fortune, ‘a safe place for family fun’



As forewarned to us one year ago by the man himself, Pat Sajak has now retired from Wheel of Fortune with the closing of season 41. Although the show began in 1975, Pat’s tenure as host didn’t start until 1981, but he and Vanna White instantly became synonymous with the WoF brand. Over the years there were learning moments, dramatic moments, funny moments, and a beauty college’s worth of hairdos. As part of his sign off during his final episode that aired last Friday (I refuse to make a pun on it being his last spin, because I’m a Literal Lucy and he never actually spun the wheel on the show), Pat thanked the legions of viewers for tuning in, and waxed on the show’s bigger cultural impact:

Pat Sajak has officially given his final spin on Wheel of Fortune.

The longtime game show host’s last episode is set to air on Friday, June 7, as he begins his anticipated retirement.

During the episode, Sajak, 77, delivers a heartfelt speech to thank viewers for their support during his 40 years of hosting the classic.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he begins. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

Sajak adds that he proudly fulfilled the duty to make the half-hour show “a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game.”

He points out that over time, “it became more than that,” and evolved into a place where “kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations.”

“What an honor to play even a small part in all of that,” says Sajak. “Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

Sajak, who began hosting Wheel of Fortune in 1981, first announced retirement in June 2023. He wrote via X (formerly Twitter), “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Weeks later, Ryan Seacrest was confirmed as his replacement. Sajak’s long-time co-host Vanna White will continue through the 2025-2026 season.

“I don’t know how to put into words what these past 40 years have meant to me but I’m going to try,” White said in a tribute video to Sajak, released on Thursday, June 6. “8000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did.”

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by,” she added later in the video. “You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”