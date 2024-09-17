Did Buckingham Palace crop Meghan out of Prince Harry’s b-day post?

These are photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Ireland tour, back in July 2018. They were newlyweds and already being sent out on royal tours. The palace was amazed that Meghan truly wanted to hit the ground running as a duchess. Harry and Meghan were joined at the hip during this trip, and on Day 2, they made several appearances and did several events. At one point, they visited the DogPatch Labs in Dublin. Why bring any of this up? Because Buckingham Palace chose a photo from the Ireland trip – specifically, the DogPatch visit – to post on their social media for Harry’s 40th birthday:

🎂 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today! pic.twitter.com/sAlSiV9EaZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2024

Now there’s a conversation about whether Buckingham Palace purposefully cropped the photo to edit out Meghan. You can see the original Getty pic at the Independent, and it absolutely looks like someone did crop the photo. BP says it wasn’t them and I’m 50/50 on whether I believe them. Meanwhile, the British media wants to make BP’s social media post into the biggest olive branch ever, practically an entire olive TREE!

A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast they expected Harry and Charles would speak by phone later in the day. The friend said: “I am sure a call will be scheduled. They spoke on Charles’ birthday. This message is a significant olive branch from the king, and the ball is now in Harry’s court.” Harry and the king’s relationship has been fraught in recent months, with sources close to Harry telling The Daily Beast that the king stopped taking Harry’s phone calls over the summer. The king is thought to be profoundly irritated by Harry’s ongoing legal action against the British government seeking to get automatic security for him and his family when in the U.K. He was said to have been avoiding speaking or meeting with Harry out of a concern his son could try and lobby him to intervene in the matter, which could trigger constitutional concerns.

“The ball is now in Harry’s court” after the king’s flunkies posted a photo and birthday message on social media. After the king’s flunkies possibly cropped out Harry’s wife from the photo. I mean… I’m sure Charles genuinely believes that this is some kind of legitimate rapprochement, but it is not.

Additionally, BP’s social media post and Kensington Palace’s subsequent quote-tweet has gone down badly in the Deranger community. It’s so bad that even Dan Wootton thought it would be clever to post this comment on KP’s post. Harry never called Kate a bitch…? It’s almost like Wootton was dying to say that about Kate.

Sad that you felt pressured into doing this. Especially after accusing William of being a violent bully and Catherine a bitch in Spare. — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) September 15, 2024