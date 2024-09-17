Prince William was basically ordered to publicly wish Prince Harry a happy b-day

Early Sunday morning, the @RoyalFamily social media accounts wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday. Those are the accounts for Buckingham Palace, as in King Charles. Soon afterwards, the @KensingtonRoyal account quote-tweeted BP’s post with their own mundane happy birthday message to Harry. While this was unexpected, it was also unremarkable. Prince William hates Harry and wants to wear Harry’s skin as his own, and William spent a full month trashing Harry before Harry’s birthday, so the b-day wishes felt like yet another lie from William and his office. So, what does it all mean? Palace sources are telling the Daily Beast’s Royalist what was really behind the moves.
Prince William has “no interest” in restoring contact with Prince Harry, friends of his and wife Kate Middleton have told The Daily Beast, despite the couple yesterday sending birthday wishes to Harry on social media.
The friend of William and Kate’s told The Daily Beast: “The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan. He regards what Harry said in his book (i.e. his memoir, Spare) as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second. There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It’s not a priority.”
The palace has not said whether Charles contacted Harry on his birthday, but it is understood William and Kate did not reach out in person. William’s, Harry’s and Charles’ offices did not comment in response to queries from The Daily Beast but an official source in the king’s office sought to downplay the significance of the message sent by the king.
They said that the palace “sometimes posted for landmark birthdays of non-working royals” adding that “generally” non-landmark birthdays are not the subject of social media posts. The decidedly chilly clarifications emerging from royal camps today will serve to pour cold water on hopes that the brothers could be reconciled, and raise questions as to why the royals bothered to send the messages if they did not, after all, herald an honest attempt to build bridges with Harry.
One palace insider pointed out that that message sent on Sunday had not been initialed “W & C” meaning it had not been sent personally by the couple. The source added: “It was just a company thing. Happy birthday blah blah blah.”
Asked why William and Kate had allowed the message to be sent from their account if they did not really mean it, the source said, “It makes sense for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace to align themselves on a little bit of essentially routine messaging around Harry. It shows William is willing to respect his father’s seniority and do what is asked of him.”
A friend of the king’s said, “The king has made it very clear that he loves Harry and wants to be part of his and his family’s life. Publicly wishing him a happy 40th birthday is completely of a piece with that ambition.”
“It shows William is willing to respect his father’s seniority and do what is asked of him.” As I said on Sunday, there were meetings about the social media posts. Buckingham Palace explicitly ordered Kensington Palace to publicly wish Harry a happy birthday and KP agreed, begrudgingly. But the energy has sort of shifted all around now – is it possible that Charles and Harry’s phone call didn’t go well? Is it possible that Harry didn’t even care that much about his father’s call, especially given that Charles has been refusing to speak to him for months?
As for this – “The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan…” It’s always William rushing out to declare that he hates his brother, that he has no interest in speaking to Harry, that William is the “decider.” No one acknowledges that Harry has likely only texted or sent a message to his brother once or twice since QEII’s death. Harry also has “no interest” in speaking to his a–hole brother.
Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex! https://t.co/ZKJbYDmV6L
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2024
It’s too early in the day for whiplash.
“…an official source in the king’s office sought to downplay the significance of the message sent by the king.” And, “The king has made it very clear that he loves Harry and wants to be part of his and his family’s life.”
So, which is it?
^^ The truth @Eurydice is that Charles Rex-III is interested in the p.r. aspect of pretending he still wants a relationship with Harry, Lili, and Archie. In fact, Charles has no interest whatsoever in being kind, friendly, nor loving to his younger son, Harry. Forget about Harry’s kids. Nor does Charles even have a real relationship with his older son, Willy, and his family either! Charles is completely self-interested and man-coddled by Camzilla.
Charles’ attitude toward family has been out in the open for decades – it’s too late now to remake himself into a Doting Dad. It think that’s why we get whiplash stories like this, with one paragraph saying “I love you, I love you” and the other saying “Don’t read too much into this birthday wish, it really doesn’t mean anything.”
To the contrary I think. As jealous and royal famewhoring ways that he has, he might not have time to build a reign to his image, but even in death, he doesnt want harry to upstage him. So the olive branch is given so that the funeral coverage can be about how the king was so good to have extended the olive branch instead of of recollections of how the kings stripped them of their house, their money, their security etc. Lazy william is following whatever order charles wants and kkkhate needs to be ok to be out and prettty at the funeral and for that coronation day! Waiting Ambition wins!
Yeah, the fact that KP used BP’s birthday wishes spoke volumes. Nobody who cares or is polite at the very least does that! Hearing that they were highly encouraged to do leas than the bare minimum is not surprising at all.
Until we hear otherwise, KC only intended to Skype his son. We don’t know if he followed through on it—it’s kind of like hearing that he intends to cut off PA. Until he does it, he is only speaking words.
Harry was getting birthday wishes from all over World, so many Charity organizations, Military groups, even news stations.
So big deal if the palaces sent greetings this year, they didn’t mention his birthday for a few years.
I think that’s why BP put their foot down and made William get with the program. It pains them to see Harry has gotten far more attention worldwide for a milestone birthday than any of the rest of the BRF do and it was going to be a bad look for his brother to withhold his acknowledgment.
At this point I doubt harry cares what William does.
Agree. Harry knows whether or not Williams’s wishes/doings come from the heart, or he was forced to say or do them. To William, Harry is just the spare brother who will not inherit anything from the crown. Don’t get me wrong, William would love to have Harry around to bully him and to use him to make himself look good. Harry and his wife and kids are to be around to bullied, mistreated, downgraded, abused and belittled by William and the British Media. No wonder he ran away from it all.
Good thing the Squad always comes with receipts to show that KP doesn’t sign birthday tweets, e.g. to Anne, Sofiesta, Mr Ed…, and those are “working” royals.
And of course reconciliation is not a priority.
Most of the aggressions aimed at H&M originated somewhere in the vicinity of Harry’s brother and Harry’s SIL, and a first step would mean they’d have to say they’re sorry. Which they won’t. Ever. Because heir, firstborn, entitled, smug.
Wow, just 🤯.. Peggy just has to let you know he’s a hate filled child masquerading as a man. What an absolute joke he has made out his life. This man is 42, he needs someone to tell him it is beyond time to grow up.
There isn’t space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It’s not a priority.”
Nothing complicated about it. Call up your younger brother Willy, tell Harry that you were being a selfish asshole, brat-bitch and that you want to reconcile but that it’s hard for you. Then apologize to your brother and ask to speak to Meghan and apologize to her. Take some time to contemplate and stop leaking shit stories about Harry and Meghan.
Get therapy Willy!
Well I have a theory that Harry has shown no interest in repairing the relationship with his brother. However the heir has to be seen as being in charge, so the narrative has become “William will never forgive Harry.”
Harry has made it quite clear that he wants a relationship with his father.
From what I can remember of his words, he has not expressed wanting a relationship with W much vs wanting a relationship with C. If C wasn’t his last living parent I think H would wash his hands of him too.
The only thing you can truly do to hurt a narcissist is remove their power over you. William still runs out of his way trying to assign all power in the dynamic to himself in the media, but Harry removed himself from the equation years ago.
How I wish a reporter would ask Harry in nyc how it feels not being invited to his brothers coronation and for Harry to burst out in a big belly laughter to show all these stories show a once revered institution as a glorified kindergarten, is cancer now transmissible? Because William looks sick AF
Yes Harry doesn’t care what Peg does or if he wishes him a happy birthday. I think they,Chuckles , realizes Harry has truly moved on and isnt coming back and someone has gotten it into Chuckles head that he looks like completely shitty father and grandfather and that his public as well as the rest of the world see him in that light. Peg will never change and will hate for the rest of his life
f them Harry was showered with wonderful heartfelt messages, some including videos, from all over the world. Not because of what he was born as but because who he became. In fact some got me teary eyed!
Maybe Charles is softening lol, I saw a cute video with Charles and the New Zealand Ferns,he actually seemed like a sweet old man for once.
Charles has always been very nice to strangers not so to his actual family members.
Not always there is a vid of him and Camilla laughing whilst people are trying to show them their culture.
As long as Harry continues with his lawsuits there will be no reconciliation.
This. All this talk about the security being an issue is true to an extent…but what’s not being said is that the tabloid cases are likely the bigger wedge bw Harry and Charles. The security was initially dropped before the interim period bc Harry refused to drop his cases. Despite the fact that he was told that it was causing William’s aide Christian Jones stress.
I think it’s worse than that, William and Charles want him to come back without his wife and children.
At this point, a reconciliation would only benefit Charles, and at Harry’s expense. Pass.
Random thought, William looks worse than Kate, and KP is as reliable as N Korea.
So the global statesman and world-class diplomat just HAD to say the quiet part out loud by confirming that even though his social media account wished Harry a happy birthday, he absolutely, in no uncertain terms, hates his brother. Okay then!
Right? It’s like ummm okay, thanks for letting us know? The diplomacy is not diplomating.😂
LOL at “the diplomacy is not diplomating” because its so true. William’s team just should have gone “no comment” and let people interpret the post as they wanted.
Instead William’s team had to make it perfectly clear that was only posted because Charles made them and William still hates Harry.
good work, global statesman.
What a pair of spoiled petulant toddlers WanK are. No wonder their marriage is such a mess — can you imagine their day-to-day conversations, if they even see each other at all on a daily basis? All whinging grievances as they’re immersed in wealth and privilege and barely work a day in their lives.
Lord. Why would you brief you hate your brother after wishing him a happy birthday. And what was unforgivable in Spare? Him telling the truth? I think that’s what always cracks me up. The Heir is mad that he revealed what was going on and refused to take their crap anymore. With that BS email released to show Meghan’s bullying, I would shut up if I was KP about her. His struggle beard needs to deal with the fact that the press is out to get him now.
I feel like a broken record. However, here goes. F the Windsors, who needs them anyway. Definitely not Harry and most certainly not Meghan or their beautiful, happy children.
I think it was a tick-box exercise by both palace teams. I can’t imagine Harry being the slightest bit concerned about the posts as I am sure he had plenty of other birthday messages from those who are about him most.
Gosh he looks horrible… what he has inside has come to the surface 😮
“Wear his skin as his own.” Yes, that is it entirely. William as the ultimate Single White Female. One reason that beard really makes the flesh crawl is that it has such a skin suit quality. yuck.
That beard is so hideous
Oh totally!
Truly, at what point do these people stop saying the same thing over and over again? Is the British public not sick of it yet? Is it still making them money?.
William is still shrieking because Harry got to pet the rabbit and have all the fun.
I’m just over this man child that would be king.
Peggy and Waity have never said that the Sussexes lied in their interviews and his book. The closest we got was recollections may vary and I think that was about the wedding tears. So basically the Wails are angry that their secrets were revealed. And they seem to want the Sussexes to apologize for outing them. Yeah, this thing will never be resolved. The Wails’ are not capable of introspection and that is what is needed here.
I wonder if the King demanded the birthday wish as a punishment for William allowing his wife to make the video. Time to grow up William.
The British press missed a trick here, they could have claimed this was decided at the so-called “Balmoral Summit”…
The more I see that beard, the more awful it looks. It’s the equivalent of Sam Markle dying her hair dark in a desperate attempt to resemble Meghan. Hideous.
So the sole outcome of the Balmoral Summit was to decide whether or not to send Harry birthday wishes?
Not to be mentioned in the media cycle where Harry and Meghan rule eyes on was too much for Buckingham Palace so the reason to say happy birthday was to get eyes on British royals. Annexing themselves to Harry and Meghan actually is what a PR staff would insist they do and to attach their messages of no real move in their consternation of its not a rapprochement…PR gold move on part of royal family who got a mention on Harry’s day!
I first/leading picture makes me feel the beard is also a way to hide a puffy face from liquid over indulgences