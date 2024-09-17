Donald Trump blames ‘the rhetoric of Biden & Harris’ for this latest ‘attempt’ on his life

I’m struggling to figure out what to call this situation with Donald Trump. There was an armed man, Ryan Wesley Routh, hiding at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club on Sunday. Routh was armed with an automatic weapon and he certainly seemed to be waiting to do something while Trump golfed. But Routh was discovered by the Secret Service, and they pursued him by car and then arrested him. Initially, there were claims of shots fired between the Secret Service and Routh, but now the local sheriff’s department says that Routh never shot his weapons (he did dump his weapons though). Basically, we have no idea what this guy’s motive was or what he was actually trying to accomplish. We do know that he voted Republican and he supported Nikki Haley in this year’s primaries. Well, that hasn’t stopped Trump from blaming all of this on… Democrats.
Former president Donald Trump on Monday blamed the “rhetoric” of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the apparent assassination attempt he faced Sunday.
The suspected gunman “believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump said in a Fox News interview published Monday morning. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, had criticized Trump at times on social media and echoed a campaign slogan from Biden and Harris. Authorities, however, have not determined a motive and have not said whether there is evidence he was inspired by their rhetoric.
While Trump claimed he was “shot at,” the acting director of the Secret Service, Ronald L. Rowe Jr., said later Monday that Routh did not fire any shots and did not have Trump in his “line of sight.”
Trump — who previously warned of “potential death & destruction” if he were indicted in his New York criminal case related to a hush money payment — echoed the claims again Monday afternoon on his Truth Social platform.
“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust. Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!” Trump wrote.
[From WaPo]
These sentiments are being greeted with eyerolls all around, even from the Trump d–k-riding conservative media. Calling a fascist a fascist is not an invitation for disaffected Republicans (?) to storm Trump’s golf courses. Trump’s insane rhetoric has already caused very real-world violence and destruction. People have died because of Trump’s use of inflammatory rhetoric. Keep in mind, the Pennsylvania shooter – who was killed at the scene in Butler – was a full-fledged Republican. Personally, I do not believe that anything is as it seems.
Additionally, WaPo had a story about how the Secret Service had warned Trump for years that his golf trips were huge security risks. Trump always told the SS that “his clubs were safe and that he wanted to keep golfing.”
Here’s a photo of Routh. People are still going through his social media and criminal record – it seems like he’s had several gun-related criminal offenses, and that he has an obsessive interest in Ukraine and foreign policy.
Guy who prides himself on creating belittling nicknames for his opponents, ridiculing those who call out his “mean tweets,” is participating in a incendiary and false campaign against Haitian immigrants in Ohio, and recently called Harris a “communist fascist” who is going to “destroy the country” wants a double standard so Democrats can’t accurately describe his proposed policies and actions if he gets into office. NOPE.
Trump still doesn’t understand that when you endorse political violence, it cuts both ways.
I think he understands but doesn’t care. He will just blame Democrats when people try to kill him. And most of what’s left of his MAGA base will believe him. As the vice president says, this man is exhausting.
In a process commonly called, “the chickens are coming home to roost.”
Right? And JD Vance’s sanctimonious and disingenuous Twitter screed calling for Democrats to stop calling for violence is going to make me lose my mind.
Esp w/ Vance’s “fact of life” response to the recent deadly school shooting, ffs.
.
And in mirroring twist, this parallels the GOP argument that sensible gun control measures won’t prevent the crazy folks from getting one & their threat to society. Any rhetoric policing to the Dem side won’t prevent his boss from another unhinged rally outburst or caps-locked-hate-rant. Exhibit1: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
Precisely. Remember all the MAGA joking about the attack on Paul Pelosi, which was carried out by a right-wing extremist?
Remember their cheering when the Trump campaign bus nearly ran the Biden campaign bus off the road in 2020?
And if they want to talk about inflammatory rhetoric, let’s roll some recordings of Alex Jones et. al.
I’m so, so sick of the GOP crying victim while they are continually stoking violence.
Gaslighting to the nth degree. Two attempts have been supposedly made by people who voted for him but then saw the light. He is the one with the violent rhetoric and he is the one to blame.
I can’t help but think the second attempt-the first was all to real-was something his campaign set up to garner sympathy.
I have been reduced to being a conspiracy theorist. It’s a kind of crazy for sure. I blame the MAGA mindset that has rubbed off on everyone.
But still, let’s all keep a close eye on Shooter #2. He may mysteriously disappear with a big suitcase of cash in hand.
@ Ravensdaughter: this is where I find myself too. And I f***ing hate it. They’re turning me into a conspiracy theorist. But it’s all so convenient for Trump. I honestly wish people would stop trying to kill him or looking like they’re trying to kill him. This Sunday incident is not technically an assassination attempt since he never got anywhere near Trump and never even fired a shot at anyone, including the SS. Who knows? I’m extremely skeptical of anything involving Trump at this point. It’s all so Manchurian Candidate.
So, a man who used to support Trump was found with guns NEAR Trump’s golf course, but never fired them.
Does that even count as an a$$assination attempt?
Especially given that apparently, part of the security problem was that Trump decided to golf at the last minute, so SS didn’t have time to adequately clear the perimeter?
Which means…why would the guy even know to be there, if Trump was his target?
[I suppose he could have been stalking DT for some time, etc., and thus was present when this “opportunity” arose, but…if someone had been stalking DT, wouldn’t the SS have known/observed it?]
It sounds super fishy to me.
Especially since it sure sounds like those fundraising-off-this-and-blaming-the-Dems emails and talking points were ready to go…
Trump and the GOP have sowed the wind, now they’re reaping the whirlwind.
DARVO much?
If the guy had no line of sight and no shots were fired can we really call it an assassination attempt?
No. And I don’t see how he can be charged with that.
I saw something along the lines of Democrats should force a vote on regulating guns by calling it the “Protect Donald Trump Law.” And watch how the Republicans try to stymie that.
Routh is clearly someone who has a history of getting in trouble with the law and he’s already been caught with guns. Thankfully, he didn’t commit murder/ martyr TfG. Time to keep Agent Orange indoors, where he’s easier to protect.
It would be so funny for him to spend his last few months of “freedom” under house arrest for protection because of his own fake assasination plots.
Hey Mr. Distract and Deflect,
BS to infinity.
Signed,
Childless Dog Woman
Voter
LOL
I read where it was a last minute decision by Trump to go golfing. So how did the “shooter” know he would be there? The whole thing stinks of a set-up. Nobody is talking about how bad he did in the debate now or about eating dogs and cats. For 9 years no one tried to kill him and now 2 attempts? Nah, talk about fake news.
I think the more mundane reality is that Trump golfs pretty constantly and uses that course despite the Secret Service warning him that it is very hard to secure. He pretty clearly doesn’t listen to or care about the agents assigned to protect him. In a country of over 300 million people with over 20 million assault-style rifles it’s not surprising that one unbalanced man with an AK-47 made it on the golf course while Trump was there.
Trump is absolutely a liar and unfit for office, but I also think we need to be wary of believing in plots when there are simpler explanations.
I just listened to a podcast about this and they said his golfing on Sundays has become so regular it shouldn’t be considered unplanned anymore. Anyone keeping an eye on his schedule would have know he’d be likely to be there.
There were no shots fired, no bullets flying. The man was seen, they chased him, all his weapons weren’t loaded and aimed at trump. They charged him with unlicensed weapons and that’s all. This was not an attempt on that lying orange creature. He is trying to get sympathy votes. He knows his election is not guaranteed, he wants to try anything to peel off a few votes. It’s why he keeps talking about black votes and how she isn’t black. I guess he thinks it prevents blacks from voting for her. He assumes like most racists blacks vote purely along racial lines. They don’t
He was charged with having unlicensed weapons? Does that means the guns weren’t registered for the state of florida? Cuz if the guns had been registered, then what would be the crime? He was carrying a gun in a state that’s cool with that?
The man is a convicted felon and can’t legally own or register a gun.
They’re losing their minds over the idea of allowing convicted felons to vote but have ZERO problem with them owning an assault rifle. Make it make sense, guys.
Okay, thank you. So he was a convicted felon that owned a gun. But if he hadn’t been and they’d arrested him, wouldn’t he have just been like yeah I had guns. And? Bc he didn’t fire a shot. No idea what this guy’s plans were. It could’ve been nefarious idk. But he can’t be charged with an assassination attempt. Bc there wasn’t one.
Jais, agreed. If Routh had possessed the gun legally I’m not sure what the charges would have been — perhaps trespassing, since he was on private property and wasn’t authorized to be there. Florida allows anyone to carry a gun just about anywhere.
You know what? I’m not even clear if he was trespassing. Bc then he would’ve been also charged with trespassing. And he wasn’t.
Exactly. Wish we could upvote this comment.
Oh look! Another white male shooter. That’s not surprising at all.
He’s got some barefaced cheek saying that when he and his running mate keep wreaking havoc on that place in Ohio with filthy blood libel lies!
That old orange f!ck face can’t even pronounce rhetoric. He can go to hell.
This loser has been spewing vile, hateful, bigoted & divisive rhetoric since he entered the political landscape in 2015. He constantly calls Biden/Harris a threat to democracy, Marxists, and Communists. He worked up his base with his election lies so much so, that they came and violently attacked the Capital on Jan. 6th. He and his couch-loving VP are spreading racist lies about the Haitian immigrant community in Springfield OH, and as a result, there have been multiple bomb threats and threats of shootings at local schools, universities, and hospitals.
F**K off.
I wish the conversation was never about Trump! He is hogging headlines lately with every ridiculous thing he does or say and I don’t want to see Kamala’s momentum to be clipped by his ridiculousness
Of course he does! The Repubs keep pretending that its not Repubs voters who are trying to assassinate Trump and Fox “News” ignores and/or downplays their political affiliation. The fact that Repubs are surprised that MAGAs are targeting their candidate is shocking and kind of funny. Seriously, who couldn’t see this coming? If you keep riling people up to violently go after your opponent, don’t be surprised when they turn their anger on you when you do something they don’t like. Yet Repubs keep running the same playbook and refuse to learn. I really hope Democrats win this election by a huge landslide bc I’m so sick of Repub bs.
Poor 45, before he and the Repubs could launch this bs narrative and have it take hold, Diddy got arrested. The impending release of the indictment will now be dominating the news.
If you keep talk out of both sides of your mouth to weaponize Epstein as a villain but put up his number one client as a candidate that flavour of conspiracy nutter will not stay penned in that narrative, they’ll go rogue. The Republicans relied on the idea they could court this sort of attention to encourage ‘lone wolves’ and sic them on their political opponents in the other party, it didn’t occur to them these people would turn on them.
If this is another scam and they are crying wolf’ again they may be putting a bigger target on their own candidate’s back instead and reminding the voting public that the VP running mate is in no way able to be anything other than a rubber stamp for Thiel and his tech bros to control the US if Trump is not able to serve.
I heard someone call it a “concept of an assassination” and I think that’s perfect.
When this man is finally voted out of office and sentenced it should be declared a National Holiday! He has been nothing but hate, drama, chaos and corruption from day one and I for one am extremely exhausted and mentally wiped. Our nation needs a return to sanity and civility.
If conservatives showed even an ounce of the same concern for the victims of school shootings as they do towards their God, the country would be a far better place. Maybe we’d even get common sense gun laws passed.
I’ve had to remind a lot of outraged cons on Twitter that the reason why nobody really cares is because he’s one of the most detested people in the world. That’s a fact and as these clowns love to say, facts don’t care about your feelings.
And I love that Dem voters are downplaying the whole thing. Who GAF about the shooter’s political affiliations? Let’s talk about the fact that Trump made it easier for the mentally ill to purchase guns. Let’s talk about why the f*ck this man was walking around a golf course carrying a weapon of war.
I’m just relieved to see Dems not falling into the trap of chastising one another for not caring.
We do NOT need to care about this evil person.
US media is not letting Trump off the hook for his past statements.
I’m seeing more of this too. I see a lot of headlines from the mainstream media that are directly using the word lie when they talk about Springfield for instance. Even a few weeks ago they would have been dancing all around that story and not calling it exactly what it is. I am hoping that finally Trump and his cronies may have gone too far for even the mainstream media to play it down.
Oh please, bitch, just STFU. I’m so sick of that whiny orange ear-Kotex-wearing SOS.
The same people that have shrugged off school shootings and told us to get over it, wearing AR17 lapels immediately after children are massacred at school are now trying to guilt trip and gaslight the rest of the country? GTFOH.
Name one instance where Biden or Harris or Walz has called for violence against MAGA? It’s never happened. Trump is the one inciting hate and violence against literally anyone who doesn’t agree with him. He even tried to murder his own (former) VP. His rage tweeting and baseless accusations against a community who is here legally are even more disturbing post January 6th he knows firsthand his followers are not capable of critical thinking, are violent, and that base is straight up rabid and he lights the fuse and stands back all the time anyway. He does this over and over. Today there was another bomb threat in Springfield. Every accusation is a projection, and this is no exception.
Look I can’t stand this turd, but I want him alive. I want him to face trial for treason and January 6th. I wish people would stop shooting at him and making him a martyr – if he dies he can’t get his ass kicked in November and he can’t be convicted of even more crimes – that’s not justice. I think most people (except the conservatives shooting at him) feel the same way.
He just needs to get his ass kicked in November, try another January 6th so we can all see Dark Brandon shut that down in 3 seconds – then face trial for a barrage of crimes and get convicted. Then he can run his grift from jail and split that party. They deserve it after what they’ve tolerated.
The guy who shared a picture of a truck that included a very large picture of Biden hogtied as part of it’s MAGA decorations on his Truth Social site thinks Biden & Harris have problematic rhetoric?
He is just so @#$%ing awful it is hard to believe the (supposed) assassination attempts were completely genuine. Magats are foolish enough to believe this logic when they have said so much worse about the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens and Harris/Walz. Where is wound/minor scratch that bled exactly and required the maxipad? Bone spurs is so chick@##% he lied to weasel out of Vietnam, but such a badass he posed defiantly after being shot at? The magats are masters of deception and internet conspiracy. Vote blue.