Brittany Mahomes is having second thoughts about supporting Donald Trump?

On Sunday, Taylor Swift was back in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs squeak out a win over the Bengals. Taylor sat in a private suite, like always. Brittany Mahomes was seated in a different suite. The same thing happened in the first Chiefs game of the season, Taylor and Brittany sat separately, and some of us thought that was a sign that Taylor wasn’t into Brittany’s MAGA vibes. But in between the first two Chiefs games, a lot happened – Brittany and Taylor hung out together at the US Open, with Taylor even embracing Brittany, and then just days later, Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris for president. After which, Donald Trump and his people have repeatedly attacked Taylor.
Well, after Sunday’s game, Taylor and Travis Kelce attended Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday party (he’s a Virgo?!?) and Taylor and Brittany obviously hung out again. In social media from the party, Taylor was actually seen hanging out with Sheawna Weathersby and Chariah Gordon (two of Taylor’s fellow football WAGs), but Brittany obviously organized the party. So… what if Brittany is having second-thoughts about supporting Donald Trump in the wake of Taylor’s endorsement? Sources tell the Mail that politics is personal for Brittany.
Brittany Mahomes is ‘deeply bothered’ by Donald Trump’s very public attack on her close friend Taylor Swift, according to sources who claim the Kansas City Chiefs WAG is questioning her support for the former president. Brittany, who has been married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2022, sparked a liberal meltdown last month when she liked a post about Trump, 78, on social media.
Weeks later, Taylor, 34, publicly endorsed Kamala Harris’ bid for president – an action that drove a reported 338,000 visits to the federal voter registration website after she shared a link on Instagram. Trump hit back in predictably blistering style on his Truth Social platform, claiming ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ – prompting Brittany, 29, to ‘question’ if she will continue to endorse his campaign.
‘She is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor, saying he hates her,’ a source exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com. ‘This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong. She didn’t mention Trump in her post and is allowed to speak her mind.’
The source added that Trump’s decision to react in such a hateful manner upset Brittany.
‘She does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much,’ the insider continued. ‘This shook her to the core.’
They added: ‘This doesn’t mean she is suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly.’
There’s the catch: “This doesn’t mean she is suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly.” Brittany’s not going to continue “liking” MAGA social media posts, but she will absolutely vote for that man who said hateful sh-t about her friend. And imagine watching the past eight years of Trumpism, still supporting him and yet “she does not believe in hate in any form.” What was January 6th? What was the Trump presidency? What is Trump’s current violent bigotry against the Haitian community? Is all of that not hate?
If it deeply bothers her and she doesn’t like hate then she is backing the wrong orange horse. That horse knows nothing but hate. She really is stupid.
Exactly. MAGA = Neo-Nazi. How can she Not See that?
MAGA is the new KKK and those stupid red caps are the modern version of white hooded cones. No masks needed. They are proud to be flaming fascists now and hate anyone who isn’t racist. No shame.
Only when his hate hits close to her own wallet.
She is dumb as a box of hair. Her “love” of TS has nothing to do with this. Her husband’s agents and representatives have told her to shut it, I’m sure, so she doesn’t mess up his hundreds of millions in endorsement deals. That’s what Patrick Mahomes “do your own research “ damage control interview was about, addressing her absolute, complete idiocy.
I agree … and I think it is asking a lot of her to have two thoughts in the same month.
Seriously did she just crawl out from under a rock? He’s never hidden what he is.
Not from under a rock but East Texas which may as well be a rock. She reminds me of the white girls from the sundown towns around DFW in the 90s who started dating the black guys in town to piss off their dads who used to attend Jr. Klan rallies with their dads and uncles. Now all of a sudden these guys are in the Piggly Wiggly with a mixed race grand baby and having to be ok with it. She is the 2nd generation of those girls and her attitude fits. I’m sure someone in the org pulled her aside and told her to get it together cause she is about to mess up Patrick’s money. This isn’t cause she’s had a come to Jesus moment about how sTrump and his plans would negatively impact not just us plebs but her kids and her inlaws.
@DeepFriedDallasite I literally just spit out my coffee over this: “Now all of a sudden these guys are in the Piggly Wiggly with a mixed race grand baby and having to be ok with it.” Perfect.
Honestly I get a vapid vibe from her.
Trump is garbage. It’s not about politics it’s about decency..
So…..basically she’s hesitant about being full chested about her own political beliefs in the fear that Taylor will shun her, thus limiting her own visibility as an “influencer” or whatever WAGs have as a side hustle now. She’s still MAGA (I won’t even give her the benefit of the doubt by calling her MAGA lite), and that won’t change, but now Trump’s hate may personally affect HER. Peak white woman tears here (I speak as a white woman who has seen this play out in her own family at times). She’s not model gorgeous, she has no discernible talents to influence with, so she is dependent on her husband’s fame and any adjacent fame his position affords her.
Yep. I guess, she thought all the other women has attacked, even down to assault, have deserved it?
You are spot on HeatherC! Hesitating my ass. Fully expecting Karen in the voting booth behavior from this one, which is telling. Taylor put her reputation on the line and came under intense fire (I for one was disgusted) to back her and stick up for her even hugging her MAGA ass publicly at the tennis match, and I promise you that loyalty will not be reciprocated. She’s still MAGA just closeted about it now – just like the “undecided” voters. Screw the Haitians amirite?
Interesting too that she’s offended what Trump may do to Taylor, but not to her own husband and children if he were let loose on them. These people are delusional to think their wealth will insulate them.
The delusion privilege and entitlement is off the charts.
It’s also very laughable to imagine that she’s “deeply bothered” or shook to her core to see Trump acting like who he is and who he’s always been.
Also laughable is the shit reporting here where liberals are characterized as having a “melt down” over BM liking a tweet. Nah, not even SLIGHTLY. She’s not that relevant, bro.
What a waste of oxygen this woman is! She can excuse racism, misogyny, and fascist tendencies that threaten a whole democracy…but people being mean to Taylor Swift makes her sad! 🙄
What a useless person, anything she involves herself in should be actively avoided.
Oh please, she just doesn’t want to lose the attention that being friends with Taylor gets her. Brittany survives on attention like the rest of us survive on air.
Okaaay. But she’s not even saying she won’t vote for the guy. So what was the point of this announcement?
I think it’s a preemptive move- the “leak” suggesting she’s second guessing, feels like a performative move to deflect any negativity from the Swifties who have/will react to DT’s tweet about Taylor.
What, you want this useless leech to NOT desperately grab at every opportunity for attention?
Been thinking and I mean I’d be happy if she and her husband are so deeply shook to the core that they just stay home. Fine, don’t vote for Harris but don’t vote for Trump either. And maybe her announcement will convince others to at least stay home. I’ll take that. She might very well still be covertly voting for trump but maaaybe her little announcement will inspire a few people to at least stay home. That’s the best I can come up with.
“I never thought the leopards would eat my friends face!” says woman voting for the leopards eating faces party.
This!! I’m not sure why she expected better from Trump. He acts especially vindictive whenever a woman tells him, “No.”
Come on. She’s known Taylor Swift for a hot minute. Of course she doesn’t think of her like a sister. But she sure does appreciate all the side benefits she gets being in Taylor’s friend group. And her husband, ‘not going to endorse anyone’ Mahomes gave her some advice. Being a MAGA is clearly not a good choice to stay in this group, so she’s backing off.
I think Brittany is afraid of being kicked out of Taylor’s inner circle. Trump’s I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT tweet makes it untenable. Also, Arrowhead Stadium is based in Kansas City, MO, a city that leans Democrat and has been so in the past 100 years.
Yes, St. Louis and KC are blue but not big enough to counter the rural hillbilly rednecks.
Right. BM obviously has the right to vote for her chosen candidate, but I admit that if after seeing her friend (?) have to deal with a terrorist plot, her friend (?) being targeted by her preferred candidate spouting lies and using an AI generated image to do so, and after her friend simply stated her values and gave a link to vote…if after all that when Trump essentially put a target on TS, BM thinks Kamala Harris is still worse?? If my friend told me that someone who stalked and lied about me and then targeted me for violence was someone who my friend had difficulty supporting INSTEAD of supporting me, I would be very upset to say the least!
Brittnany is voting like a lot of people. They only care about themselves and don’t give a thought to how tfg has destroyed countless lives. What a disgrace.
More like she going to keep her Mega support on the DL because she has been told it’s not a good look for Taylor.
Read: I want to stay on Taylor’s good side.
This might be petty but I side eye any white woman who is married to a biracial man, but votes for and supports a white supremacist., who thinks her husband’s family is stupid and lazy. Let’s skip what she said about her new best friend, what about the ugly things he says about her in-laws. Why doesn’t that bother her. Or does she agree with him.
I read that her husband’s mother is a white woman supporting MAGA. So, she is agreeing with her in-law, not going against them.
Randi Mahomes (Patrick’s mom) is MAGA, so Brittany is in-step with their beliefs. I totally believe that Pat Mahomes is MAGA as well, but he keeps his opinions to himself to avoid public scrutiny.
Friends, family, co-workers–doesn’t matter if they lose them. They will always ALWAYS choose Trump in the end.
This is Daily Fail article, why does everybody assume it is a fact? I would assume if Brittany wants to leak that message out there for whatever reason, she would use an American outlet, no? DF is just guessing. I would think Taylor and Brittany don’t speak about politics, they are connected because of their partners, so they would know not to cause any issues for their partners’ sake. Taylor is one of the most famous people right now. She has hundreds of “friends” she is hanging out with. Just because she is spending some time with her doesn’t mean they are besties. I would assume for someone like TS with her schedule, it would be hard to form new strong friendships at her age.
Also, keep in mind, powerful people at NFL are republicans. Brittany isn’t the political minority socially there.
Endless numbers of white women have the economic/social privilege to look away from the parts we don’t “believe in” – the T*ump brand of hate, racism and misogyny. As a white woman I need to do everything I can (call voters, speak up, give $ if I can) to defeat the hate and white supremacy up and down the R ticket.
As if Brittany has a “core” to be shaken.
The best thing about those photos is Danielle Haim’s face lol. She wasn’t having it and wouldn’t hide it.
Look at TS’s PR people trying to throw this Magat a lifeline so they can still be friends without TS getting nicked 😂😂
So racism, sexism, and calls to violence didn’t do it? Him being mad at her BFF? UGHHHHH