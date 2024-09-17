Brittany Mahomes is having second thoughts about supporting Donald Trump?

On Sunday, Taylor Swift was back in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs squeak out a win over the Bengals. Taylor sat in a private suite, like always. Brittany Mahomes was seated in a different suite. The same thing happened in the first Chiefs game of the season, Taylor and Brittany sat separately, and some of us thought that was a sign that Taylor wasn’t into Brittany’s MAGA vibes. But in between the first two Chiefs games, a lot happened – Brittany and Taylor hung out together at the US Open, with Taylor even embracing Brittany, and then just days later, Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris for president. After which, Donald Trump and his people have repeatedly attacked Taylor.

Well, after Sunday’s game, Taylor and Travis Kelce attended Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday party (he’s a Virgo?!?) and Taylor and Brittany obviously hung out again. In social media from the party, Taylor was actually seen hanging out with Sheawna Weathersby and Chariah Gordon (two of Taylor’s fellow football WAGs), but Brittany obviously organized the party. So… what if Brittany is having second-thoughts about supporting Donald Trump in the wake of Taylor’s endorsement? Sources tell the Mail that politics is personal for Brittany.

Brittany Mahomes is ‘deeply bothered’ by Donald Trump’s very public attack on her close friend Taylor Swift, according to sources who claim the Kansas City Chiefs WAG is questioning her support for the former president. Brittany, who has been married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2022, sparked a liberal meltdown last month when she liked a post about Trump, 78, on social media. Weeks later, Taylor, 34, publicly endorsed Kamala Harris’ bid for president – an action that drove a reported 338,000 visits to the federal voter registration website after she shared a link on Instagram. Trump hit back in predictably blistering style on his Truth Social platform, claiming ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ – prompting Brittany, 29, to ‘question’ if she will continue to endorse his campaign. ‘She is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor, saying he hates her,’ a source exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com. ‘This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong. She didn’t mention Trump in her post and is allowed to speak her mind.’ The source added that Trump’s decision to react in such a hateful manner upset Brittany. ‘She does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much,’ the insider continued. ‘This shook her to the core.’ They added: ‘This doesn’t mean she is suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly.’

There’s the catch: “This doesn’t mean she is suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly.” Brittany’s not going to continue “liking” MAGA social media posts, but she will absolutely vote for that man who said hateful sh-t about her friend. And imagine watching the past eight years of Trumpism, still supporting him and yet “she does not believe in hate in any form.” What was January 6th? What was the Trump presidency? What is Trump’s current violent bigotry against the Haitian community? Is all of that not hate?