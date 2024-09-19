“People are mad at Dolly Parton because she defended the CMAs” links

People are mad at Dolly Parton because she defended the CMAs after they didn’t nominate Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter at all. [Buzzfeed]

Kim Kardashian’s hair is very long these days. Extensions, right? [JustJared]

Contrarian opinion: Lily Gladstone’s suit is awful, actually. [LaineyGossip]

Georgia’s abortion ban killed another woman. [Jezebel]

What is Netflix’s Uglies all about? [Pajiba]

Margaret Qualley wore Chanel to The Substance premiere. [RCFA]

Ziwe interviewed Anna Delvey. [OMG Blog]

The 20th anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite. [Socialite Life]

Where is Sean Combs being jailed? [Hollywood Life]

Sabrina Carpenter was on Law & Order: SVU! [Seriously OMG]