“People are mad at Dolly Parton because she defended the CMAs” links

People are mad at Dolly Parton because she defended the CMAs after they didn’t nominate Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter at all. [Buzzfeed]
Kim Kardashian’s hair is very long these days. Extensions, right? [JustJared]
Contrarian opinion: Lily Gladstone’s suit is awful, actually. [LaineyGossip]
Georgia’s abortion ban killed another woman. [Jezebel]
What is Netflix’s Uglies all about? [Pajiba]
Margaret Qualley wore Chanel to The Substance premiere. [RCFA]
Ziwe interviewed Anna Delvey. [OMG Blog]
The 20th anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite. [Socialite Life]
Where is Sean Combs being jailed? [Hollywood Life]
Sabrina Carpenter was on Law & Order: SVU! [Seriously OMG]
Yeah, I’m gonna have to disagree with Dolly on that😥. I saw she just put out a cookbook with her sister and then I saw that colbert and his wife just put out a cookbook and now I want them both. I actually love looking at recipes. Now ask me how much I actually cook😂
I got Colbert’s cookbook! It looks like a lot of recipes that are good for parties or large crowds. I can see myself reaching for it before a party but maybe not on a Wednesday night. There are a lot of cute anecdotes though and back and forth between him, his wife and others (his son, brother etc.)
Ooh. Okay, that is appealing to me. And now I’m hungry.
Bey has fans that LOVE her.
I dunno, B doesn’t sound country to me at all.
In fact, most of todays country doesn’t sound country to me anymore.
Dolly has done enough charity work that she is untouchable to me. 😁
Totally agree. Dolly is a saint who still could be wrong on occasion, but certainly not out of malice.
I’ve listened to Dolly for 40+ years. She has never been anything except nice to everyone. Even her humour is consistently kind. All the respect for this lady.
Longtime fans of any sort of “alternative” country music are 100% unsurprised by this. The country music industry has zero interest in the artists making the best country music of the last two decades. Country radio doesn’t play Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Margot Price. It didn’t play Old Crow Medicine Show’s version of Wagon Wheel, yet inexplicably plays Hootie’s terrible remake. It doesn’t play Son Volt, Uncle Tupelo, The Waco Brothers, Gillian Welch, Allison Krause, Emmylou Harris , John Prine or Michelle Shocked. It’s almost a badge of honor to be ignored by the CMA’s and country radio. Not everyone who gets a CMA or heavy play on country radio is terrible, but the country music industry is very good at missing the best writers and musicians of their entire genre.
I think this is one of those instances where Dolly proves that she is human by being wrong. It happens to the best of us.
Dolly walks middle of the road always. She won’t talk badly about CMA. We saw CMA has no problem with Post Malone going country. Why is that? Also, what happened the last time Beyonce performed at CMA that invited her to perform? The CMA audience and artists booed her, it was reported someone called her “black b*tch” and yelled her to get out. Isn’t that what inspired Beyonce to make a full country album in the first place?
Ah. Besides the Imagination Library, she has done so much for East Tennessee. I wish everybody would stand on tippy toes and scream, “Don’t vote for that sorry ass, grifting orange @##$er,” but she is pushing 80 with a sick husband. Thousands of people in the county of her birth are directly and indirectly affected by properties and businesses she owns. (She more or less saved the tourism industry in the area and generously gave money to families affected by wildfires about a decade ago). The magats are scary and at this point it would be a nightmare being a public figure (especially with so many people dependent on your image) and navigating the loons, the bot farms and the utter bs that is the magat movement. Her sister (Stella) regularly gives the magats hell, which is often hilarious.
The treatment Beyonce has received by the country establishment has been disgraceful. The genre is dying in the dull, all the same white guy rut it is currently in. I rarely listen to current country anymore because who wants to listen to icky, icky dullards like Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen. They want to outlaw country cool, but don’t have the talent or gravitas.
Gonna agree with Dolly on this: just because you make a “country concept album” and it sells well (to your diehard fans), it doesn’t mean the work is worthy of award consideration. It drives me crazy that the fans of artists get twisted when the artist doesn’t receive a nomination or win an award for their work. Winning awards and accolades is not what making art is about.
Omg Freddie! Country concept album has been the term I’ve been looking for. Beyoncé’s album doesn’t fit the cookie cutter genre of todays country music. I’m not surprised she wasn’t nominated.
That being said, she was experimental in this country album that I wish it was recognized in some way. There’s too many bro country singers that shouldn’t be nominated because they aren’t country but Beyoncé is artistic and that is noteworthy
@ Freddy
Her country album sold very well to people who were not fans of her or her music. Your comment “Just because you make a “country concept album” and it sells well(to your diehard fans) “comes off as very condescending. Let’s not act like the racism of the CMAs isn’t a part of it too.
The album just broke all kinds of country music records, but somehow isn’t worthy of awards let’s be real.